Recent Post
- Ex-Trump official reacts to his Waco rally remarks: Intent was ‘extremely clear’
- Gwyneth Paltrow accuser testifies in ski trial, describes ‘blood-curdling scream’
- How a historic general strike brought Israel to a standstill
- Police offer details of what they know about the Nashville school shooter so far
- Hear what Trump supporters think will happen if Trump is indicted
54 comments
Only a true professional can say pecker over and over again and remain with a straight face. I couldn’t do it.
A true pro
Cooper and Lemon head have not problem with asking for the dinner meal.
@Peaches Williams yes. decorum on the web has slipped a tad.
Democrats: The walls are closing in on Trump. This time it’s different. 😂🤣😂
That “Pecker” has the perfect last name. Love their emphasis on Pecker’s name.
Received, thank you
nice to hear from you
Yes,I have received it.
It was great to work with you.
Trump in 2016-“I don’t pay any taxes because I’m smart.”
NY jury in 2022-“We hereby find Trump Org. guilty on all 17 counts of tax fraud.”
😂😂😂😂😂
@Chicago Gal Considering he has lost most of his assets already due to judgments and his passport and cash are frozen awaiting other judgments , The GOP got tired of paying his legal bills for the over 4,000 lawsuits ,, his family threw him under the bus and he lives in fear of being put where he belongs, I’d say justice is working every day. BRING IT ON.
@Darrell Rees Yes, Mike is sadly mistaken thinking it’s only Dems, but then most MAGAt’s are sadly mistaken about a lot of things. And just plain sad really.
And everyone bursts out laughing as soon as the camera turns off.
Saying you are afraid of violence that could happen is not inciting violence.
I can’t vote Democrat I know what gender I am. 🤷♂️
My Pecker must have been in a lot of fights when he was in school. Imagine the teacher calling roll in junior high school and getting to David Pecker. I’d rather be a boy named Sue.
Good thing his parents didn’t name him Harry.
Received, thank you
nice to hear from you
Yes,I have received it.
It was great to work with you.
“Do we know how Pecker fits in?”
Too funny !!!
It was great to work with you.
@Tjahjadi Judono It’s tiny mushroom.
Yes. Push it in. Babies can come out of there; it’ll fit.
2 peckers make 1 busheler
“How does Pecker fit into this?”
Come on Anderson you give it and take it. You know how this works.
You knew a guy in HS right?
thanks
Does anybody feel like trump watched Scandal and thought it was reality tv and he could just hire fixers for ALL of his many indiscretions?
No
Cathy M the fact that you folks think the current Administration is not corrupt and guilty of many crimes, is truly amazing!
Some idiot in my hometown told a cop he was gonna be his “Negan” when he was released. He was charged with threatening a police officer. But when the former guy posted a picture holding a bat next to that attorney he wasnt arrested??
That other guy wasn’t rich.
Of course not, there is no crime connected, was holding a bat. The crime would occur if the individual used the bat as a weapon against the individual. You can look at major league, baseball games every day and see men holding batch. Holding about is not a crime.
@T. R. Campbell Trump is a baseball player all of a sudden!? Or are you confusing reality with his NFTs.
“…why they’re relevant…”
Because having a witness named Pecker in a sex scandal is hilarious.😆
Yes,I have received it.
It was great to work with you.
the only thing that would make this better is if his first name was Richard.
How ironic…
“…Pecker was brought in to rebut…”
Come on man! 😂😂😂
Cnn is comedy🤣🤣
“Pecker,” the name that keeps on giving…😮
😂😂😂
“That’s where Pecker comes in…”
Phrasing!
#1 Answer: Stormy’s box! ❤ GOD Bless Everyone
Hipocracy at it’s best
“I guess you could say things are getting pretty serious.” (Kip, Napoleon Dynamite)
Costello was never Cohen’s counsel. He was Trump’s attorney who tried to make sure Cohen did not talk.
This is so ridiculous to keep this going. Its to Discredit/Distract what is really going on in our Country.
trump/helsinki, look it up, should help you decide.
-Do we know how Pecker fits in?
-We’re not sure.
-Could we ask Stormy Daniels?
He’s a human and doesn’t feel shame Anderson said
Dems: “don’t even mention Biden’s name in passing”