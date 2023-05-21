Zelensky responds to Wagner chief’s claims about Bakhmut May 21, 2023 48 comments Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
48 comments
A private army has beaten a State army, trained and equipped by NATO. 🤣🤣
private army with shovels🤣
They are actually a cook- chef and his guys🤣
@Juliya Krus Beautiful 😍🥰
@Juliya Krus I want cooking nightmares in Ukraine with Prighozin and Romsey Gordan!
With only showels!
Fasten your seatbelt and prepare for “Bakhmut is not important.” 😂
ouch you hurt americans feelings😂
tbf it has been stated from day 1 that Bakhmut is not strategically important
“bakhmut is in our hearts”😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
“The Gulf War Did Not Take Place ” moment internet style
Or Libya or Syria or the bombing of Serbia etc
And Cnn is so much more honest 😂
Where are those recently highly advertised “”game changer “”tanks? Whats the hell they are doing???
Ukraine knows how to husband their forces and plan. Unlike the amateur Russians.
Working their way to Klischivka.
@Tom Skinner They are also good at losing towns as we can see. To convicts armed with shovels.
@Johnny’s GamingClub Just like how Ukraine lost Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Kherson…. Totally…
he needs more American dollars
He asks US to print more dollas sending him.😂
I like how they only quote Prigozyn when convenient lol
Yeah… Ruzzian never cherry pick quotes heh? 🤣🤣🤡🤡🤡
@SavageJunky Uh-oh, sounds some SOMEBODY was a triggered by the bad news.
@SavageJunky do you have access to the Russian side of the story or …CNN/BCC told ya that 😂
Wagner wants to get out of these positions. Let’s see how it turns out, this is the most difficult type of combat…
I hope they’re not waiting six more months to do larger scale operations. It will get difficult to deal with calls for negotiations
i thought they were out of ammo and down to shovels
really? did you really ever believe that?
They now have a pulverized city. Let’s see how the orcs set up shops there while Ukraine vaporizes them lol.
@Greg Rizal your tax dollars at work
@Shane Alan and we love to see it Slava Ukraini
“thoughts and prayers to Bakhmut ” lol
“The war is not meant to be won. It is meant to be continuous.” – 1984
Biden the warhawk wants war? I am absolutely shocked. Stunned I tell you! (sarcasm) Trump 2024 for no new wars!
Trump 2024 baby. No new wars. End this war!
Well it’s hard to ask AID if he’d say they’re loosing, but Bakhmut is long gone…
I wouldn’t call thousands of dead invaders for some rubble “long gone” enjoy visiting the mass graves though 🪦 Aid will never stop to those in need
@Hey look it’s propaganda by definition and by using your own logic, Bakhmut is definitely long gone, if you take it by face value, fictitious stats and personal sentiments were not involved in my post, now you on the other hand are just a cheerleader of the loosing side and there’s nothing wrong with that one
@Silas De Lobo I’m simply ensuring you haven’t forgotten the immense human cost for what is now a shell of what a city used to be.
And mass graves have absolutely been used. Heard of Bucha?
I guess that makes us both cheerleaders, because ukraine will absolutely be victorious. See you in the next comment section.
@Silas De Lobo – 1965+ Russian tank lost and those are ONLY those with VISUAL evidence
– 852+ armored fighting vehicule lost and those are ONLY those with VISUAL evidence
– 2334+ infantry fighting vehicules lost and those are ONLY those with VISUAL evidence
– Lost of Kiev region
– Lost of Isium
– Lost of Kharkiv region
– Lost of the Kherson
Ohhh yeah but you took Bakhmut! A field of ruins! You are clearly winning heh? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Prigozhin does resemble Max Schreck in his starring role of Nosferatu which was a silent movie(1922).
I noticed that some time ago!!🤣👍🏻
He prefers to be called “Jenni”!
An actor acts, this actor president is true to his training!
I love watching Zelenskys defeat !
“We value the lives of our people”
Ukrainian casualties: CLASSIFIED
Classified ? Any idea on # ?
Denial is the first phase of grief they say..