Good to see someone put Alex in his place!
Does this mean nobody can question any major events like 9 11 ? Should Michael Moore be banned and sued also? I think under this president he will be liable , and any channel or venue that hosted him saying such should be sued by victims families
@Adam Geiger it’s not the same and you know it….
she didn’t put him in his place, she stepped out of line actually, multiple times she acted like a prosecutor and not a judge.
I hope someone puts Biden in his place.
Jones deserves to lose everything, he has wreaked such heartbreak and suffering for people who are enduring the worst thing that can happen to a parent! It tears me up to see them trying to get through to a lying mouthpiece like Alex Jones! I hope he loses every penny he has, and that he sees the anguish on the parents faces every time he closes his eyes to go to sleep at night!
Let the LAW work
IT SAD THAT IT TOOK SO LONG FOR HIM TO BE PROSECUTED.
He isnt being prosecuted 🤣🤣🤣.
Jesus you people need an education
what about free speech? the freedom to question? why was there a sign in front of the school that said “everyone must check in”? why were port-a-pottys delivered the day before?
Witty now?.
@Adam Geiger Slander.
@Judy Florida but he didn’t mention them by name? Does that mean Michael Moore and Spike Lee can be sued for making those movies about 9 11 and claiming that the pentagon plane could have been a cover for that money that went missing?
Jones problem. He attempts to make everything a show.
He has to. That’s the game of the American conservative: you have to play the role that makes the money, and never ever break character. Otherwise, your followers will finally come to realize you’re a con artist.
@Brian Z amen
The lying is bad enough.
But the blind cruelty, for whatever reason, by people like Alex Jones is not only immoral, it is inhumane.
@K C • It’s one thing to question something, @KC, but it is something entirely different to create another wacked-out conspiracy. You and Jones are similar, but Alex is raking in millions.
@Derrick Wolters yeah … the video from the firestation seems to have been scrubbed from youtube as was the part of robbie parker’s interview when he was laughing and cutting up before going on air. The interview exists, and the comments are full of ppl who remember the videos.
Not to mention, alot of us grabbed the videos …. they exist …. but youtube censored them. This wasnt a small conspiracy theory …. the internet was full of ppl pointing out the inconsistencies and asking for explanations.
The thing that convinced me to pay attention is that instead of giving plausible explanations, which exist if it happened the way they say …. but instead, they scrubbed the internet of footage that doesnt make sense and left up very little that easily fits the narrative.
That is strange to me …. i mean, these ppl are lobbying against constitutional rights and started almost the minute after being declared a parent of a deceased child. It is almost as if they were waiting for a reason to begin lobbying and speaking against our constitutional rights. And instead of addressing the inconsistencies, they shut it all down. I guess we are in china now???
“Reason and free inquiry are the only effectual agents against error.”
Thomas Jefferson,
“Restriction of free thought and free speech is the most dangerous of all subversions. It is the one un-American act that could most easily defeat us.”
[The One Un-American Act, Speech to the Author’s Guild Council in New York, on receiving the 1951 Lauterbach Award (December 3, 1952)]
William O. Douglas
@Jake Moeller see above comment
@Tony Bryant sure your African American a little black white, indian, Chinese, a little japanese, Lebanese, some Korean, half sudanese, European, Turkish, Jewish, cuban. That’s an immigrant. Damn bro. Damn. I wouldn’t think a right winger would catch that. But hey who knows?
It’s a sad commentary that there’s a market in this country for Alex Jones and this kind of trash
@Adam Geiger is this Alex Jones? You have already been ran through the ringer,you want more?get a real job.
@Cacha Nilla I’ve seen this response hundreds of times on CNN channels. Jarvis? Is that you? Just an automated bot response
Hey – even if you’re NOT a parent, but maybe an aunt to nieces and nephews, or a teacher or someone who works with children every day, or, YES, just a decent human being, …. this rips your soul apart. Non-parents are also deeply affected by this.
Maybe “Decent Human Being” is the group you’re trying to mention?
It doesn’t take a personal investment, like parenthood or teacher, to NOT torture parents of tiny murder victims who only wanted to get a smiley sticker or gold star next to their name on the board. — IMHO
Kate Uhler you make an excellent point. Empathy and Compassion are not the exclusive domain of those who are Parents. All that is required to feel the agony and horror of this loss, is being alive.
So true.
The amount of damages he has to pay must reflect every penny he’s made on the back of his lies… which is every penny he’s made. Clean him out!
@David tinch obviously not. Though the frog thing had a kernel of truth. I can give examples of things he was ahead of the curve on.
Why was there 2 comments removed and only one opinion left?
@Geo Ten Rittenhouse is making his rounds with suits and damn right I hope they are on the list
They should sue the radio stations that carried his show as well. There no excuse to carry that sort of slanderous and destructive programming.
@Heather can you give me three examples please since there’s many
And then they can sue CNN too
@Frank C. you mean your daddy Biden haha
Mtg needs to be up there with him too because she’s said the same exact things
Perjury Tater Greenbean looks like Dog The Bounty Hunter! ❄️🤣👌❄️
I agree that MTG should be in court with Jones.
@John Stallings I’m dying. 😂😂😂…Dog the Bounty Hunter. Underrated comment.
Hello how are you doing
It’s high time these people learned that free speech doesn’t mean freedom from ALL consequences!
@Ryan Pettit oh please. The persecution complex of you people is rediculous.
Freedom of speech & expression has been blatantly misused in the USA by these kind of bullies
@Joe Salas OH yes he is a bully with no standards at all.
The cost of Freedom of Speech is that some will abuse it but that’s no reason to start silencing people who say things you don’t like. That’s called authoritianism!
It’s insane to think that you can legally continue to lie about people when you have been made aware that they have state or federal certified documents to prove otherwise.
The goverment can create documents too .
@Vartan A Sure but medical records, dental records, child care records, receipts, photographs, store surveillance, class photos, and many other forms of evidence can easily prove one’s existence as opposed to just claiming otherwise with nothing to back it up.
What Alex Jones continues to do to all the parents of the Sandy Hook massacre is chilling. What he has done to these parents is evil.
What do you mean continue to do he did it for like one week years ago
continues?
These poor parents, I cannot imagine how badly this continues to torture them.
I hate seeing these moms and dads having to go through this
It’s so hard to loose your child
But to have anyone do something like this
That’s the very worst thing that could happen after you have been through it
@Jay Weee “Everyone had their choice to listen to him or not to listen to him.”
No, people did not have that choice since his claims were so outlandish that of course they reached other people besides his listeners. And of course they reached this parents. Are you really so naive that you think that wouldn’t happen? That’s insane.
Besides, those listeners that did hear it took action, shot at the home and car of one of those parents and threatened the parents in such fashion that they had to move from where they lived. That would not have happened without Jones opening his big mouth to earn money of the victims and to self gratify himself of their grief. Because for all these fascists, cruelty is the point. They ejaculate on the misery of others and groom their supporters to do likewise.
Defending Jones like you do is a crime in and of itself. And for your original argument, see how I get confronted with the insanity of people defending him in this very thread without listening to his ‘radio show.’
@Wordavee1 M. Lmm at Liz.
@Aryan nice try Qboi!
As a parent myself….it just hit me again the utter HELL that these people endured….and I shed a tear. And for this guy Alex Jones to COMPLETELY politicize this horrible event, and ADD to their grief….that indicates to me that this callous jerk REALLY needs to be taught a lesson!! I hope he is DESTROYED over this.
@Marvin Martion reeeeeeeeeeeeee
My heart goes out to these parents no one can fully appreciate their loss and the monumental pain they have endured. To have a vile character like Alex Jones torment them with his lies is beyond comprehension. The man belongs in prison for the rest of his life.
@Mike Buono to call torturing/tormenting these parents because it gave him followers and he made money off doing it, that is far more than defamation. He knew the hell he was putting them through at the worst time in their lives and he laughed and kept on doing it. It’s proof he is too inhumane to be allowed to be in a civilized society.
@Chewie Knievel Actually, I think that the judge is being too nice. Jones should be prosecuted for perjury. There should be a charge for each time he lied.
@Mike Buono In his own way, he did ruin their lives and their own sanity. They should just throw away the key, let him sit in a tiny cell with a tiny television and contemplate how he ruined his own life.
As a parent who lost her only child, the parent testimonies just tear me apart. During yesterday’s testimony by one of the moms, that mom said so many of the things that I’ve been feeling and trying to say. She said there is no word for the type of person who has lost a child, as there is for a person who lost a spouse. Also, when people ask how many children you have, how do you answer? I still haven’t figured that one out. Do I have any children? I raised one. But he’s not alive anymore. How am I supposed to answer.
But for these Sandy Hook parents: this horrible man and his followers amplify those feelings so profoundly it could drive one to suicide. Honestly. We bereft parents want to keep our children’s names alive. We like to talk about them. We love to hear their names and others’ memories of our lost children. We need to know our children’s lives mattered. To be told that your children’s lives are likely unreal. To have to feel like you have to prove that your child even EVER existed? It’s so wrong that it should be criminal for someone to perpetuate such things. I wish for Alex Jones to lose his platform. I wish their were a way for this court to be able to do that. But yes, he does still have his right to free speech. But not this type of speech, as I hope he learns.
@Shimmer Glitter Shine Sparkle 45.2 million owed so far with two trials left… 😉
@Adam Geiger they just charged him for another 45.2 mill btw. 😂
@David C another 45.2 mill he has to pay with two trials to go! 🤣Seems like the jury (and the rest of sane America) disagrees with you
10 Years ago I lost my son during his senior year of high school. He was playing soccer at an away game. Mid run he just collapsed and died. After the autopsy was concluded it was determined he had a heart defect. Needless to say ever since that day for the rest of my life I will never be right. Luckily my community surrounded me with true agape love. Which is why I can at least function. What I don’t understand is how there are always the people who make it their objective to make other people suffer after the loss of their children. Nothing about that will ever be even remotely OK. People in the comments message I’ll call a bunch of Infowars lunatics. It’s about money. I’d like to conclude by wishing this pain and suffering on no one.
A year ago I lost my ranch/guard dog Jefe… I cannot imagine the pain and grief that comes from losing a child. You have my most sincere condolences.
Sorry for your loss… as a parent I can only imagine there’s no worse pain in this world.
you have touched my heart with your experience. my heart aches for you. thank you for sharing these words of compassion and love.