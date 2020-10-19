The Lincoln Project's Steve Schmidt joins MSNBC's Ari Melber to discuss the 2020 race and the choice he thinks Republicans will face if Trump loses in November. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 10/19/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
About The Beat with Ari Melber: Former lawyer Ari Melber leads this show that provides in-depth analysis of the day's biggest news stories. ""The Beat"" features guest interviews in addition to reporting on stories from across the country. The stories that are covered span across the political spectrum. In addition to his law background, Melber is a former Senate staffer, giving him a unique perspective to share on the political happenings coming out of Washington, D.C.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
'Exquisite Scumbags': GOP Vet Steve Schmidt On Trump's Crash And Choice Facing Republicans | MSNBC
VOTE BLUE IN NOVEMBER no matter what. Finnish Trump
@Keith Johnson – Shelby GT500 are you triggered that your go to fake news turned down something you MORONS bragged about?😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 You obviously don’t give AF about your life INBRED!
Vote blue for the next 8 years. Send a message.
@Steven Clark I was in the Army for 10 years. I’d like to see one of these “executioner” groups of white nationalist cops go up against an armored division.
You know, “theoretically”.
@htomerif nice!!! I’d love to see antifa executed.
PSA FOR DEMOCRATS YOUR GONNA NEED AN APPOINTMENT NOV 4TH
https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/
(T)raitorous (R)acist (U)nstable (M)ental (P)sychopath
Well done!
*CBO Director: Obamacare ‘Creates a Disincentive for People to Work’*
Feb 2014 https://www.cnsnews.com/news/article/susan-jones/cbo-director-obamacare-creates-disincentive-people-work
*The subsidies that help low-income people buy expensive health insurance are a ‘disincentive for people to work,” Douglas Elmendorf, director of the Congressional Budget Office, told Congress on Wednesday.*
“What the Affordable Care Act does, is to provide subsidies focused on lower- and lower-middle-income people to buy health insurance. And in order to encourage a sufficient number of people to buy an expensive product like health insurance, the subsidies are fairly large in dollar terms. Those subsidies are then withdrawn over time — withdrawn from people as their income rises.
“And by providing heavily subsidized health insurance to people with very low income, and then withdrawing those subsidies as income rises, the (Affordable Care) Act creates a disincentive for people to work, relative to what would have been the case in the absence of that Act,” Elmendorf told the House Budget Committee.
He added that the subsidies “make those lower-income people better off…but they do have less of an incentive to work.”
Committee Chair Rep. Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) said those low-income people may be better off in terms of health care, but not when it comes to getting on the “ladder of life.”
“[T]o begin working, getting the dignity of work, getting more opportunities, rising (sic) their income, joining the middle class — this means fewer people will do that,” Ryan said. “That’s why I’m troubled by this.”
Ryan also noted that as Baby Boomers retire in large numbers, “far fewer” people are following them into the workforce — and combined with Obamacare’s disincentive to work, it all has “jaw-dropping” implications for the economy and debt reduction.
“We’re not prepared for the Boomers and their retirement. But what this (Obamacare subsidies) is doing, is it’s adding insult to injury. You’re saying, because of government policies, as the welfare state expands, the incentive to work declines — meaning, grow the government and you shrink the economy. Fewer people are going to be working, and the economy will be slower as a result.”
In response to a question by Rep. Ryan, Elmendorf said the Affordable Care Act “will reduce the total number of hours worked in the economy by between one-and-a-half and two percent from 2017 to 2024.”
“It’s not that employers are laying people off,” Ryan clarified: “It’s that people aren’t working in the workforce — aren’t supplying labor (equivalent to 2.5 million jobs by 2024), and as a result, that lower workforce participation rate — that less labor supply — lowers economic growth.”
“Yes, that’s right, Mr. Chairman,” Elmendorf responded.
@Mochap 70 As I see it, when the shoe fits. I like it!
@Grim Reefer Right on😊😊👋👋
Well said.
Concise.
On the button.
VOTE BLUE DOWN THE LINE
Then I’ll by drinks for everyone
Donald Trump is killing this country
@Patrick Tolman it was all bogus BS Rudy GHOOLIANI tried to spread. Get back to your momma’s basement freak 😂😂🤗
@Steve Gooden wtf??
@Iain Herridge typical flag burning cop killing rioting dumbocrat response! So you did hear about ChinaBidens corrupt Burisma deal right? msnbc/cnn don’t really want you flag burning dumbocrats to know about Burisma!💩🇨🇳
@Patrick Tolman read my previous statement above. Your Trump talking points are inaccurate
@Patrick Tolman unfortunately Trump supporters hate facts
…I will vote him [ Trump ] out of office!
wwwwwwwwwwwwwaaaaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh, he is still here.
Thanks Rosita! Beautiful name btw!
@richard chris Tick tok
Our whole entire family and friends already voted 💙💙👏🏼👏🏼
No more of this. Our democracy cannot endure another four years of this trash.
It’s not a democracy, it’s a republic.
The Republican Party is no longer a political party/movement. It’s a criminal organization
I love the way Steve lays in to Bunker Boy. He doesn’t hold anything back.
Steve is great
Putting an aggressive liar in charge of the US Government is foolish, crazy and insane
It would be nice if we had a President we could trust.
Be nice if we had a SANE president ..one oriented in REALITY !
Donald TRUMP
@Rose Geaber The Twin Gods of Tech now dictate
what and when and how we speak and Say. White Fascists marxists socialist godless White Men.
#FREEDOMDEAD
https://d3ctxlq1ktw2nl.cloudfront.net/staging/2020-9-16/119058674-44100-2-a0555906d76e1.m4a
@Night Shine The Twin Gods of Tech now dictate
what and when and how we speak and Say. White Fascists marxists socialist godless White Men.
#FREEDOMDEAD
https://d3ctxlq1ktw2nl.cloudfront.net/staging/2020-9-16/119058674-44100-2-a0555906d76e1.m4a
@9TheMajor I wish we could rewind the clock and relive those days again. It seems an age since Obama was President.
*THE FOUR-YEAR-LONG LOST WEEKEND IN AMERICA*
🇺🇸🇺🇸🤢🇺🇸🇺🇸
*WE ARE AMERICANS! THIS IS OUR COUNTRY!*
And if we are Republicans, it’s because we agree with the Republican Party’s philosophy as we understand it. If we are Democrats, it’s because we agree with the Democratic Party’s philosophy as we understand it. But we must understand these platforms and philosophies. Otherwise, through sheer ignorance, our government becomes nothing but a bevy of personality cults. In other words, we don’t have any connection with political affiliations beyond that of _teams._
And, having not had our sports teams to cheer on in 2020, we have substituted for these our political parties — of which we have two and for one we rally. _”If they don’t win it’s a shame”._ Still, as the saying goes: “Be careful what you wish for because you might get it.”
For what it’s worth, ask yourself these questions. Would I trust an elected official who claims to have a 100% success record? Can I believe anyone who claims to have special knowledge on this or that being better than or worse than or more than or less than… “at anytime IN HISTORY”?
*THE REPUBLICAN PARTY’S PLATFORM IS CENTERED ON A HISTORICALLY VALID POLITICAL PHILOSOPHY. BUT SINCE 2010 THE “REPUBLICANS”, SO CALLED, ARE NOT REALLY REPUBLICANS.* _THEY HAVE BEEN INFILTRATED BY EVANGELICAL TEA PARTY RACIST ANTI-LINCOLN FASCISTS CULMINATING IN A FOUR-YEAR-LONG LOST WEEKEND IN AMERICA._ The Republicans must rebuild and re-establish their fundamental principles before they can be taken seriously again.
_Publius_
The republicans have been lost since nixon. In fact, i’d argue the southern strategy has damned them.
TRUMP PENCE 2020 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
well said,… it is high time for something new in america … we need a STRONG CENTER party that is made up of adults willing to do high statecraft of working together to get things done and compromise as needed.
Steve Schmidt does not embellish and he’s Insightful and Powerful.
He’s also covering for the Biggest Crime Syndicate in World History.
#NothingCanStopWhatsComing
Where’s Hunter?
@TheBase1aransas yawn
Daily Reminder: Trump called Corona Virus a Democrat Hoax that will “magically” disappear.
Sadly I know people here in Wisconsin (right now in the 3rd surge) who still believe this. Sigh
@P. Brad If it hit as hard as NY, it would be a different story. Not a single soul calls it a hoax there.
The states will need to see refrigerated tractors before they believe masks work, the virus is real, people really do die in the thousands.
We will not be out of this pandemic for a very long time because of half this country’s stupidity.
He said the impeachment was a Democrat hoax & it was edited deceivingly
Let’s get it done and vote him out.
very well put…
Steve schmidt is a hero in all of this and the work he has done for the lincoln project is very key to taking donnie out of power. At least some real conservatives put county over party
I cannot imagine where we’d be without LP at this point in time… don’t want to think about it
America’s political process made possible the ascendancy to the highest office in the land a national disgrace, a demagogue as morally and ethically compromised as a person can be. As a British writer quipped, “there have always been stupid people in the world, and plenty of nasty people too. But rarely has stupidity been so nasty, or nastiness so stupid”.
America has grown so accustomed to Trump’s vileness that we’ve forgotten what proper social decorum even is at this point. 😭
Stfu…ooops sorry, just trying to prove your point. ✌
#AlexJonesShow: If Joe Biden Wins, Communist China Will Rule America – 14 Days to the End of the Republic?
WATCH LIVE: https://ifw.io/s20
I haven’t.
@Youtube Viewer Russian troll
New York Times called the Post a Tabloid…… OUCH !!
True
Hunters e-mails, published by the New York Post, will end the Democrat Party. The entire party is a criminal enterprise.
@Allen Bournes Maybe you aren’t aware of the repuglicunts!
@Allen Bournes BAHAHAHAAH – You trump cult bozo clowns and your GRU/PUTIN BOT ARMY never cease to entertain….😂🤪😂🤪😂🤪
Allen Bournes fake news
This administration is literally a mental asylum.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/37jLTtIk6FPJ/
November Rain with Trump’s Tears… Go Vote and Vote Trump Out!
This whole disinformation campaign against Biden and science and everything else reeks of Russian intelligence.