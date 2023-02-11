Recent Post
- Rick Scott invoked Jake Tapper 8 times in a 10-minute interview. Hear Tapper’s response
- See the hand-me-down vehicles Ukraine is using to fight Russia
- Exterminators make unusual, 700-pound discovery in wall
- Top secret spy planes reveal details about China’s spy balloon
- Marketplace Excellence Caribbean Report: February 10, 2023
34 comments
Those birds are going to be pissed when they discover that their cache has been knicked.
Insulation’s work distroyed
Damn! How big are these woodpeckers???
A squirrel is gonnna come back and find their whole nut bank has been raided. Poor little guy/girl.
😩🤣🤣
This guy might not be safe walking outside.
Woodpeckers and I didn’t know they even ate acorns. You learn something new every day. But 700lbs? THAT TAKES CARE OF THE WOODPECKERS THERE! 700 LBS IS SURREAL
Guy/girl. Scared of misgendering a squirrel 😂
I feel sorry for the super hard working squirrels 😐
_The video clearly states that it was a pair of woodpeckers_
我也赞同你的看法😂😂😂😂
That’s nuts!
literally
🤣🤣🤣
Hopefully they saved them some for winter
Thank God I thought they were gonna be something worse
Some human are like this too, wasting their life time accumulating things they could never ever consume.
YOU ARE SO RIGHT! HOARDING S,,T FOR SOMEONE ELSE TO USE/ENJOY…OR DISPOSE OF.
this must be the animal kingdom version of getting your life savings stolen
Lol
Lol yes!
😂😂😂👍🏼
They robbed them of their retirement funds!! Those birds are gonna be so pissed! They worked so hard! 😝
Acorns make excellent kindling when dry. That looks like YEARS of gathering. Poor birds need rehabitation 😥😢😭
I expected to see 700lb of insect eggs and carcasses. Why remove the acorns? They serve as insulation in the wall that you forgot to fill with glass wool.
WOW unbelievable! That is crazy.
Well, you are in trouble! The woodpeckers and squirrels are going to be furious when they discover you took off with their food! I hope you just shifted the acorns so they can access their food throughout the winter. There was a lot of time effort and energy put into their food “pantry.” Be sure they can access it.
Definitely, my sentiments as well.
So how long does it take to woodpeckers to stash over 700 lb of acorns in a wall? I thought woodpeckers eat bugs? Quick edit- I was curious about the woodpeckers eating acorns. There is actually a bird called an acorn woodpecker! They’d stashed over 450,000 of acorns!
Give those birds a medal for basically being a factory
Those woodpeckers are gonna be like… “What the hell happened to our acorns?!”
Exterminators went missing later that week. We thank them for their dedication.
😂😂😂
Think about how many times the bird came and went to gather all these good stuffs for her babies and herself