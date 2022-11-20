Recent Post
- What ex-CIA director noticed about Trump’s response to DOJ investigation
- Ex-Trump aide says McCarthy made concessions to Marjorie Taylor Greene
- Zakaria identifies the ‘real sin’ Trump committed to lose some GOP support
- Tapper asks Rep. Jeffries how Democrats will work with McCarthy
- Justice Samuel Alito denies leaking 2014 ruling
57 comments
“Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.” They shouldn’t be enemies, but some have just chosen to wave that flag for the wrong reasons.
They are enemy from the day they allowed the trump to represent them
at least by 1.6 when they attacked the Constitution itself.
I love your words! Couldn’t be more clear and direct. This country’s huge potential is going to waste with MAGAs.
You’d think he’d use his considerable insight to help that shithole country he came from.
Liberals and neocons are eroding our constitutional rights every decade. The system has been corrupted long before trump was around. Operation Northwoods? Operation mockingbird? The crash in 2008? The destruction of Syria, Libya and Afghanistan?
@Delicious Chest Hair Hunter is doing illegal business dealings all over the world.
@Kyle Kyle the Fed, federal income taxes the act of 1871 etc etc etc. your wasting your time trying to reach these droolers. .
Zakaria was on The Bill Mayer’s Show on HBO before the Election, saying that it is no BIG DEAL if Republicans destroyed American Democracy. If GQP destroyed American Democracy Zakaria would not be allowed to have a show anywhere on TV because the GQP does not think Zakaria is American ENOUGH. Zakaria is full of CACA
Thank you, this makes a lot of sense.
Say something stupid again, non American democrat funded fake unfed unresponsive bot
A reasoned argument tends to make a lot of sense, yes.
@The Masked Man Ah… you mean an argument based on research… and FACTS… OK, I near ya’.
@eltorocal Yes, that old thing.
Really excellent, informed essay. Thank you.
When Fareed said that it was moderate Republicans and Independents who helped Democrats in this mid-terms, he forgot about the younger voters – they were an integral part of the Democrat victory. There will be many, many more of them in 2024.
Bot.
Those with the most at stake with reproductive rights and climate change should be highly motivated to vote for Dems. They are also less religious so tend to be more liberal on social issues. Hoping that they carry those values and the youth left trend continues. The GOP is fully aware demographics don’t favor them, which is why they are so desperate to lie, suppress votes, partisan gerrymander, appeal to extremists, and manufacture fear and hate to maximize their chances of having power.
@Slothy You’re clueless, so muted. Bye.
@Slothy <---- Li'l bot here... account is near 7 yrs old, just like him.
Love this guy, always worth listening to.
Reply
A refreshingly sane voice amidst all the populist insanity.
Zakaria was on The Bill Mayer’s Show on HBO before the Election, saying that it is no BIG DEAL if Republicans destroyed American Democracy. If GQP destroyed American Democracy You would not be allowed to have a show anywhere on TV because the GQP does not think that you are American ENOUGH. Zakaria is full of CACA
Even his daughter doesn’t want anything to do with him, say a lot.
She’s afraid he’ll ask her out on a date,
well they used to date and you know how that goes
Was it him she had the abortion for? ja
We get what reflects who and what we are . . morally, ethically, spiritually . . .
👏🏾
I think it might be because your country’s right-wingers eats too much pig. We are what we eat ya know…its why no other religion allows it.
Donald Trump and two friends, a Rabbi and a Hindu, had car trouble in the countryside, before they asked to spend the night with a farmer. The farmer said “There might be a problem; you see, I only have room for two to sleep, so one of you must sleep in the barn.” “No problem,” chimed the Rabbi, “My people wandered in the desert for forty years, I am humble enough to sleep in the barn for an evening.” With that he departed to the barn and the others bedded down for the night. Moments later a knock was heard at the door; the farmer opened the door. There, from the barn, stood the Rabbi. “What’s wrong?” asked the farmer. He replied, “I am grateful to you, but I can’t sleep in the barn. There is a pig in the barn, and my faith believes them to be unclean animals.” His Hindu friend agrees to swap places with him. But a few minutes later, the scene reoccurs, after another knock on the door. “What’s wrong, now?” the farmer asks. The Hindu holy man replies, “I too am grateful for your helping us out, but there is a cow in the barn and in my country cows are considered sacred. I can’t sleep on holy ground!” Well, that leaves only Donald Trump to make the change. He grumbled and complained, but went out to the barn. Moments later there was another knock on the farmer’s door. Frustrated and tired, the farmer opens the door, and there stood…. the pig and the cow.
@Chris Landry The Dual Justice System and FACTS are letting Drumpf walk around us, free. These members and their parables are holding Drumpf accountable. I’m all in with the parables, until Justice comes.
Brilliant!!! 😅😅
HAHAH! Good one!
Bwhahahaha
THAT’s frightening analysis of TRUE serious facts facing AMERICANS 😳🤯 as always,thanks Fareed Zakaria💯👍
Fareed is the best talent on CNN. As good as anybody on MSNBC, and probably less partisan.
@Peter Sarandos Trump 💯✊
@ETERNAL LIFE Everything the left stands for are all the things that God stands against.
God blinds the eyes of the non believers & hypocrites so they can’t see a clear reality or accept the truth of this reality.
They are lost in confusion detached from God’s love & truth.
@Peter Sarandos Long before 45th ..America was Great…it was not his doing…
Zakaria was on The Bill Mayer’s Show on HBO before the Election, saying that it is no BIG DEAL if Republicans destroyed American Democracy. If GQP destroyed American Democracy Zakaria would not be allowed to have a show anywhere on TV because the GQP does not think Zakaria is American ENOUGH. Zakaria is full of CACA
if only there were more people valued scholarly outlooks such as this.
@Roger McMillan Religulousness is only 1 of the many cult behaviors in the Evilgelical RepubliKKKlan cult agenda.
If only Republicans valued scholarly outlooks….there would be no Trump trouble to begin with.
Zakaria was on The Bill Mayer’s Show on HBO before the Election, saying that it is no BIG DEAL if Republicans destroyed American Democracy. If GQP destroyed American Democracy You would not be allowed to have a show anywhere on TV because the GQP does not think that you are American ENOUGH. Zakaria is full of CACA
@Greg Songer
Dems valued perjuries and carnal passions in oval office whilst Clinton valued bleaching..
Where’s the damn emails ??
Hypocrisy galore
I’d vote across party line for cheney.
The GOP needs to go back to being conservative again. I mean conservative in the Edmund Burke sense, not the “I don’t like the woke left” farce. Once upon a time the conservative party held up as ideals policies like open trade and borders, maxims like fiscal responsibility, and a general belief in the integrity of our institutions. Perhaps in a stylistic sense we could define the traditional conservative movement as one of cautious optimism, where gradual but steady reform achieved through democratic compromise was preferred over radical and disruptive political revolutions.
Remind me again why anyone thinks the MAGA right is a conservative movement? They are trade protectionists and border control advocates, deniers of free and fair elections who went on a rampage at the Capitol. Their orange calf was a reckless spender who ballooned the deficit, a chaos candidate who claimed, and I’m paraphrasing, that he alone could fix all the country’s problems.
Imagine taking a trip in a time machine back to the 1960s and having to describe to Americans what the political climate feels like in 2022. Imagine having to explain that a mob of ostensibly conservative Republicans were involved in a riot at the US Capitol in some half-witted effort to steal an election. You’d immediately provoke images of Ivy League graduates in white shoes and cardigans raging at the government like hippies on an acid trip. They’d have an easier time swallowing a horse tranquilizer.
The MAGA right is not conservative so let’s find a more coherent label. What you will learn if you look into the backgrounds of the diehard, Trump-till-I-die bunch is that a lot of these people are first time voters, formerly “apolitical”, and a significant number are former liberal Democrats.
Fareed reminds me of Spock. Always factual.
You’re right!! That’s who he reminds me of, i couldn’t figure it out.
This the best I’ve seen Fareed. The most succinct and efficient oration of the choice.
In comparing Western democracies against the US, he omitted to mention Canada, a country not only sharing a 3,000 mile border with the US but also has much more in common with that country than the Europeans.
I would love to see Trump and Cheney on the same debate stage. Trump and DuhSantis might be fun too.
Whatever you think of Trump, know that DeSantis is just a more competent fascist.
The real sad thing is that the so called beacon of hope is in reality full of of ignorant citizens that even if today Jesus stands in front of them, they would not see him….
I’ve gotta be honest, I’ve watched a lot of CNN videos over the past year, and this is the first one I was able to watch to the end. Thanks for this insightful and well written presentation instead of the usual henhouse of talking heads, like Fox News in reverse. This is actual journalism.
Some party officials here and there will launch arrows at him, but his rock-solid electoral base will remain unshakable.
I always enjoy Fareed’s Take. He’s not only well spoken but his writing is just spot on. He speaks to his audience directly and he knows his audience well. Thank you … great video as usual!