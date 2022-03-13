Recent Post
People of Azerbaijan support Ukraine and the brave Ukrainians. Glory to Ukraine! 💙💛
@Morally Flexible You might want fact check your own statement.
Ukraine was pretty damned vocal about the validity of Azerbaijan’s claims on it’s own internationally recognized territory.
As far as Ukrainians being racist, you’re probably right. Not sure how that would play a role in a war between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Both groups aren’t white.
@happyhappynuts ??? what does that have to do with what I said?
Azerbaijani are good people. Friends of usa and ukraine
@Exocet 8 You can’t find even one person in Azerbaijan who supports Russian at this war. Everyone is strongly pro-Ukrainian.
@vulcan734 Russia has never helped Azerbaijan. Russia is Armenia’s ally. They are both officially in the same military organization named ODKB, same as NATO.
“The more perfect a person is on the outside, the more demons they have on the inside.” -Sigmund Freud
@Neighborhood Watch trump lost hahaha 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 trump/Epstein billionaire kiddy club regulars.
Bill Clinton was banned too hahaha 🤣😂
@UCXm-ibinn4xFSLWCPGxbJmg 😆 Once again, your delusions are not facts. I’d love to speak with your therapist or parole officer.
@Neighborhood Watch you would know
@Beardog He got so triggered that he blocked me. Adult conversation at its finest. Lol.
@Kyle Rittenhouse American Hero I see you miss the orange brown noser
Julia Ioffe summarized it best: Putin is high on his own supply.
@furiousapplesack In America, to the right of Socialists are the Moderates, to the right of the Moderates are the Conservatives.
This is why you won’t find any Conservatives that support Socialism — as they are politically as far as they can get from each other.
That’s not to say that the Republicans have not been infiltrated by the Left, they have been.
The Lincoln Project for instance is 100% Liberal/Leftist Democrats. They claim to be the opposite (Conservative Republicans), but in practice, it’s all liberal. Also, they give $0 in support of Republicans and millions of dollars against Republicans. At the same time, they give tens of millions of dollars to only Democrats.
@S D Okay kiddo, when you just said Biden is a communist, you’ve lost literally every shred of credibility. That’s hilarious. Keep on keepin’ on with historical revisionism, it’s not going to convince anyone. I understand the importance to your type to obfuscate what fascism is so that it’s harder to identify, but you’re not going to win with that tactic. Fascism doesn’t work and never has. You should just stop.
@furiousapplesack Don’t be silly, Biden’s been a Communist wannabe since day one. I’ve heard dozens of his speeches for DECADES and they are ALL COMMUNIST.
In fact, recently he gave a communist speech to the Democrats because they were concerned about how socialist (Nazi) he had become.
I can’t change reality, facts, or history — you can look up his speeches and listen to them yourself. You can also look up his policies, see what he practices (Nazism) versus what he preaches (Communism).
Keep in mind that Bernie Sanders, AOC, openly admit that they are Democratic Socialists — all the Nazis called themselves that when they were forbidden to call themselves National Socialists.
It’s your decision if you want to know what you are talking about. 107 impeccable historic and scientific sources is a lot to ignore.
*NationalSocialism | Destroying the Denialist Counter Arguments*
_”I am a socialist.” – Hitler, from his “Zweites Buch” (Second Book) Page 50._
https://youtu.be/eCkyWBPaTC8
⬆️ *This source lists 107 impeccable sources* ⬆️
@furiousapplesack Sorry, I forgot you needed this too:
FASCISM DEFINED | The Difference between Fascism and National Socialism
https://youtu.be/qdY_IMZH2Ko
Julia Loffe provided at least 2 huge mistatement in her interview. She is just a reporter. This guy today was inside and knows what is going on.
Shows how deluded Putin is.
@Rocketassistedgoat talk to me not the sub, coward
@mikestarfish maybe because the US doesn’t allow it
@No Name No, I absolutely meant that orange haired and crudely spoken one.
@John Hunt oh because I thought you were talking about the kid sniffing guy with mid to late stage dementia
@No Name watch close
I’d say the big empty table is a perfect metaphor for Putin’s world standing.
@dragisa obrenic lolol
@Esphaeras Praestans Why wasn’t the US sanctioned for imthe CIAs role in the illegal coup in Ukraine in 2014 that deposed a democratically elected president. The cia funded the azov battalion that took over their parliament and murdered hundreds with American tax dollars. Azov battalion is a neo nazi organization.
@D Hill because all of that never happened and its pure fiction.
@C Jess 30 nato counties buddy lmao 🤣 USA nuclear power
@Matt You realized that you just equate a seizing yatch to physicallg assaulting other humans? Destroyed yatch can be rebuilt a dead human life cannot.
You don’t seem to understand how everything works or why people behave that way. All corrupted wealthy individuals NEVER hold important asset in their country of origin because they know there is no rule of law. They buy asset as an investment in countries that does. This behavior is reprenhensible, because it validate and incentivize the criminal status quo. Banks closes their eyes, take the money, corporation tolerate reprehensible practice for profit, so on and so forth. So how do we adress this issue? By taking exceptions. By doing this we are sending a message to the criminals of this world. Which is we will make you pay for your expansionist wars.
Your logic would be similar to have a pedophile travelling to a poor country because of its corruption and lax human right law enforcement and then get to come back without consequence just because the crimes were committed on foreign land. No there should be repercussions.
Freedom shouldn’t come at a cost of others freedoms.
All those oligarch in Russia are hardly innocents or angels. They are all guilty, in more than one way. Taking their boat away is the least of their problems now. And honestly they would have continued to enjoy their investments if it weren’t for Putin. This is how far we were tolerating, despite all of their crimes including assassination on foreign soils.
that little man that putin doesn’t have in his head is called CONSCIENCE !
Trump is a sociopath and Putin is a psychopath
@Larry C sociopath: a person with a personality disorder manifesting itself in extreme antisocial attitudes and behavior and a lack of conscience.
psychopath: a person suffering from chronic mental disorder with abnormal or violent social behavior.
I think we should leave it to the experts to determine which one is suffering from which disorder. Are you a psychiatrist or psychologist? I’m not.
Or Syphilis.
TDS is strong here.
@Master Blaster 👈🤡🤡the world knows ..this would never happen under Trump.. so stop your crying
Right. The guy who always thinks he’s the smartest guy in the room rarely is.
@labibbidabibbadum Well, kind of. A friend of mine would get so furious. He won the state championship. I would never play chess, and never cared for it, yet I could beat him whenever I chose to.
@Ismail Miah Why are you laughing?? Trump dislikes Mslims. You should not be supporting Don the Con!!
@Rocco Sins I don’t support anyone
Pot calling the kettle black
Putin tought his plan to a nwo would work Spreading covid create isil create refugee floods on Europe Comiting false flag teror attacks trew out the west Distrackt the west and weaken them by suporting and funding nationalist parties to put us upp against eachoter.
What he didnt count on was the Ukraine not being scared and ready to take Putin’s hyped and overated militairy head on.
Nore did the nationalistic parties came to power in Europa like how Putin planned.
If they actually was in power they would not condamn Putin nore suport sanctions against Russia.
He never tought we would react so openly against him as he tought we were scared.
Oops We know it’s you Putin behind everything!
The world is not going to rest untill we get you!
Soon everrybody will comprehand you been looking at us the free west “Europa the UK and the US” as enemy. And you prepare to engage us in an effort to a new world order.
You failed and it wil come all to Light.
To me its clear what exactly you have done.
Isnt it ironic a comedian that became president took you down. A true men and leader that will be a simbol even greater than Yasser Arafat Mao and Fidel Castro.
BTW the Hunt for you’re agent’s and plant’s in the free west will be opened soon. The ones you tried to get in power. The ones that hyped you’re militairy. The ones that troll the internet!
The ones that spoke and still speaking in favor off you. They will be found!
If you had people poisoned, killed and imprisoned because they disagree with you might be a huge dose of paranoia going on.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ptRPnzTztmw
@Robert Sanchez Trump (ONE OF POOTIN’S BESTIES), only stands by his skitzo self !!
@Tamalia Alisjahbana They’re just scared that if the war lasts long enough, they will one day find themselves sitting in a clapped out old APC in a 40 mile traffic jam in Ukraine.
@Michele Dix You’re not kidding, shows they’re either brain dead or being paid millions of rubble currency !!
@Biden Ukrainepuppet We talking about ur mommy
It’s good that we have these kinds of interviews with people who can not only provide a new insight on this matter, but also can help many people answer some of the same questions that they’ve had about this topic.
@Juan Carlos Silva Molina
Putin is problem but with regards to our nation, the biggest threat is Donald Trump, his Trumptards, the Republicans & the Centrists DINOs
War in Ukraine is fight for “Freeworld”!!!
Russia is ” Nazy germany” , Putin are Adolf Gitler🙊🙉🙈
Dont buy or sell to russian, dont buy russians stuff in youre shop!!!
Then you buy or sell russians you sponsor World War 3🙊🙉🙈
Says a lot what you think of your own army if you’re inviting troops from the Middle East to do your fighting for you.
@John Shoemaker just waiting for that border to be breached, then NATO can finish this… yummy
@Evansclan 4eva Yeah, if the war doesn’t upgrade to Nuclear. Let’s say it never will, and Putin decides to invade a NATO country. Then how many days until Putin is forcibly ousted could be a new darth throwing contest gig. Lol. Just kidding. Hardly anyone west of the Russian border wants war to escalate.
@John Shoemaker we wouldn’t strike a nuke first, but I think we’d thrash him that much that a, his cronies would take over or b, he’d fire. Our conscience would be clear of course. I say this with absolute sincerity – I’d rather fry or leak my own guts in nuclear fall out than live under that cretin from the Kremlin.
Putin might be hiring them to kill his own soldiers, whom he doesn’t trust anymore!
Hahahahah… they’ll probably take the money and flee to adjoining countries or negotiate a surrender and greener pasture than Syria.
🤷🏽♂️🌎🌍🌏💙💛✌🏽
You know folks, when a man has tremendous amount of power, money, and murdered his opponents or innocent people, sometimes when he looks at his wife ‘s face, he sees an enemy
Probably doesn’t trust his wife either
@Cynthia Wilson he has a ex-wife she left him a while ago two adult daughters that didn’t use his last name
Putin’s wife left him
She sees the devil
@Uncle Ray indeed she did and lives to tell the story…though she does say he is a wonderful father
I think Putin is a master at playing to the fears of the West including making himself look like some kind of KGB superspy like in the movies.
Definately… The mysterious, ultramasculine superspy image is very appealing and captivating.
@Lemon ON ICE to no one ever
Things a Traitor or Russian Troll would say.
..like the photo Ops of him riding a horse, showing his tits/abs.. and Fox was gushing over him comparing Obama riding a bike with his kids, wearing a helmet…
I’m kind of surprised that former KGB agents can speak out like this.
@Napkin he moved to Moscow because he’s a coward and didn’t want to go to jail
Sell out lol
He defected a long time ago
He’s got friends in high places. A KGB defector in England provided MI6 with a list of KGB spies active around the world and Barsky’s name came up operating in the US. The FBI bought a house next to his and monitored him for 3 years. At this time he already stopped spying and he became an asset to the FBI. Since the KGB is no more since the fall of the Soviet Union they just couldn’t go into the US and assassinate a well connected intelligence asset that’s an American citizen. Too much risk over reward.
He also feels american now if you listen to him..he said “we” lost Vietnam. Afghanistan and the Soviets lost Afghanistan too. America baby! How can it not seduce you.
Jim, this was a good interview. The only hope is that someone on the inside takes him out, and that person joins the norms of the world. That would be fantastic. We support Ukraine …
I drink to that Cheers!
@Kristen Davidson The Ukrainian government is a Pro US puppet government put in place under the Obama administration after the CIA facilited an ILLEGAL coup. Their government is made up of neo nazis. Still like Ukraine?
Jason B supports illegal regime changes. The opposite of democracy. The left is insane.
Barsky is a wealth of knowledge on this topic, it’s too bad he wasn’t given a longer interview.
Putin’s Legacy is 💩 like his master Beelzebub
He turned everything he touches into 💩. In the end he became fool and made choice to destroy his soul. Spending eternity in lake of fire.
@Mark Green Southerners are the backbone of this country. Don’t try to mix this up with your distorted CRT “reality”.
@Flow north korea is being subjugated by their own people – Ukraine is not.
what knowledge??? He compared to Vietnam war, did USA ever threat with Nukes after ww2? Russia wont hesitate to use the Nukes on Ukraine if they don’t win this war, they will use it the same as USA did with Japan, threat them with Nukes or give them option to capitulate, they will use the Nukes… don’t ever think that Putin wont use Nukes on Ukraine to capture it…
God bless Ukraine, but also, bless the innocent people of Russia. They have no real voice in this either
@Eric Luna why would they?
The Ukrainian government is a Pro US puppet government put in place under the Obama administration after the CIA facilited an ILLEGAL coup. Their government is made up of neo nazis. Still like Ukraine?
@D Hill nice russian bot
Tell Biden, he’s fucking them over.
@D Hill You are living in Putin’s disorganized fantasy.
Zelenskiy was a democratically elected president YEARS after the Maidan. Get your facts straight. But then again, 99% chance you’re a Russian troll.
Barsky offers the sanest insights in to Putin I’ve heard so far. His observation that, “to run an entire country, you have to believe in yourself” is spot on. When you believe in yourself, how do you make room for other people?
By not being a self-aggrandizing narcissist lunatic
I could listen to this guy for an hour or more.
Good interview. The description of Putin has some similar attributes as Donald Trump, but Trump could not command or carry out an invasion of another country no matter how much he believed in himself, couldn’t organize a line to the bathroom.
But Joe Biden, on the other hand, now there’s a leader/commander. I don’t care what anyone says he got our troops out of Afghanistan.
@James Nagle I’m sure you will get some flak for your comment, so I would like to support your comment, if I can. Biden has copped criticism for issues with the pullout of Afghanistan. The Trump Administration sabotaged the system by destroying the process so that the pullout was going to face problems from the start, it was early 2020 that this happened, but well done Biden for at least having a go.
Our withdrawal was surprisingly efficient and relatively bloodless, considering the ex-president released the Talibaan leaders.
Fantastic interview.
The ex-KGB agent’s comment equating Putin’s mindset to corporate leaders’ mindsets of “being the only man in the room” was, in my opinion, spot on 🎯.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ptRPnzTztmw