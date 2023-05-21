Ex-Trump attorney explains why he left Trump’s legal team May 21, 2023 81 comments Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
So sick of hearing his name! Put him in prison already!
for what? Making America Great Again? 🐑
@Ziggysdankgenetics For making America BING BING BONG CHAYNAAA again
@Ziggysdankgenetics America was never great, and never will be ever.
Dumping D.J. Chump As A client Is The Smartest Decision That Timothy Parlatore Ever Made!
For real. That trump funk is worse than a skunk.
@Funkenstien or a lumpy dump in a sump pump
Trump is so smart .
He is fairly bright.
@Eduardo Oliveira so he’s a smart ‘.’ I agree. And his orange toupee is very bright
Parlatore knows he himself needs to lawyer up. Anyone who worked with or worked for any thing remotely connected to the Trumps needs to now protect themselves from criminal and civil liability.
#makeattorneysgetattorneys
You watch too much cnn
Parlatore is obviously a good attorney. No surprise he can’t work with Trump’s team.
Good for him.
True. Lawyers with integrity don’t get involved with trump; it’s the ones with “a certain moral flexibility” that do lol
NO TRUMP…WE CANNOT SEE ANY WAY FORWARD.
Trump: “I took what I took and it’s declassified once I take it.”
Parlatore: “That is absolutely and totally wron..”
Trump: “LALALALA , I can’t hear you.”
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
A president has the power to declassify documents a VP does not 😂 lock joe up now!
Because he’s guilty, doesn’t listen to advice and he doesn’t pay his bills.
Are the walls closing in on Trump again? For real this time? 🤣😂
advice
This is a bot comment that copies other comments. It’s a scam.
The process i whatever the president says.
@m_train1 “Trump wins 2024, history guarantees it. A post-recession incumbent always loses the presidential election”
-Historian Niall Ferguson
@Major Anthony Nelson found another cut and paste bot
Yo, Nelson. Maybe, but with unemployment under 2.9%, we’re not in a recession. So what’s your point?
This lawyer is gonna need a lawyer. I also sense a book deal to be coming.
WE NEEDS TRUMP AGAIN.
THIS LATEST POLICY IS A BACKWARD STEP.
@Eduardo Oliveira 😂🤣😂 it’s very hard to serve the people if you’re in jail. Although that would serve our country well.
Don’t they all
THAT’S THE USUAL ROUTINE WHEN LAWYERS DEAL WITH TRUMP ISN’T IT 😂😂😂
Trump on live TV during Town Hall-“……they automatically became declassified when I took them.”
Parlatore-“I QUIT!!!!”
😂😂😂😂😂
Exactly, Ian.
OOOPSY 😂😂😂
Yeah, no matter what they say, they cannot avoid having that line drawn!
SEARCH: TRUMP’S CONFESSIONS ABOUT BREAKING THE LAW 😂😅😂
In other words, trying to defend the undefensible is a career killer and I’m out. Plus, the DOJ won’t let us run the show the way we want to.
I’m sure the left offered him a nice chunk of change. Let’s see those bank statements lol.
Good for him. He answered real questions without giving his former client up.
His billable rate went up.
… shouldn’t that be written on a warning label somewhere 😆
YUP YUP 😂😂😂
So defending a client who regularly confesses and implicates himself is hard? Go figure.
That’s Boris’s strategy.
💯💯😅😂🤣
@O SNOOPY SNOOP If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,then it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people🤣🤣🤣💀
@GonnaCrySnowflakeLmao so it nothing to do with the threat of violence particularly just weeks after the Jan 6th violence?
Some lawyers think that any high profile defendant is their meal ticket to fame. However Trump is no meal ticket, he’s open dumpster you spend all your time rooting through to hope you find a single untainted morsel.
The only meal ticket he would get would be a big Mac and he would probably have to pay for it himself!
EXACTLY 💯💪👌😅😂🤣
@marion Oz YUP YUP 😂😂😂
“I’m going to back out before I get indicted too. I’m too old and make too much money to throw hands in the yard, my former client is guilty AF, not going to let him drag me down with him.”
~Parlatore translated.
Lol
Exactly. Perfect translation.
Then don’t use quotation marks.
I have to give him credit for being truthful or acting like its the truth. Most likely wants to save his career – I dont blame him for that. Ugh I wish I knew what this guy does as the 45 camp was clearly a snake pit. It is – as usual – unbelievable. A phrase burned into our memories thanks to fallen 45.
😂😂😂😂
Desperation same situation 😂
Paula 😂: “How can you declassify something with your mind if you dont know what’s in those boxes?”
Perfect question. Paula’s getting down to bottom line
That is a WONDERFUL question
@kathy Martin fantastic question. Of course his rambling answer made no sense 😆
The same way you can have immediate chemistry with someone you never met.
They are declassified get over it already 😂
You simply cannot fix stupid. But you can vote it out !!!!
LMAO you’re right you can’t fix the Biden regime so we have to vote them out 💪🇺🇸
@Kyle Rittenhouse Lunatic.
Trump’s lawyer isn’t leaving because of the other attorneys in the case. It’s because he can’t control his client.
BAM 😂😂😂
Maybe because he’s scared to be canceled
🎯
No lawyer can control “tantrum trump”.
TDS 😂
I don’t know why attorneys keep giving him the time of day, he never pays them
@GonnaCrySnowflakeLmao Bot
Studies show that Lawyers like to gamble more than the ave person.
You don’t know nothing 😂
What caused the resignation of Trump’s lawyer? It was due to Trump’s difficult nature as a client – he disregards advice and fails to compensate his counsel, resulting in many of them requiring their own lawyers
The way they lie so straight faced is unreal to me. They think they’re so good at what they do, to the point of us not seeing right through them. It insults our intelligence!!!
Nice!
It’s very difficult to defend a guilty person!