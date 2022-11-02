75 comments

    3. Yeah like one billionaire defecting to another country would change the outcome of this war or stop putin lol

  2. I hope he doesn’t accidentally fall out of a window like the others who have spoken up. We need more like him

    3. @Mark B Why didn’t he do this 8 months ago? He realises that Russia is losing his actions are too late , thousands have died and only now does he act

    3. @Lannister always pays his debts Ukrainians are stopping Putin. Billionaires are where they should be; inconsequential.

    5. @Королев Андрей honestly, Russians bots like you should get off the *American invented* internet

    2. Traitors Ungrateful Bastards Taking ill Gotten Gains from Motherland Russia, and the People to Cozy up to the Capitalist United Snakes of Amurderca, They Should have Hunt them Down like Dogs, Oligarchs .Pigs 🐖

    5. @Jay Gatsby No, there have been 9 people so far who have died after speaking against Putin, always in undetermined circumstances. Truly frightening.

  8. I’m astonished. Congratulations to this man for drawing a thick straight line. May he and his family stay safe!!

  9. He had better be extra careful. He could be chemically poisoned with fatal results. I hope he stays safe.

    1. @barry bolton Exactly, that being said, it still took a lot of guts for him to publicly speak. I wish him well. I wish the whole world would just grow up. I hope he has round the clock protection. Such a brave man. The world would be a better place with more people like him .Hope you staying safe ?

    3. @L H He issued scathing critism of Russia and its “shitty military” at the beginning of the war. Now he’s merely additionally renouncing his citizenship. He’s a great example to the Russian people and has been since the very beginning of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

    1. @Mustafa Khan : 🤕 You support Putin so your mind is sick. A sick mind wishing death on others is much worse, more dangerous than any cancer, and should be destroyed just the same. Do us all a favor, “Mustafa” comrade, take the Polonium.

    2. @Pohana Hawaii you support bBbiden, a dimintedd guy who want to exchange nukess with puteen and itcching to start third world war.

    2. Just for you to know, he publicly denounced the war way before selling his business in Russia (after that he sold his shares of one of the best Russian companies which he founded for 3% of the market price). So yes he lost a lot. Immense respect.

    4. Janis Joplin ….” freedoms just another word, for nothing left to do……”’ (Me and Bobbi McGee = live )

  14. In Russia, free speech means being rich enough to renounce citizenship, buy round-the-clock protection to keep you away from windows, and having a Geiger counter to test ever meal.

  15. Citizens of the world: doesn’t matter which country you live in. You must do what’s right, even if your own country invades a peaceful neighbor. We must all band together.

  16. Wow! A voice of reason in a sea of horror. I do hope these courageous Russians can bring down the Horror Putin has rained down on Ukraine! 👍

    2. he was perfectly fine with everything until put under sanction, at which pint he couldn’t afford medicals …

      part of putins corrupt gang stealing the wealth of the people they rule over one minute, then politically correct angels the next …

      “wisdom crieth without, she uttereth her voice in the street screaming ” oh ye fools, how long shall ye remain foolish”

  17. That being said, it still took a lot of guts for him to publicly speak. I wish him well. I wish the whole world would just grow up.

  20. I remember a Russian friend of mine telling me that this bank was the only remaining bank that didn’t put absurd fees when transferring money…

