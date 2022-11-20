Recent Post
If this much of our media needs to be about our political parties and not the issues and actual events nationwide then something isn’t working.
The media is corrupt
The Republican party IS a clear and present danger to the United States, and a threat to global security. The Republican party is now a STOCHASTIC TERRORIST ORGANIZATION. The United States does not negotiate with terrorists. Even if there weren’t just another terrorist attack in Colorado Springs, at the speakers home, Cincinnati, Buffalo, January 6th; These people are still sadistic, PSYCHOPATHS, suffering from paranoid delusions. They not only lack EMPATHY, but they are also angered and confused by it. Lie pathologically, quick to anger and prone to violence.
Are you even aware that this isnt a news channel LOL this is literally the anti trump channel and im ok with that!!! Go to NBC if you want actual news on issues.
Buts lets keep it real ok…attacks on democracy are the most important issues. Without the vote…we have nothing. Even the rich will eat themselves if allowed to. So msnbc is all about that to the almost exclusion of all else…and that is a good thing!
To be fair, it’s pretty important. There is a wing of one of our political parties that thinks any time they lose, there is fraud going on. And any time they win, they just outvoted the fraud. Also that same wing has roots in the wing of that same party that literally refuses to compromise when civics 101 basically states that politics is about compromise. If someone leaves the negotiation table happy, negotiations have failed.
To be clear, McConnell said his job was to 100% stop Obama. How do you expect any issues or events to be fixed if the government is literally fighting itself? So you need to ask this until we become normal again
Rep. Jeffreis is articulate, to the point, stays on focus. Excellent. Notable: he always pauses for a bit before replying to questions.
@P HHH INCOMING RED SUPER TSUNAMI!!! 😂😂😂😂
@B@n Gerotocracy what? You must not know Hakeem Jeffries is.
@Harold Moore – Red, Blue, still the same corporate corruption. It really doesn’t matter.
It’s called a time delay. He doesn’t actually hear the question until 3 seconds after it’s been asked
@Eggs Benedict Democrats don’t run Hollywood, there are just democrats IN Hollywood. There’s also Republicans (fewer, obviously, because theyre less funny and entertaining).
There’s also been at least one Epstein in Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, with Trump very specifically pointing out he likes them young, and wishing Epstein’s personal groomer well (multiple times). And Epstein pretty conclusively had the WORST groomer problem. Maybe you want to start to wonder why Donny didn’t turn they guy in decades ago when he publicly admitted he knew what was up? Because he didn’t want to lose that hookup is the only real logical answer.
Might also want to start asking about why Epstein lawyer and patron Dershowitz keeps finding himself in the orbit of Trump and friends.
McCarthy isn’t interested in others working with; he expects them to work for him. Question is, how do you work with someone that thinks they should own you.
Yet you can’t give examples on why he would own someone.
Weird.
Just like all ALL politicians. If politicians actually worked for us instead of their DONORS 37 million people would have healthcare. 2.5 million kids would not be in poverty. 500,000 plus would not be homeless. R V W would have been codified years ago. Workers wages would have kept up. I can go on.
But, they’d rather fund 80 plus billion with more to come for a proxy war with corrupt Ukraine.
See how it works?
@L funny the hag Nancy gave Trump pretty much everything he wanted.
Typical donor puppet politician.
Weird huh?
@Thomas John he was making his staff call him leader McCathy already. This dude clearly is only interested in power.
@Harold Moore just like any other politician.
Weird.
I think, Hakeem, will be great as leader. He’s level headed, with just the right amount of passion and strength. No question of a backbone!
Yeah !!! He will be worth over a billion by the time he is pelosi age !!! She made like $400 Million in around 18 years. He is more than half her age and has 400 less face lifts ! So he should be worth a billion or two by the time he is done
@Ron Taylor and yet, seems Republicans are always getting busted,on dirty money… Just ask Rand Paul about his son inlaw.
If I am not misstaken the Speaker is chosen by all the members of the house, republicans and democrats. With the far right pressure there is a good chance not the complete majority will vote for McCarthy. What then? The only way McCarthy had to survive it all was, in my view, denounce the far right, the extremes, MAGA, and work together with the democrats., but its probably too late for that.
For some reason I don’t remember the media asking the Tea Party or the “freedom” caucus about working with Speaker Nancy Pelosi over the past few years…
It’s because they’re all snakes!
@Voice Of Reason LMAO! I like it when brand new YouTubers get called out, nothing but a troll!
@rncgsu They basically rebranded into the House freedom Caucus. The tea party was very conservative. The freedom Caucus is not at all.
That’s because the GOP wanted ultimate control to the detriment of the people
@rncgsu Rubio was part of it
@0:01 Exactly. U.S Congressman. This left and right bs needs to stop ✋
It’s amazes me how helping the poor or the middle class is going to collapse the economy bailing out Banks incorporations million dollar bonuses will not collapse the economy what am I missing here
As everyone knows, socialism for the rich saves the country, bail them out no matter and definitely don’t ask how we are going to pay for it. Healthcare for the middle and lower class though, we’ll certainly go bankrupt! /s
The perspective of the 1%who don’t believe we (the 99%) deserve anything
The question is not “How will Democrats work with McCarthy” it’s will McCarthy Want to work with Democrats” and vice versa.
Congratulations Congressman Jefferies!
Longtime supporter of Speaker Pelosi. It was time for her to step aside. You are the right person to step into the Speakership Shoes. Good wishes!
Yeah, another donor puppet. Just like Nancy. Donors over people.
Kevin McCarthy, the man who tries to act tough on dealing with those “bad bad democrats”. The same guy who showed he is spineless after witnessing injustice at the insurrection and kissed Donald’s ring to get back in his grace. He is a guy who is easily compromised as he has no morals.
It’s incredible that he gets legislative power, never mind him being clueless about the economy or the course of the country.
Good luck Rep Jeffries in working with Republicans. Let’s hope they soon work out how to work among themselves.
Just the way the Dems worked with them!
Interesting that the changing of the guard for Democrats is a peaceful transition. The changing of the guard for Republicans is all about the infighting and division. Level headed v chaotic. A sign of what is to come in the House.
In 2 years he will be Mr.Speaker
Won’t one Democrat stand up to challenge this man. He will sink the party. He is not the best person to replace Nancy.
3:28 Great question & sad response & I voted for Obama 3 times. I also bought/read the Audacity of Hope, which solidified my commitment to the man. The color of his skin should be the last thing we focus on and both the Republicans and Democrats sadly have failed Americans in that regard and it sickens me to the core.
Look, Obama was/is a good man, but he’s not infallible and he certainly didn’t fulfill his commitments to the platform he was elected on. As a veteran of the invasion of Iraq, he both promised to then failed to stop the suffering of my fellow soldiers and veterans & now 17 of us commit suicide every day. That should weigh on him as it should weigh on the War Criminal Bush.
Obama used his first two years to pass healthcare legislation that literally would have hurt working class people like me by forcing us to either pay for healthcare or pay a tax, which thankfully being a veteran I was not beholden to. Not poor enough to benefit from it being a hard working person and not rich enough to afford healthcare or the tax, that’s *really* F’d up. Why should I pay for the healthcare of the laziest and most foolish Americans when I cannot even afford my own?
Obama could have meaningfully started the ball rolling on the decriminalization of Marijuana, which is the only thing that helps with PTSD without major side effects, why didn’t he? Again, 17 Veterans commit suicide every single day or 6,200 every year. That would have been more meaningful than taxing lower middle class people to pay for insurance for the self induced lower classes healthcare.
So, when you respond to a question like that with “it’s politicization” it really gets me mad *since you’re the one doing the politicization* & they are the ones trying to bring Justice. Republicans do it too. I have no Party affiliation precisely because of this. I’ve been closely monitoring the current state and studying the history of politics for 20 years now trying to make sense of it, I once was blind & now I see.
Both Political Parties then have made themselves enemies of American Democracy & the founding fathers did everything they could to avoid it. Both refuse to compromise on issues that majority of Americans agree on while pushing fringe Political Ideology onto the masses.
Look at New York’s 8th congressional district, it’s a complete joke & clearly the result of gerrymandering. Also, here’s yet another example of the results of one Parties political Dogma promising everything but doing nothing for it’s citizens. Lift yourselves up by your own bootstraps. This isn’t a tough community, it’s a terror filled community. If that’s all that you ever know, how could you know any better?
New Moon,can you as a veteran tell the public what Trump did for you all other than calling you all ” suckers and losers” just asking
@Monica Barker See, that’s all you (A Democrat, probably) got out of my comment? 🙄What makes you think I even voted for Trump? I’m not an imbecile; that’s why I don’t have any Party affiliation.
I voted for Obama three times and he failed on his promise to get us out of the wars and was rewarded a Nobel Peace Prize for doing nothing.
The Democrats are as much as a threat to Democracy as the Republicans; they don’t care about anything but staying in power and getting credit for things.
Are you even aware that Republicans & Democrats totally switched platforms? Trail of tears, Jim Crow, that was Democrats. Abolition, that was Republicans.
Even if 75% of your ideas are good, that still leaves 25% that aren’t. That’s both Political Parties, wake up.
@New Moon What makes you think I am a democrat?
Much warmer relationship with Steve Scalise?! Scalise said he’s like “David Duke without the (KKK) baggage”! 😡
If you’re interested in working with the other side, be sure you leave your morals ethics,and truths at home.
This is the kind of dems we need!
I like what I’m hearing. We need civil leadership like this, not the toxic rhetoric the other democrats have been spewing.