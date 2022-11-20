81 comments

  1. Now the mid term results are in, the GOP are suddenly they’re criticism is all about Trump. Really, they have this own insight.

    2. They aren’t… the FBI just admitted that the Mar a Lago raid was just to gather information… THEY DIDN’T HAVE ANYTHING ON TRUMP… But it worked… You democrats still voted Democrat, right? It’s called FEAR MONGERING and democrats can’t handle stress.

    2. The 2022 Republican Party is a veritable snake pit. McCarthy, spineless slippery worm that he is, is only small rung above.

    3. That’s the gop program. They’ve gotten a lot of the things they claim they’ve always wanted, and it always gets their pockets lined while a lot of people get hurt.

    5. Fox has facilitated the deaths of more the 500 LGBTQ PEOPLE THIS Year. They were someone’s sons, daughters, neighbors, teachers, ect. And they do not care if YOU ARE NEXT. We must Permanently Stop Fox News, Once and for all! Hail Master Satan!

  3. I read a piece on Christianity Today about families that are divided, churches are divided or split up and ministers and families generally exhausted by Trump and culture wars. So the issue of exhaustion is real. It may be that more of America (besides moderates and independents) realize that that they need to rebuild their families, churches and communities that have been broken up by the Trump era.

    2. I call out Elon Musk for holding official government records. Garland where are you? Trumps tweets man! Get off your butt man and go after them. Watch out for rocket fuel, no shooting on your way in. Save those documents & archive them, the world is counting on your bravery. Don’t let us down.

    4. @republica Before the election, Christianity Today invited President Trump and Joe Biden to write to their readers. President Trump, of course, had VP Pence write his letter and Joe Biden wrote his own. Given his letter and his inauguration speech, I think that President Biden could give a sermon without any problems. There is a wide variety of belief in Christianity and a wide variety in many denominations but I don’t doubt the sincerity of his faith nor that he is unfamiliar with the material.

    5. @rockford johnson boy are you gonna be disappointed. Musk wouldn’t piss on you if you were on fire. Literally the only thing he designed was the plug-in to charge Teslas. I’ll never understand people that worship billionaires.

  4. Best thing for Republicans and Democrats is to sit together and fix the social security and try to help millions of low income needy families instead of investing each other. It is time 😞🙏

    3. @Shirley Sear oh please you mean democrat s hush it dems been in charge 24 years trump bright kept our money in the country Biden giving it to Ukraine and other countries 54 billion want to give 34 billion more Ukraine people not seeing A dime

    4. @Willy Bones yes but some people on top have selective Amnesia. They promised &200 increase per month for social security etc. 🤥 while he brags that he will not raise taxes on people making less than $400.000. Some leaders are out of touch with reality whether Democrats or Republicans

  5. What the heck does DeSantis mean when he says “there is no alternative to victory?” Why escalate rhetoric to extremism?

    2. Trump is a loser. Republicans want someone who can win. They love Trump because he did it one time. But what has he done lately? Whine, complain and ask for money from those least able to afford it.

    3. All Republicans no is fear..Scare the crap out of their voters into thinking there’s a boogeyman around every corner and only they can save them.

  6. I think the real story needs to be Ron DeSantis‘s line *“There is no substitute for victory.“* We all know he’s as bad as Trump or worse— but much smarter. That’s pretty chilling

    2. @S D you can’t be for justice and then also say you don’t want to see people get what they deserve. That makes no fucking sense

    4. A lot of people have high expectations for Ron DeSanctimonious. It is important to note that he is extremely unpopular outside of Florida, he can’t gerrymander the entire country coast to coast, his racism is significantly worse than Trump’s and he has the charisma of a tomato hornworm. Many view him as president material, I don’t. If he were to run against Donald, he’d lose. In the process, Donald would bankrupt 99.99% of his supporters, win the primary then lose the general election against anybody, even if it were the Tidy Bowl Man, a Life Saver candy or that gunk that is between your seat and your neighbor’s seat on your most recent Delta flight…which is the same gunk that was there eight years ago. And it’s probably something that flew off Ron DeSanctimonious’ tray on a rough landing into Ft. Lauderdale, coach.

      Reply

    5. @hangender lol just like your Stupid president walking around with a diaper and caregiver around him or how about the clueless wonder kamala Harris but just when you thought it couldn’t get any better fetterwomen is your Grand price a human vegetable , with a Brazilian fang
      Fang talk about Comedy hour , imagine one day funniest cartoons 🤣 but we already took Nancy Pelosi for her last ride 😉 who’s next hunter!

  7. Yes, complicit. None is these candidates are worthy. There has to be a Republican out there that will do what’s right.

    1. Fox has facilitated the deaths of more the 500 LGBTQ PEOPLE THIS Year. They were someone’s sons, daughters, neighbors, teachers, ect. And they do not care if YOU ARE NEXT. We must Permanently Stop Fox News, Once and for all! Hail Master Satan!

    2. The Republicans don’t want to acknowledge they are a minority. The believe they represent the owners of our nation. Minority ownership by the elites.

    3. Then there’s compromise, which is how laws were made in the past. When compromise is no longer an option, progress is no longer an option– instead it’s all-or-nothing, take-it-or-leave-it.

    4. Governing? What’s that to someone whose never known anything but conflict sensationalism and conspiracy theories? MTG spends all her time seeking out confrontation. She’s not there to be a problem solver. She’s there to cause conflict.

  10. Nobody else should announce they’re running for like a year and let the orange clown just shout into the wind until then. Be fun to watch Chump just Peter out.

  11. MTG sure works overtime making the Republican party look bad. Like she’s an inside plant whose job it is to destroy the party. She sure is doing an excellent job doing just that.

    4. Well, she is a plant. A noxious weed. The idea is to transform and poison, not destroy the party (and the people).

  12. Of course he made consessions, sadly to the wrong person or persons. Where is the gazpacho police when you need them?

  13. I think it’s safe to say that we are ALL worn-out by Trump’s inanity, as well as that of others in the GOP and elsewhere in the world (think: Elon Musk). I, for one, am ready for US politicians to get back to their damned jobs, acting like adults, taking things seriously, being compassionate, and working for the people they are elected to SERVE, not rule.

    2. Well strap in because it’s not stopping anytime soon. Democrats spent 2 years pushing for unity and bipartisanship. Which house Republicans are saying that now? Is there even one? Kinzinger is leaving. So who? “Bipartisan support” isn’t something we’re going to hear in the house unless half of those Republicans die of a bullshxt overdose.

    3. @Afro Aura That’s not true at all. Biden came to Texas after their state almost froze to death. Ted Cruz skipped town by the way. Biden also PERSONALLY came to Florida after their hurricane a few months ago. So that’s a BALDFACE lie. Why couldn’t Trump do that for California after the fires, or any other place that he calls “blue states”? Does he even know that even though the state may have a Democrat politician that there’s still republican voters there? Do you understand that there was no red wave because the right wing have gone RABID MINDED. Chaos, confusion complaining about everything but offering no solutions. They all campaigned about inflation, crime and the border crisis. However guess what was the very first thing on there to do list? To investigate Hunter Biden. They don’t want solutions they want more chaos and if they don’t stop they will be wiped out in 2024.

    4. @Terry Lew everyone can have their opinion on what they mean when they say “I’m holding this seat forever”. Now you know thats a load of crap, anyone can be removed if the people vote them out if they’re not impressed with what they’ve done for their state.

      The free money for student loans was kicked out by a judge, as it was unconstitutional. It was a lie to get people out to vote Democrat. I should mention that it was already out that it was unconstitutional on Nov 10th

    5. @queen samara well maybe your right or wrong, but what I see is the media in a constant battle with Trump, if he’s done something helpful they’ll find a way to make it negative.

      Now I should mention, I don’t live in the US but I observe how the country is changing and it’s not looking good

  15. They say Robert Johnson sold his soul to the devil to play the blues, Kevin McCarthy sold his soul to Marjorie Taylor-Green to be leader of the house.

    1. The reality is MTG is an expendable tool to wash contributions from dark money and foreign influencers disguised as American retirees.

  19. Maybe it’s me, but I believe that the Justice Department did not label the people who were attending school board meetings and expressing their opinions as domestic terrorists. The people who were labeled as domestic terrorists were the ones that confronted board members outside after the meeting and threatened them, which I believe is the definition of terrorism.

