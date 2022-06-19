Recent Post
“My political ideal is democracy. Let every person be respected as an individual and no person be idolized.” -Dr. Albert Einstein, 1930
Why do you continue to post these comments?
Turns out he might not have been entirely accurate with his E = MC2 either.
Plenty online if arsed.
I’d that serving of word salad actually mean something?
Einstein today would be a Republican . Just like JFK
@Mike Pumps EINSTEIN IS TOO SMART FOR THAT JUST LIKE IF JESUS WAS HERE TODAY IN BODILY FORM WOULD BE A DEMOCRAT TOO😅😂🤣
The rightwing has degenerated into a monstrosity
@Lori Nelson Time for the DOJ to start bringing RICO charges.
scott brown says the national debt was 9 trillion when he was in office …
most of that spending happened on republican’s watch
The national debt went from 20T to 28T (40% increase) during Trump’s term. About half of that was from the pandemic response and the other half was largely from the too-deep corporate tax cuts. The CBO warned when the tax cuts were proposed that they would cause trillion $ annual deficits and that was the trajectory they took. In 2020, before the pandemic response, the budget deficit was set for a record-breaking $1.2 for that year. Of course, we got that and a lot more when the various stimuli were added.
The most successful grifter/con man in U.S. history
@TheBigStink anyone who can bankrupt a casino is not a good business man
I would have more respect for Pence if he would voluntarily testify to the Jan. 6th commission. That he doesn’t makes me think that he puts his future career over our country. I will never respect that.
@TT Mood scuse me?
@Jacob Ferry post the photos
@lgbtSRgro0mrs people are struggling to pay their bills here in Australia, inflation and fuel prices across the world has sky rocketed, not a lot Biden can do about it.
I would have some respect for Eric Holder if he hadn’t ignored a congressional subpoena and refused to turn over documents for his gun running scheme to the Mexican drug cartels.
Cohen told Congress that Trump would never leave office and concede losing the election.
@Ron Boerste Goodness! Your all up in your feels! How much longer you gonna try and call me a Boo Boo head before you realize its not making you feel better, little one?
@History and Reviews you are trying to ignoring entire Amendment of the Constitution and then claim that I’m the one trying to give away my freedoms and rights. I just thought I’d point that out
looks like they were wrong
@Cropper Copper well it’s really nice to see you turn your caps off just to let you know I’m speaking into my earbuds so we have a problem with miscommunication everybody makes mistakes in life I mean come on man look at your mother brought to the table anyway you haven’t answered my question what is a woman besides the person who brought you here my special little friend oh and I’m not calling you a boo boo head that offends me because my sister’s nickname is Boo Boo Bear and that’s the Native American tribe and that’s the name she grew up on with don’t make me Sue you for discrimination of my native ancestry 😁👌🍻
@Cropper Copper and by the way you still haven’t answered my questions besides the fact that I’m putting you out that you can answer my questions which are so simple come on man would you fall off your bicycle too and bump your head😁👉🍻
Pence needs to strap on his prosthetic spine and testify to the Committee.
@John Jones nope,
@Mark Trump and Pence need to answer questions under oath but everyone knows they are afraid.
@Mark you been smoking too much marijuana
How could they prosecute this guy for the thing we all saw before our eyes? Justice is only for the poor and working class Americans!
And it’s petty justice at that.
And I believe the stump knows that.
Come on now all the history of electing a commander and chief—-president has their ever been one who refuses to step down for the next. ( Now is he for this country or himself ) Can’t wait until they come out with the movie
January 6th community: “Trump almost destroyed America. Just in case, you know, you’ve been asleep the whole year”.
Jan 6 was not even an important event . Not as much as the Hunter , laptop . Full of serious crimes
It will have to be explained to me why “intent” would be hard to prove. TFG said it out loud in public.
@Democracy Lives They should, but the great is that you’ll end up with at least 1 right wing idealogue who won’t.
@grant smythe that is ” keg meister Kavanaugh ” 😁
@Keeper Of The Lists🆓️ Yep. He luvs beeeeerrrr.
@GreenEyedLady Then you replace the cultist. Sane right wing leaning people do exist. Find one who acknowledges reality. It’s as easy as checking their Facebook. That’s their main news source.
That’s so true.,the new republican party of deaths and decepción has committed high tresson and yes he new he lost. And then decides to look for a way to steal it ,but then made a plan that Republicans in power new beforehand and no republican tried to stop it. And Capital police officers died. The 14th amendment section 3.
“A people that elect corrupt politicians, imposters, thieves, and traitors are not victims, but accomplices.” ——– George Orwell
HoW dEEp bRUh
The idea of justice in the USA is a sick joke. Do we even have a Dept of Justice ? Seems like we don’t.
They haven’t even arrested HUNTER .for all the serious crimes .
@Joanne I am you actually agree with him to label parents as domestic terrorists ??? INSANITY
@Gary Truthteller What about hunters laptop that has many serious crimes involving Joe
“But your Honor, I plead not guilty because I didn’t intend to blast through that school zone at 75 mph and I didn’t believe my wife when she said the school zone lights were flashing.”
You summed it up perfectly
Yes, this was no small thing, a group self-coup. Unparalleled; unique; never-before; not seen in the USA ever before; unprecedented.
I really don’t think it would’ve mattered who gave him advice. He’s a child. He has the brain of a child. He took his ball and went home
More like he snatched his ball, slammed it to the ground while kicking and screaming, had to be kicked off the playground and is still having a tantrum to this day.
@Siobhan Shavonne Yup. That’s sad but true.
#jal1ga A child with a *bully’s mindset!*
Yes as a nation, but to blame Biden or praising Manchin is not an answer.
A word from New Zealand on ex-ambassador Scott Brown that may not have reached US shores. He was accused within the first 3 months of his tenure here of “inappropriate behaviour” toward a number of young woman visitors at official functions at both the embassy and official ambassador’s residence. Diplomatic immunity was invoked more times during his first year here than has ever been invoked by US ambassador – for over 145 previous US ambassadors to NZ, and their families, have simply never required diplomatic immunity. It was noted that, like a certain ex- New York mayor, he and his wife enjoyed excessive alcohol consumption at official functions. It got to the point where US embassy staff would discreetly fail to pass on to him invitations to certain official functions (particularly those where alcohol was freely available) solely of of fear of possible diplomatic embarrassment to both embassy and the US nation as a whole.
During his first morning television appearance here – about a week after he arrived – he shockingly boasted of his love of US bourbon and that during his tenure he was looking forward to sampling as many of NZ’s wines and beer as possible. This was before any mention of fostering a continuation of good trade and diplomatic relation between our two nations.
It was well known throughout the diplomatic community in Wellington that both Brown and his wife treated US embassy and official residence staff with little respect and often more like indentured slaves at their beck and call. Fortunately for the embassy staff he was rarely in attendance. He basically treated his time here as a four year, US tax payer funded holiday.
He was a complete embarrassment and the worst US ambassador to New Zealand in living memory.
PS The “stay on” US staff at the embassy a very happy celebratory party after he finally left these shores – an occasion that had never been held before.
The new ambassador, Tom Udall, is working well and his behaviour is befitting of his role here.
Thank you for reading thus far. I just thought that some real truths about this man should reach the American public.
Thank you.
Wow! I was totally unaware of all of that. I’m certain that kind of behavior wouldn’t be allowed to continue as a Biden appointee. I’m not sure if you’re aware, even most Americans aren’t, but your country is one of very few that actually have an official US Ambassador now. Republicans have blocked almost all of Biden’s nominees, just because they can. it’s really frustrating. It’s embarrassing to hear about such crude behavior by an American ambassador, and I’m really sorry your country had to put up with that. I’m glad your new ambassador is such a huge improvement.
Thank you for standing up and telling the truth.
Hello somebody!! Nina Turner is always bringing it home talking about the working poor and the barely middle class. Keep telling the truth Sister Nina!
This! ^^