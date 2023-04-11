Recent Post
41 comments
Decorum or gun legislation? Going with anti-decorum… I got kids in school, and no donations from the gun lobby.
This guy seems like a leader and I wish him the best and we need more like him.
Heroes are born when time of chaos‼️
If by leader you mean impersonator than yes.
These guys are taking away from the real story and making it about themselves, let’s not forget this was about gun violence, not these bozos
Speaking for those who have no voice Is always the right thing to do👊👊👊👊👊
@Tom Beacher after having their mics cut off over and over
He’s done nothing but run is mouth. You guys act like y’all are being persecuted yet you have it easier than anybody. Get out of a 1960s, all of this is about self gratification.
This guy was heaven sent
More like the Son of Perdition.
Such a tough, brilliant, compassionate young man! You got all my respect and admiration in the world! God Bless You and the rest of Tennessee Three❤️🙏
@supastratt no, get off of your high horse. This is not about saving lives to you. Taking people’s right to defend themselves will not make anybody safer.
The people have spoken loud and clear. They want him just the way he is!
The people don’t want him in. He violated the rules. But at least we know you all don’t care about those when it comes to you
With any luck you’ll become victim to his intelligence.
The language used to title this video is a little triggering
What “behavior” are you expecting that they change?
“Will you break rules of decorum to do what is right?” “That is an emphatic yes.” That is what I heard.
@Neal XL his past ” Actions ” !! Are the only acceptable actions from a man with the heart of a lion and nuts made of steel .
Any Republican talking about not upholding, “rules of decorum”, is like MTG calling somebody “touched in the head”.
@Neal XL please spare me
Good! Pearson’s got my full support.
Jesus loves you and may God bless.
GO AWFFF SIR!!!!!! TN Yall betta be paying attention!!
Preach 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
He should be banned for talking about anything
Stay strong Rep Pearson
Kicked for decorum. Egos took over when they kicked them out. I hope Pearson gets reinstated.
More like hate took over!
Justice for Jussie! ✊🏿
#ProtectPearson.✊🏾❤️🔥
Stay strong, my friend😊
Any Republican talking about someone not upholding “rules of decorum” is like Marjorie Taylor Greene calling somebody, “touched in the head”. Zero self-awareness.
a *PUNK* with a tie
is still a *PUNK*
Justice for Jussie! ✊🏿
