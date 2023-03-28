54 comments

  1. Only a true professional can say pecker over and over again and remain with a straight face. I couldn’t do it.

    Reply

  3. Trump in 2016-“I don’t pay any taxes because I’m smart.”
    NY jury in 2022-“We hereby find Trump Org. guilty on all 17 counts of tax fraud.”
    😂😂😂😂😂

    Reply

    1. @Chicago Gal Considering he has lost most of his assets already due to judgments and his passport and cash are frozen awaiting other judgments , The GOP got tired of paying his legal bills for the over 4,000 lawsuits ,, his family threw him under the bus and he lives in fear of being put where he belongs, I’d say justice is working every day. BRING IT ON.

      Reply

    2. @Darrell Rees Yes, Mike is sadly mistaken thinking it’s only Dems, but then most MAGAt’s are sadly mistaken about a lot of things. And just plain sad really.

      Reply

  5. My Pecker must have been in a lot of fights when he was in school. Imagine the teacher calling roll in junior high school and getting to David Pecker. I’d rather be a boy named Sue.

    Reply

  8. “How does Pecker fit into this?”
    Come on Anderson you give it and take it. You know how this works.

    Reply

  9. Does anybody feel like trump watched Scandal and thought it was reality tv and he could just hire fixers for ALL of his many indiscretions?

    Reply

    2. Cathy M the fact that you folks think the current Administration is not corrupt and guilty of many crimes, is truly amazing!

      Reply

  10. Some idiot in my hometown told a cop he was gonna be his “Negan” when he was released. He was charged with threatening a police officer. But when the former guy posted a picture holding a bat next to that attorney he wasnt arrested??

    Reply

    2. Of course not, there is no crime connected, was holding a bat. The crime would occur if the individual used the bat as a weapon against the individual. You can look at major league, baseball games every day and see men holding batch. Holding about is not a crime.

      Reply

    3. @T. R. Campbell Trump is a baseball player all of a sudden!? Or are you confusing reality with his NFTs.

      Reply

  11. “…why they’re relevant…”
    Because having a witness named Pecker in a sex scandal is hilarious.😆

    Reply

  14. “That’s where Pecker comes in…”
    Phrasing!
    #1 Answer: Stormy’s box! ❤ GOD Bless Everyone

    Reply

  16. Costello was never Cohen’s counsel. He was Trump’s attorney who tried to make sure Cohen did not talk.

    Reply

  17. This is so ridiculous to keep this going. Its to Discredit/Distract what is really going on in our Country.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.