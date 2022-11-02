51 comments

    1. Yes! and that they notified the other families so they can avoid media if they want to.
      That’s absolutely how it should be.

    3. Of course, and I’m glad this was released as well because it gives a true insight into what was going on in that school. It really shows the disarray of an entire police force, in comparison to the courage those children had who just wanted to get to safety.

  2. Saw this live on Anderson’s show earlier this evening. It’s so heartbreaking and sad. Literally so many lives could have been saved had the protocols been followed 💔

    1. The cop stopping to use the hand sanitizer dispenser while this was happening goes to show how flippant their attitude towards it was.

  3. Utterly disgraceful inaction by police. They should be held guilty of gross negligence if duty causing death (by allowing the shooter to keep killing).

    2. I agree 10 year old me would have just pissed myself. And hid calling 911 would not have crossed my mind

    3. fire the cops and let kids do the job… they suck so much it would be better to have NO cops than cops taking $$$$ for doing nothing

    4. This little girl is a victim of antiquated laws that are supported by gun lobbys. Add to that a poorly vetted and trained police force.

  9. That little girl should have been in charge of the police operation, she did better than them! What a girl. If you see this, Khloe Torres, you are so brave and so smart. I don´t know how you kept your calm. You can be so proud of yourself. I hope you are OK now. Much love from Denmark.

  10. “I know how to handle these situations. My dad taught me when I was a little girl.” These poor children. It’s so depressing they have to be prepared for this.

    2. Bless this poor child. This will affect this child the rest of her life. NO excuses by the Police, except cowardly actions.

    3. That part got the tears flowing. I hope she can find peace. I hope she can maintain the strength she’s already shown.

    4. I wonder what created this problem. Like back then they didnt seem to have these problems right? what changed? Heartbreaking

  11. Unreal. The little girl is such a hero, but it is tragic she was ever in this situation. Please keep up the great reporting!

  12. 10 year old, “I know how to handle the situation”. Cop, “F***! We’re taking too long!”. This is heartbreaking 😞😢😩✌️❤️

    1. When he said that I was like, FINALLY! Someone GETS IT!

      But then, they STILL don’t go in.😡🤬😭

  13. “I know how to handle these situations. My dad taught me when I was a little girl.”

    That right there is what broke me because she is still a little girl and she shouldn’t have to be “taught” about these horrible things yet, much less actually having to deal with them in a real world situation. But I do admire her bravery, respect and composure because I would be just a complete, total, inconsolable mess.

    2. @Lex Ruptor
      “These horrible things” is an incredibly broad term and as sad as it is, you eventually have to learn about the cruelties of the world because that’s just life. But I didn’t mean a shooting specifically.

    4. School shooting is not that unusual in some countries. So better train children to handle the situation than waiting for the cops. Every School should select some brave children & train them to counter such incidents. May God bless children.

  15. That little girl making that call, all while her classmates around her were scared or worse is just heartbreaking! The fact that the law enforcement there knew about the call and stayed outside the room for over half an hour just shows how incompetent those officers were and why they should all be fired. That child is very brave and is a hero in my opinion.

  16. It’s a real shame the little girl didn’t work for the Uvalde police department because she’s doing a lot better job than they are. 💔

  17. I am a Mozambican. Very far away from this situation. But l can not help but feel for Chloe and her friends, her family. The failures here of the police. The fact that there is a policeman asking others outside if anyone was hurt, drives me mad. I am so sorry that this happened to these children.

    1. This is the world we’ve created for our kids. They deserve so much better. I hope they can change it because they seem motivated to do so…

  19. Everything about this situation, except for the little girl’s courage , is heartbreaking. Yet that she had to exhibit such bravery and get no competent help from over a hundred trained officers with weapons and body armor only a few feet away from a door she was offering to get up and unlock for them , against one distracted teenager, even with a gun, is brutal.

  20. A ten year old girl is telling the dispatcher she knows how to handle these types of situations because her dad taught her when she was a little girl. That tears your heart out.

