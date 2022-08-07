45 comments

    2. That would be impossible, as unlike KS, reproductive rights are not enshrined in most state constitutions.

      Reply

    2. @Demure Villeneuve Winslet and we just learned from Biden that the same is true so I guess no matter what no one will be happy. Voting for the lesser evil is such a low bar but by all means you’re welcome to your opinion.

      Reply

    3. For those that are hating political parties and such (I know, particularly American political parties, right?)….name the country that DOESN’T have political parties that isn’t an absolute monarchy, oligarchy, or straight up totalitarian dictatorship….I DARE ya!

      Reply

    2. Term limits would not have stopped “One Term Trump” from stacking the Supreme Court. However hypocritically sitting on Obama’s S.C. pick for ten months stating that it was too close to the election and then pushing through a conservative S.C. pick chosen by the ousted president in a few weeks before the new president elect is taking over, is the Senate at it’s worst. What term limits are necessary? New congress members every quarter? Maybe limits to how many S.C. picks a one term president is allowed to make would help.

      Reply

    1. That’s the absolute goal. While people are divided they won’t rise up against the elite. It always backfires eventually as history shows.

      Reply

  6. “Kicking it back to the States” works both ways. Whether it’s “No” on this or “Yes” on school choice or voter ID. You don’t get to scream “end of democracy!!” When your preferred result doesn’t materialize.
    Thanks
    ~Jim Eagle

    Reply

    2. @Joshua Jones You probably won’t have to but that’s what can happen with the people deciding. All for it.

      Reply

    3. @Michael Bray
      Best example of that would be ‘Rent Control’ enacted in California and New York. It was found to have incentive Landlords and Contractors to stop building affordable housing due to the constant shifting economy surpassing the newly established rent ceiling, forcing rent to skyrocket. Affordable housing lost market favor and Luxury housing became more desirable due to having more economic flexibility.

      As a result of this failure, almost every state outside of the two previously mentioned has banned ‘Rent Control’ from being enacted.

      Reply

  9. “Can you believe it? Congress is actually doing something.”

    “Yeah, it’s.. ..Weird.”

    I died.

    Reply

  10. All JUDGES and POLITICIANS MUST have TERM limits .Citizens PAY their salaries , citizens must VOTE their terms and their next change . This will DISCOURAGE complacency.

    Reply

    1. Why judges, because Roe v Wade got overturned? Are you just gonna throw a fit anytime something doesn’t go your way?

      Reply

    3. @Bradyn Lotterman No because democrats are the greatest and they do no wrong………..Of course yes them too.

      I don’t care what’s your political affiliation.

      Get old people out of politics and that’s it.

      Reply

  11. He’s not an “ex” advisor. He’s a former advisor. By the way, a conspiracy and a conspiracy theory are two different things. Come on, media. Words are supposed to matter in your business.

    Reply

    2. Yes, words matter. I’m appalled by the decline in communication and degradation of English. “Alternate” used to mean “occurring every 2nd instance” but now it means “alternative.” Use your own freaking words Amerika – not mine!

      Reply

  14. The reasons the GOP is a bit more cooperative is because the Jan. 6th Committee has humiliated & embarrassed them for enabling Trump. They want to recover some rapport after they failed to hinder his disrespect for the Constitution, and his basic overall indecency.

    Reply

  16. John, let the Brianna speak at equal duration of time between the two of you. I like you John, please don’t get me wrong, I just thought you cut her off a bit more often than her previous co-host. That’s all. Sorry.

    Reply

  19. Remember a few months ago the right-wing said the November 8th was a slam dunk now they aren’t so sure.

    Reply

  20. No way in hell will I vote for a democrat again in my lifetime, Barry was my one and only mistake and I only made it his 1st term.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.