  5. Where are those recently highly advertised “”game changer “”tanks? Whats the hell they are doing???

    3. ​@Tom Skinner They are also good at losing towns as we can see. To convicts armed with shovels.

    4. @Johnny’s GamingClub Just like how Ukraine lost Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Kherson…. Totally…

    3. ​@SavageJunky do you have access to the Russian side of the story or …CNN/BCC told ya that 😂

  8. Wagner wants to get out of these positions. Let’s see how it turns out, this is the most difficult type of combat…

  9. I hope they’re not waiting six more months to do larger scale operations. It will get difficult to deal with calls for negotiations

    2. They now have a pulverized city. Let’s see how the orcs set up shops there while Ukraine vaporizes them lol.

    1. Biden the warhawk wants war? I am absolutely shocked. Stunned I tell you! (sarcasm) Trump 2024 for no new wars!

  13. Well it’s hard to ask AID if he’d say they’re loosing, but Bakhmut is long gone…

    1. I wouldn’t call thousands of dead invaders for some rubble “long gone” enjoy visiting the mass graves though 🪦 Aid will never stop to those in need

    2. @Hey look it’s propaganda by definition and by using your own logic, Bakhmut is definitely long gone, if you take it by face value, fictitious stats and personal sentiments were not involved in my post, now you on the other hand are just a cheerleader of the loosing side and there’s nothing wrong with that one

    3. @Silas De Lobo I’m simply ensuring you haven’t forgotten the immense human cost for what is now a shell of what a city used to be.
      And mass graves have absolutely been used. Heard of Bucha?

      I guess that makes us both cheerleaders, because ukraine will absolutely be victorious. See you in the next comment section.

    4. @Silas De Lobo – 1965+ Russian tank lost and those are ONLY those with VISUAL evidence
      – 852+ armored fighting vehicule lost and those are ONLY those with VISUAL evidence
      – 2334+ infantry fighting vehicules lost and those are ONLY those with VISUAL evidence
      – Lost of Kiev region
      – Lost of Isium
      – Lost of Kharkiv region
      – Lost of the Kherson

      Ohhh yeah but you took Bakhmut! A field of ruins! You are clearly winning heh? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  14. Prigozhin does resemble Max Schreck in his starring role of Nosferatu which was a silent movie(1922).

