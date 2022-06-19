Recent Post
- ‘Juneteenth means freedom’: One-on-one with the ‘grandmother of Juneteenth’
Happy Juneteenth, our fellow Black American citizens. 🇺🇸🤎✊🏾
Happy Juneteenth.
Happy Juneteenth 😊
Why they put this holiday on fathers day ???
@captainbuttnaked Juneteenth is for the fatherless…
@Shawn Krause wtf so today is dead beat dad day ?
Happy father’s day and also happy juneteenth
Greetings, oh gosh thank you until today I always celebrated this day when I was going to church. But in never understood why until today. Thanks you so much for your text 💕 you.
Happy Juneteenth!!✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾
Greetings to you Ms Opal and continued Blessing thanks for your loyal stand for us that did not know what today represents I’m so privileged and Bless at the same time. Once again Continually to Be Bless.
my president can’t ride a bike and I pay almost 10 bucks for a gallon of gas hmmmm wheird🤔👌🍻
HAPPY FATHER’S DAY TO ALL FATHER’S OF AMERICA, AND ACROSS THE LAND.
and to all Democrat fathers happy mentally challenged disorder month and a woman is what brought you here have a nice day😁👌🍻
@Ron Boerste The woman brought us here indeed….. AFTER the man provided the drops of life in the 1sr place
@Reginald 😏👉🍻
@Reginald and I just wanted to let you know that my wife’s the boss because she’s beautiful and brought me a great family have a great day my friend😏👉🍻
@Ron Boerste ….And I am happy for you and your fine family sir 🎉🎊……I’m just sayin’ tho’!😅😅💯
Love Ms. Opal. She is an amazing person. And she gives great hugs.
We Thank God. ❤
For you Mama Opal for Loving us because we sure do Love you.
I Thank God you live to see this day come to pass you’re walking pushing and pressing you never gave up you are such a fighter thank you for encouraging me I will continue to fight as well you are such an awesome example. 💞
A narrow view of the significance of Juneteenth is that it established a sort of minimum wage. (That you get paid at all, are not ‘entirely’ a slave.) Miles Davis forever Bird Lives.
It seems like a fourth of July event or so the name sounds like it.
Now that was an elder talking. When she said you think this interview is over.I got more to tell you that was Mama. God is a woman God is a black woman the most powerful being on this planet. I got some other stuff to say about Father’s day but I’ll wait.
“You think this interview is over. I got more to tell you” — THAT is what Big Mommas do! LOL! I love her!
you needs to pass that tweed…
It needs to be a national holiday
Generations of knowledge from me Opal.
God bless you, Miss Opal Lee!!! May he bless you on this glorious day! Thank you, ma’am!!!!!! ✊
We love you and thank you Miss Opal Lee🥰
“When Donald and Ivana came to the casino, the bosses would order all the black people off the floor. It was the eighties, I was a teenager, but I remember it: They put us all in the back.” -Kip Brown, Trump Castle employee
I don’t want my kids growing up in a racial jungle.
Biden
Save the Black community, start having “Fathers Day” celebrations once again.
I appreciate everything this woman has done to push for this national holiday, that represents the freedom of slavery of black people. But on the other hand, I need everyone to understand that this is another pacifier that is given to us, for us to shut the hell up. Reparations, equality, Justice, and the god-given right to live in peace as human beings, this is what we need. Not a symbolic gesture that does nothing for the people of our enslaved ancestors.
This is a ridiculous holiday seriously 🤦🏽♂️
Josh Denny: Juneteenth falling on Father’s Day must have Google working overtime. White people are busy googling “what is Juneteenth,” while black people are googling “what is a Father?” 🤣