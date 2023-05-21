81 comments

    4. @Eduardo Oliveira so he’s a smart ‘.’ I agree. And his orange toupee is very bright

  3. Parlatore knows he himself needs to lawyer up. Anyone who worked with or worked for any thing remotely connected to the Trumps needs to now protect themselves from criminal and civil liability.

    3. Parlatore is obviously a good attorney. No surprise he can’t work with Trump’s team.
      Good for him.

    4. True. Lawyers with integrity don’t get involved with trump; it’s the ones with “a certain moral flexibility” that do lol

  4. Trump: “I took what I took and it’s declassified once I take it.”
    Parlatore: “That is absolutely and totally wron..”
    Trump: “LALALALA , I can’t hear you.”

    2. A president has the power to declassify documents a VP does not 😂 lock joe up now!

    1. This is a bot comment that copies other comments. It’s a scam.

    3. @m_train1 “Trump wins 2024, history guarantees it. A post-recession incumbent always loses the presidential election”
      -Historian Niall Ferguson

    5. Yo, Nelson. Maybe, but with unemployment under 2.9%, we’re not in a recession. So what’s your point?

    2. @Eduardo Oliveira 😂🤣😂 it’s very hard to serve the people if you’re in jail. Although that would serve our country well.

  8. Trump on live TV during Town Hall-“……they automatically became declassified when I took them.”
    Parlatore-“I QUIT!!!!”
    😂😂😂😂😂

  9. In other words, trying to defend the undefensible is a career killer and I’m out. Plus, the DOJ won’t let us run the show the way we want to.

    1. I’m sure the left offered him a nice chunk of change. Let’s see those bank statements lol.

    2. Parlatore is obviously a good attorney. No surprise he can’t work with Trump’s team.
      Good for him. He answered real questions without giving his former client up.
      His billable rate went up.

    3. @O SNOOPY SNOOP If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,then it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people🤣🤣🤣💀

    4. ​@GonnaCrySnowflakeLmao so it nothing to do with the threat of violence particularly just weeks after the Jan 6th violence?

  11. Some lawyers think that any high profile defendant is their meal ticket to fame. However Trump is no meal ticket, he’s open dumpster you spend all your time rooting through to hope you find a single untainted morsel.

    1. The only meal ticket he would get would be a big Mac and he would probably have to pay for it himself!

  12. “I’m going to back out before I get indicted too. I’m too old and make too much money to throw hands in the yard, my former client is guilty AF, not going to let him drag me down with him.”
    ~Parlatore translated.

  13. I have to give him credit for being truthful or acting like its the truth. Most likely wants to save his career – I dont blame him for that. Ugh I wish I knew what this guy does as the 45 camp was clearly a snake pit. It is – as usual – unbelievable. A phrase burned into our memories thanks to fallen 45.

  14. Paula 😂: “How can you declassify something with your mind if you dont know what’s in those boxes?”

    Perfect question. Paula’s getting down to bottom line

    1. LMAO you’re right you can’t fix the Biden regime so we have to vote them out 💪🇺🇸

  16. Trump’s lawyer isn’t leaving because of the other attorneys in the case. It’s because he can’t control his client.

    1. If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,then it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people😂😂😂💀.

  18. What caused the resignation of Trump’s lawyer? It was due to Trump’s difficult nature as a client – he disregards advice and fails to compensate his counsel, resulting in many of them requiring their own lawyers

  19. The way they lie so straight faced is unreal to me. They think they’re so good at what they do, to the point of us not seeing right through them. It insults our intelligence!!!

