Ex-Trump aide explains why she favors a criminal referral for her former boss

84 comments
People who are in government service… Paid by the taxpayers… Should not have the option of ignoring a subpoena.
@Raccoon Little bear Trump lost. Trump lied and he got Ashli Babbitt killed with his lies.
If there were not too many abnormal things that had taken place in the election then this day would not take place . It have not yet a very strange election like that happened in the freedom liberal regime also in the country . Why have not they investigated the persons did those abnormal things ? How about an examinee did abnormal things in the test room and what would the supervisor do him ? If we prosecute Trump that mean we are prosecuting the supervisor and let the examinee … is it fair ?
100%
The committee investigating Jan. 6 may have referred former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department for potential prosecution, but it’s unconstitutional for members of Congress to recommend prosecution for anyone, making the committee’s determination a “worthless piece of paper.”
“Congress has no power to recommend prosecution.”
There is a provision of the Constitution against bills of attainder.
Those were parliamentary indictments of unpopular people by name, and the framers of the Constitution put only two provisions in the actual Constitution before the Bill of Rights, no ex post facto laws and no bills of attainder.
By definition, bills of attainder are the act of a legislature declaring a person or group of people guilty of a crime and punishing them, usually without a trial, and so through separation of powers, “you don’t let Congress say who to prosecute.”
For that reason, not only should the DOJ (Garland) reject the committee’s recommendation, but it should reprimand the committee for referring the former president to face charges.
Unfortunately, Democrats don’t follow the rule of law, the US Constitution and Meritless Garland will do what he wants.
Façade, complete façade and you people are too stupid to know any better.
🙌 Thank you lady, for finally pulling your head out and your sense of decency and law and order.
This witch hunt is bogus & you know it!
💪🎉🇺🇸🇺🇸TRUMP 2024🇺🇸🇺🇸🎊👍
AFTER THE FACT WHEN SHE NEEDED ANOTHER JOB HUH?!😏😅😂😂
youll listen to anybody who will t ell you what you want to hear.
Take note of how all these Republicans are saying “we don’t want Trump 2024 because we don’t want to lose” rather than “we condemn Trump because he’s a terrible person and was an incompetent president”.
@Communication Failure7600 False equivalence, in addition to lies and conspiracy theories, are the only arguments trumpoids have ever had.
@Dean Ronson conspiracies like Russian collusion? Hunter laptop is a Russian plot? False equivalencies like Trump is Hitler? Lies like Afghanistan is not going to fall? Inflation is Putin’s fault? Gas prices are Putin’s fault? The border is secure? “I never spoke to my son about his business?”
Do you know what projection is?
@Communication Failure7600 You sure sound like a typical trumpoid ignoramus, whose once empty pate is now filled with diarrheal matter expelled by F. Carlson and Hannity.
Collusion
This is what happens when you take Bill Barr’s hijacking of and lying about the Mueller report before submitting it to the public. In the Congressional hearings, Mueller pushed back against Trump’s characterizations of the 22-month probe, telling lawmakers that he DID NOT EVALUATE “collusion” with the Russian government, and confirming that his report did not conclude “THAT THERE WAS NO OBSTRUCTION” of the probe. “The president was not exculpated for the acts that he allegedly committed,” Mueller told the House Judiciary Committee, adding that Trump could theoretically be indicted after he leaves office. Mueller stated, “We did not address ‘collusion,’ which is not a legal term.” The most telling statement in the Mueller Report regarding obstruction of justice was this: “If we had had confidence that” President Donald Trump “clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.”
Hunter
The only thing we have found out about Hunter’s laptop so far is that it’s really his and not Russian property. No incriminating materials have been presented to the public by trumpoid attack dogs. The things to keep in mind: Hunter is not part of the U.S. government; Jared and Ivanka were. Ivanka received very profitable marketing deals from the Chinese while Jared obtained a two-billion-dollar loan from the Saudis, based on his job and ties to Trump. If the House trumpoid pos’s start their investigation of Hunter, there will certainly be a Senate probe of Jared and Ivanka.
And so on and so forth. Life’s too short to be wasting it on refuting trumpoid human refuse on YT.
@Dean Ronson hahahaha. I’m not going to read that drivel. Full of ad hominems and horse manure I’m sure.
👍
Cassidy Hutchinson is a National treasure
GOOD THING SHE DID HER JOB HUH SO WHOOPTY DOO 😏
She helped create the situation she is now speaking against. All the while taking no responsibility or denouncing RepubliCon ideology.
@Crop Circle – That we know of. We saw her for a vert brief moment. Just because we don’t see and/or hear someone, doesn’t mean that they don’t exist or aren’t saying or doing something.
@Blessed If she is no longer a Con she would have said so. If she realized the error of her ways she’d want everyone to know. She works in media, she knows the value that would have. She also knows the liability of staying put.
Yes, along with Sarah Matthews — Former Deputy White House Press Secretary under trump. She spoke this am about what her perspective was from the inside at the time it was happening. She said she was learning in real time just like everybody else that was there during the attack. She resigned that night.
I am an Independent and therefore try and listen without a bias filter.
From a woman’s perspective and one that is much older than her, I can’t help but have sadness and respect at the same time for what Cassidy Hutchinson and Sarah Matthews went through.
Women are still not always considered equal in politics or society as a whole.
These women may have dreamed of becoming a person who, in their eyes, would make a difference in politics.
In that vein they did make one, but it most likely also cost them their careers. But, if they are person’s of faith, they can face God with a very clear conscience.
People on the trump side might say that she betrayed them and can’t be trusted. What they also may not know is that some on the left might not trust them as being reliable as well.
While here, they won’t have to worry about any secrets being exposed because they don’t do say and do things that require secrecy.
I wish them well.
No Democrat will ever forget Trump saying he had the best people. No Republican will ever remember.
@Raccoon Little bear Trump 2024??? Why that particular year? Because there’s an election that year? Trump says he won the election in 2020. What will have changed by 2024? Is Trump getting rid of THE DEEP STATE from Mar a Lardo, when he’s not buy being photoshopped for trading cards?
@Jeffrey Uh, okay. I’m sixteen unwanted children. Now did Trump say he had the best people? STILL??? I need you to explain to me how that’s possible.
@Abdu It’s the Chewbacca defense.
@Raccoon Little bear Did you collect all the NFT Trumps trading cards yet? Better go do that today! Remember you to get the Astronaut Trump Card!! I heard that Astronaut Trump card one devalues 50% as soon as you buy It!! 50 PERCENT!!! THAT’S A GREAT DEAL. Hurry AND BUY NOW! before the website crashes and you will miss this perfect opportunity.
@J The funniest part is that the “card” you actually get is randomly selected, so buying twice could mean getting the same one twice.
He invited
He incited
They rioted
Then he denied it
Even though he’d implied it
Now he must be indicted
@Linda McDaniel Another fake female account TROLLIAM??? Account number 3,664
@Linda McDaniel you need psychiatric care immediately comrade.
@Angie Harris granny taking selfies in a public building isn’t a threat to YOUR DEMOCRACY
@Brupe Boring revisionist history? LOL
That is the funniest joke a leftist has told in a while.
How does “light need to be shed” on what the entire WORLD saw in broad daylight? trump needs a one way ticket to Guantanamo Bay. Short trip.
Lock him up!
If the aircraft doesn’t make it all the way to Gitmo and loses its cargo over the Atlantic Ocean, no big loss. Hi Kris!
Howdy Kris! Trump will win in 2024!🇺🇸
Exactly
and throw him overboard on route
I prefer to prosecute all the officials, congressmen, and senators who are involved in this insurrection first. Delay prosecuting Trump for at least a year so that he can wreck GOP more before going to jail.
I believe that Trump will address the Jan 6th riots during the primary. There were alot of tensions leading up to this horrific event. It is not like Trump planned to have a mob possessing no weapons decide to storm the Capital.
@Doogie Bear I am really sick of the word insurrection. They call 9/11 a horrible tragedy instead of a terror attack. Jan 6th was a bloody riot that exploded. It was a horrible tragedy and Trump does not deserve to be disqualified from running over it.
@no body We got him the Special edition.
@Wayne Baehler 1 guy out of the thousands of “insurrectionists” that were there…. Do you sheep even hear yourselves. For such a large scale attack they have failed miserably at bringing “justice”.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Odd how junior people have the courage to stand up and be counted, but their bosses have the spine of a bit of wet lettuce
@Raccoon Little bear So is the pathic dumpster fire, charlatan Demagogue, narcissist egomaniac and Chief, he’s soo done, it’s just his heavily propagandized, indoctrinated and clearly radicalized simpleton’s that are in denial.
They didn’t have the courage when Trump was attempting to extort Ukraine, corrupt the DOJ, cozy up with white nationalists, or when he promoted banning Muslims and bragged about sexually assaulting women by grabbing their genitalia. These people are spineless and should be ostracized.
The people in higher places of power thought they’d seize power; she might have also if she were higher up. That’s why people join the Republicans.
@SNOOPY SNOOP my initial thought, also, and then I think of the amount of daily mob propaganda swirling around that white house – immense power sucking undertow.
@e Hayes YUP YUP AND THE REPUBLICANS ARE TOO AFRAID TO SPEAK 😈 EVIL OF THEIR god 🤴king WHO KEEPS ON PROVING JUST HOW FAKE THEY’VE ALWAYS BEEN!!💯👿👿👌🇺🇲✌️😁
After hearing all this; if nothing happens to Trump, we have no justice system.
@Daniel Clark that’s not even a little bit true moron. Gore conceded and Trump never did and lost 62 cases in court. He continues to lie about winning the election still to this very day. Today’s Republican Party is all about Trump’s grievances. You people are pathetic.
Translation: If I don’t get my way I want to burn it all down!
I’m glad crazies like you aren’t in power. Unfortunately you crazies voted for those in power.
@Abdu be the change you want to see in the world.
@Harold Actualy, Harold, it is true. Same goes for Hillary Clinton. She conceded the election she lost and still maintains it was stolen from her.
That also means current and former sitting congresspeople who support or supported Trump in this need to be removed from congress and imprisoned for a minimum of 5 years and ban from ever holding public office for life.
@Agent J Reported for misinformation.
@Doogie Bear So, you’ve reported me for my freedom of speech? You must not be a Republican, because they would lay down their lives for the right of other to have freedom of speech. I will now have to report you for abusing the power given to you and others by YT. You are no patriot.
@Agent J Reported for harassment
@Doogie Bear I beat you to that already. Bye bye
@Randy’s Crafts since it’s an emergency filing the court can rule right away, they dont have to take the case up at a later date like other cases that go through conference. It only takes four judges to move the case forward.
Sitting congresspeople or president are not exempt from subpoena or indictment. There is nothing in our constitution that protects public officials from the law.
Only complicit people complain about the committee! It’s a shame and it’s un-American !
Lock him up! He is a career criminal.
If Donald Trump is not held accountable for his criminal activity, the faith that law-abiding citizens have in this government’s ability to be fair will abruptly end.
@Jason Milton You act as if ignorance were a virtue. There’s no hope for you.
@Rod
Secure the southern border from what? The children they kept in cages? A few beaten down starving immigrants who want to work low paying jobs that no one else wants? And pay taxes on what little they make? Did you know immigrants produce wealth for the country? There’s no reason whatsoever ever to be building a ridiculous wall and attacking families who want to immigrate. Trumpy whackos like to demonize immigrants as scapegoats but it’s completely false.
@Rod L
@Rod You wouldn’t have a country to worry about if those traitors who tried to overthrow the government on Jan 6 had been successful. Thank goodness the Democrats are holding them accountable.
@Rod You people keep repeating republican talking points that can’t be proven. Just stop already.
A president takes care of all Americans..not just those that buy his merchandise…
It would be nice to hear something right happen .
It is….CNN is slowly going down the tubes.
It is even more than people being above the law, if they don’t prosecute it will open the floodgates for future similar happenings.
I went to the grocery store yesterday, and 2 young teenagers asked me to buy them something to eat. I asked them why their parents weren’t feeding them. They said their mother was sending all her money to Trump. That’s really sad that some white kids have to ask a Black Man to buy them something to eat, because their mother is being taken advantage of by Donald Trump.
Do you know The Crafs’man?
This Is a lies 😂😂😂
Jeez
We need to pass the American Anti-Corruption Act NOW