51 comments
I am glad to hear the parents were consulted about this first before releasing any of it.
Yes! and that they notified the other families so they can avoid media if they want to.
That’s absolutely how it should be.
@melissa saint shame on the media for glorifying there coverage
Of course, and I’m glad this was released as well because it gives a true insight into what was going on in that school. It really shows the disarray of an entire police force, in comparison to the courage those children had who just wanted to get to safety.
Saw this live on Anderson’s show earlier this evening. It’s so heartbreaking and sad. Literally so many lives could have been saved had the protocols been followed 💔
The cop stopping to use the hand sanitizer dispenser while this was happening goes to show how flippant their attitude towards it was.
NO. THEY WERE NOT FOLLOWED ON PURPOSE.
THE FIX WAS IN.
THEY WERE GOING TO STAND AND DO NOTHING,
ACTUALLY,, THEIR OWN MAN WAS THE SHOOTER…,.,. THE SHOOTER AND THE GOVERNMENT WERE THE SAME
AS THE GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEE WAS TAKING THE CUES FROM THE CRIMINAL.
THEY DO NOT AND DID NOT CARE AT ALL…,.,.,
ALL THAT COMING STRAIGHT FROM BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS,…, STRAIGHT FROM THEIR CRIMINAL BOSSES.
This tragedy could have been avoided with sensible gun control !
Utterly disgraceful inaction by police. They should be held guilty of gross negligence if duty causing death (by allowing the shooter to keep killing).
All of those police involved should be relieved of their duty permanently.
100%. Those are not men. They accomplices.
I believe they were.
That little girl is a hero. This is heartbreaking.
@toney ingram wasn’t most of the police force their minority?
I agree 10 year old me would have just pissed myself. And hid calling 911 would not have crossed my mind
fire the cops and let kids do the job… they suck so much it would be better to have NO cops than cops taking $$$$ for doing nothing
This little girl is a victim of antiquated laws that are supported by gun lobbys. Add to that a poorly vetted and trained police force.
Can’t understand how all those cowards can sleep.
Omg this is absolutely gut wrenching. That poor girl. I just can’t believe this is the time we are now living.
I know right. Poor girl said she knows how to handle this situation wtf
VOTE BLUE for sensible gun control !!!
This is soul crushing… all my love to victims and their families.
Better to demand action in guns.
@RatherTiredOfTheMess Not better. Worse.
@RatherTiredOfTheMess huh? What do you mean? I’m not trolling explain
Those officers were scared – shame on them for letting that stop them.😢😢😢😢😢😢😢
That little girl should have been in charge of the police operation, she did better than them! What a girl. If you see this, Khloe Torres, you are so brave and so smart. I don´t know how you kept your calm. You can be so proud of yourself. I hope you are OK now. Much love from Denmark.
“I know how to handle these situations. My dad taught me when I was a little girl.” These poor children. It’s so depressing they have to be prepared for this.
And all those untrained cowards, still on the job today.
Bless this poor child. This will affect this child the rest of her life. NO excuses by the Police, except cowardly actions.
That part got the tears flowing. I hope she can find peace. I hope she can maintain the strength she’s already shown.
I wonder what created this problem. Like back then they didnt seem to have these problems right? what changed? Heartbreaking
Especially in Texas where killing kids is a sport
Unreal. The little girl is such a hero, but it is tragic she was ever in this situation. Please keep up the great reporting!
10 year old, “I know how to handle the situation”. Cop, “F***! We’re taking too long!”. This is heartbreaking 😞😢😩✌️❤️
When he said that I was like, FINALLY! Someone GETS IT!
But then, they STILL don’t go in.😡🤬😭
“I know how to handle these situations. My dad taught me when I was a little girl.”
That right there is what broke me because she is still a little girl and she shouldn’t have to be “taught” about these horrible things yet, much less actually having to deal with them in a real world situation. But I do admire her bravery, respect and composure because I would be just a complete, total, inconsolable mess.
Not “yet”, she just shouldn’t have to be taught this stuff, ever. No one should.
@Lex Ruptor
“These horrible things” is an incredibly broad term and as sad as it is, you eventually have to learn about the cruelties of the world because that’s just life. But I didn’t mean a shooting specifically.
This is horrible, I can’t imagine teaching hour kids this
School shooting is not that unusual in some countries. So better train children to handle the situation than waiting for the cops. Every School should select some brave children & train them to counter such incidents. May God bless children.
Smart dad reaching her how to handle the situation, too! Strong brave child.
That little girl making that call, all while her classmates around her were scared or worse is just heartbreaking! The fact that the law enforcement there knew about the call and stayed outside the room for over half an hour just shows how incompetent those officers were and why they should all be fired. That child is very brave and is a hero in my opinion.
Worse, they were bleeding out.
It’s a real shame the little girl didn’t work for the Uvalde police department because she’s doing a lot better job than they are. 💔
I am a Mozambican. Very far away from this situation. But l can not help but feel for Chloe and her friends, her family. The failures here of the police. The fact that there is a policeman asking others outside if anyone was hurt, drives me mad. I am so sorry that this happened to these children.
Thank you! We sane Americans appreciate your concern and compassion.
When she says her dad taught her how to handle these situations it makes me cry
This is the world we’ve created for our kids. They deserve so much better. I hope they can change it because they seem motivated to do so…
Everything about this situation, except for the little girl’s courage , is heartbreaking. Yet that she had to exhibit such bravery and get no competent help from over a hundred trained officers with weapons and body armor only a few feet away from a door she was offering to get up and unlock for them , against one distracted teenager, even with a gun, is brutal.
A ten year old girl is telling the dispatcher she knows how to handle these types of situations because her dad taught her when she was a little girl. That tears your heart out.