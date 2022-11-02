Recent Post
75 comments
May God keep him safe so that others may follow his truth!
@Bernard Gilbert @EDUARDO is a NEW Russian Troll
@FV REAL new
Yeah like one billionaire defecting to another country would change the outcome of this war or stop putin lol
What a truth 🤣🤣🤣😂😂
@FV So is Lannister.
I hope he doesn’t accidentally fall out of a window like the others who have spoken up. We need more like him
Bless him. He has cancer. He hasn’t a lot to lose
@Bridget Kitley then he can do anything 🙏🏽 🇺🇦
@Tristan Burton but all outin needs is one man on the inside… and he’s probably got more than one
@Mojo Joji yes
@Rooting For Putin 🇷🇺 What a plonker
Brave guy. Hope he lives through all of this!
Why didn’t he do this 8 months ago?
@Mark B Why didn’t he do this 8 months ago? He realises that Russia is losing his actions are too late , thousands have died and only now does he act
@Mark B Can’t stop the braindrain anymore, anyway.
@Rooting For Putin 🇷🇺 we know.
Thanks to those speaking out against the Russian invasion.
@Lannister always pays his debts it won’t , but it’s a small step forward.
@Lannister always pays his debts Ukrainians are stopping Putin. Billionaires are where they should be; inconsequential.
@Королев Андрей
And you’re a pos magaturd russian!
@Королев Андрей honestly, Russians bots like you should get off the *American invented* internet
Keep this man safe. Slava Ukraini 🇺🇦
@Canaanite Tv Pathetic attempt, little Ivan.
Traitors Ungrateful Bastards Taking ill Gotten Gains from Motherland Russia, and the People to Cozy up to the Capitalist United Snakes of Amurderca, They Should have Hunt them Down like Dogs, Oligarchs .Pigs 🐖
He should not live in a high rise building
@TheLoneGerman Starting with Putin, the biggest mob boss of all
@Jay Gatsby No, there have been 9 people so far who have died after speaking against Putin, always in undetermined circumstances. Truly frightening.
Brave men. Making their message world known. Putin is ruthless.
What a message. Wawwoo ,😂😂😂🤣
Who knew being a billionaire would be so dangerous. Brave guy.
Brave guy my arse
Some of China’s billionaires are doing the same over there, LEAVING DICTATORSHIP!!!
@Alan S Report Ed for spamming please. .
dangerous how?
I’m astonished. Congratulations to this man for drawing a thick straight line. May he and his family stay safe!!
@EDUARDO russian troll go away
Safe 😂😂😂🤣🤣
he is in London with his family and sold his company to another Ivan close to Putkin.
@Lannister always pays his debts Better than him staying in Russia and financing the fascist regime…
He had better be extra careful. He could be chemically poisoned with fatal results. I hope he stays safe.
@barry bolton Exactly, that being said, it still took a lot of guts for him to publicly speak. I wish him well. I wish the whole world would just grow up. I hope he has round the clock protection. Such a brave man. The world would be a better place with more people like him .Hope you staying safe ?
I hope he has round the clock protection. Such a brave man
@L H he was fighting cancer?
@L H He issued scathing critism of Russia and its “shitty military” at the beginning of the war. Now he’s merely additionally renouncing his citizenship. He’s a great example to the Russian people and has been since the very beginning of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
@L H POV: 🧠❌ 🤡✔️
👍 I wish Mr. Oleg Tinkov good health and quick recovery from his illness.
@Mustafa Khan : 🤕 You support Putin so your mind is sick. A sick mind wishing death on others is much worse, more dangerous than any cancer, and should be destroyed just the same. Do us all a favor, “Mustafa” comrade, take the Polonium.
@Pohana Hawaii you support bBbiden, a dimintedd guy who want to exchange nukess with puteen and itcching to start third world war.
@CALIXTO JACINTO JR Who?
🙏🙏🙏
@Pohana Hawaii nice one
He hasn’t lost his self respect but Putin has.
Amazing what people will say and do when they have nothing left to lose.
They have a lot to lose. For one, their lives.
Just for you to know, he publicly denounced the war way before selling his business in Russia (after that he sold his shares of one of the best Russian companies which he founded for 3% of the market price). So yes he lost a lot. Immense respect.
Very amazing 😃😃😆😆😂😂🤣
Janis Joplin ….” freedoms just another word, for nothing left to do……”’ (Me and Bobbi McGee = live )
In Russia, free speech means being rich enough to renounce citizenship, buy round-the-clock protection to keep you away from windows, and having a Geiger counter to test ever meal.
And more importantly, not being in Russia lol
Citizens of the world: doesn’t matter which country you live in. You must do what’s right, even if your own country invades a peaceful neighbor. We must all band together.
Who’s going to protect their families for going the way if your high horse. You?
@janewright315 😆 😆 Time to head home, sweetie. I’ll call you a cab.
Wow! A voice of reason in a sea of horror. I do hope these courageous Russians can bring down the Horror Putin has rained down on Ukraine! 👍
@Harrzack Exactly, that being said, it still took a lot of guts for him to publicly speak. I wish him well. I wish the whole world would just grow up. I hope he has round the clock protection. Such a brave man. The world would be a better place with more people like him .Hope you staying safe ?
he was perfectly fine with everything until put under sanction, at which pint he couldn’t afford medicals …
part of putins corrupt gang stealing the wealth of the people they rule over one minute, then politically correct angels the next …
“wisdom crieth without, she uttereth her voice in the street screaming ” oh ye fools, how long shall ye remain foolish”
That being said, it still took a lot of guts for him to publicly speak. I wish him well. I wish the whole world would just grow up.
Now this is REAL progress. Please stay safe sir and thank you for taking a stand for what is right.
What an honest, honorable man standing up to the devil himself. May he stay safe.
I remember a Russian friend of mine telling me that this bank was the only remaining bank that didn’t put absurd fees when transferring money…