64 comments
UKRAINE can fight with anything. They are tough.
Give them missels and jets
@Beau R
The UK is a union (alliance) of 4 nations.
My nation has never suffered a successful terrorist attack, just the Glasgow airport attempt that ended badly for the two terrorists. One dead and the other with his teeth kicked in.
England, for comparison, has been suffering terrorism for decades, with the I.R.A. being US funded at one point. (Irish American sympathisers who literally had no idea they were a part of the cause of so much killing)
When our territory the Falklands was invaded, your country claimed it was an unwinnable situation. That no task force could dislodge a dug-in invader. Despite this we won back our territory, and have Americans like President Biden to thank. He was our biggest supporter from the US. As for actual help, it was France and Chile that gave us significant backing.
Give you autocorrect LMAO
@Gabriel Adebisi The weapons exist to blow up Russians. It doesn’t matter if Ukrainians or EU citizens are the ones pulling the trigger. A blown up Russian soldier is one fewer Russian to threaten the EU later on.
@Sleepy Joe so you support Putin the Nazi?
All the munitions, training, battle tanks, long range munitions, fighter jets and logistical support , everything the Ukrainians have have been asking for should have been mobilized in Ukraine’s direction 10 months ago. NATO, USA, EU, it’s time to take quick actions. Putin is not going to wait for you you to make these critical decisions. Please take the appropriate course of action to ensure Ukraine defeats Russia in their illegal invasion of sovereign Ukrainian territory.
wars for profits are weaponized slowly so the MICs can male maximum profits I know it is driving us crazy but to make maximum profits the MICs always weaponizes slowly no matter where the war for profits is
Once we get Ukraine equipped to the standard of the Alabama National Guard…Russia will be in serious trouble. LOL : )
I’m really afraid that after a while we’re going to say “ if we had known’, by then, i’ll be terribly afraid it is too late.
@Dок Watson yes there was this ” we are lucky, they are so stupid”. Let’s hope they do not learn.
Then, I would not be surprised if Zelensky and Putin agree to partition Ukraine after the Korean and Vietnamese model.
@Norman Nabatar I hope not. And it would only last till the next Russian attack on Ukraine
@SEEK THE TRUTH! Allah isn’t treating Turkiae n Syria too well? But what you’re saying is complete nonsense because you’ve been so indoctrinated n brainwashed, peace. (Muhammad borrowed n plagiarized almost everything in Quran, a copy cat religion)
. .. Glory . .. . To … .. Ukraine … .. . . .
My dad was a Sea Bee in Vietnam and was using a 1910 French steamroller to build roads through the jungle.
@Denise Corzette where and when was he in Vietnam? My dad was a Seabee in Vietnam. Agent orange was mainly stored where they trained in Gulfport and where they were stationed in dannang
@Mike I was six when he left for additional training in 62. He was there early in 63. I don’t know exactly where but I know he was near the DMZ. He was there for several tours. It messed him up and while I know he survived, but he ghosted us all, including his parents. I wish I knew more.
@SEEK THE TRUTH!
Really not interested in yours or any other religion. Thank you.
@Pikkabuu you have never been in the military.
We did not stop using the M-113 in the 1960s, there’s American troops who are still riding in M-113s improved versions. The M-113 was used in most recent armed conflicts, just look at footage from the middle east if you want.
We had 40+ year old Amtracs in the Marines, sometimes they sank.
@SEEK THE TRUTH! – You can always tell when a religion is total bullshit when they say if you don’t belong to us you are going to hell and all other religions are evil. No thanks pal, you go follow your bullshit pedophile prophet Muhammad, I choose to live in reality.
Old ones only are being sent whole base in Europe are stocked with what they need NOW
They have freedom
Give them the wings to protect it
We used them in the 1990’s they get you where you need to be. I drove them in 1987
the fact that they can be used in 2023, says alot of about those weapons and equipment.
Well Ukraine probobly do have capability to produce parts that have to change especially when it comes to Sovjet parts
And I think Ukraine has winning with these hand-me-downs and with vehicles dated back to the 1950s and 1960s. Their armed forces are formidable.
Ukraine will not win …fascism is there. Russia will not allow it.
@Andy57 Pot calling the kettle black, eh? And autocratic authoritarianism, and corruption is worse yet in Mr Putin’s Russian Federation.
@Tim Marshall Dream on…
@cookie Cola actually the US is in decline. Russia has been on the rise economically, politically and militarily since the ’90s, right after it’s collapse.
When empires (US) are on their last legs they begin waging wars to try to survive. Case in point the US is warring against Russia and there may be an impending war against China.
As well, the way the US now treats its NATO allies, suggests that the US no longer cares about their interests but only that of its own – desparate.
@Still Kickin’ Band Georgian Bay contrary to the propaganda and its original intentions, NATO is no longer a defensive organization. It has been an offensive organization since the ’90s.
Offcourse Zelensky wants the best, look at how the Ukrainian Soldiers answers .. how HUMBLE they are , knowing fully well something is better then nothing.
Wouldn’t you want the BEST for those men who do their job with lesser equipment cause they know what reality is . without western AID they can’t hold .
Honestly open the F fighter JET pool. ATACMS I can understand the danger of hitting Russia , but there is NO excuse to not give them fighter JETS … to decrease those soldiers burdens.
they are hitting Russia even today, but with a home made weapons. Atacms would give them a chance to destroy Russian units before they arrive on the Ukrainian soil
Shame on the world needs to step up and give latest weapons and aircraft now today
And the Pentagon has said it will deliver the first two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) to Ukraine in the coming weeks,
providing Kyiv with a weapon that it has pressed for since earlier this year. The systems will provide medium- to long-range defences against Russian missile attacks.
Germany is now delivering its first IRIS-T surface-to-air missile system, which has a range of about 40km (25 miles).
In an isolated corner of Northern California, more than 26,000 armored vehicles stand ready. They form the most noticeable part of the Sierra Army Depot, a 36,000-acre repository for the U.S. Army’s tanks, trucks, and armored personnel carriers.
Today the Sierra Army Depot includes some 2,000 M1 Abrams main battle tanks that are parked in neat rows, along with vast lots of armored personnel carriers, trailers, trucks, and other miscellanea.
— Joshua Sacks
@Malgorzata oj oj Brownian motion of an infected culture.
We cannot draw our stores to nothing and Abram’s are very hard to keep in good shape. The US cannot build up the support networks needed inside Ukraine.
@Mark M China. Those balloons are probing our defences. We must be careful and prudent.
@Malgorzata oj oj AND ?
Yes it is our reserve stock and will stay there.
Keep strong Ukraine in your fight for your freedom !!!! 🇺🇦🇵🇹🇵🇱🇬🇧🇺🇲💚🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺💪🏼
If it works it works. No matter how old or obsolete a piece of equipment is. For example the PM1910 machine gun that is being used by both sides.
The thing about obsolete American equipment is that the United States does a good job of storing and maintaining old equipment, just on the off chance that it might be needed at some time
Death Valley is very useful for this with vehicles because of its low humidity, well almost non-existent humidity
Remember that the F-16s that Ukraine is clamoring first flew in January 1974, which is over 49 years ago. The M113 was always meant as a battlefield taxi that gets the troops close to the frontline then drops them off, never as a combat support vehicle like the more modern Bradley. The Bradley not only serves as a taxi, but it has the guns and missiles to support those troops that it carried to the frontline.
The F-16 went into service in 1978 and is still a great jet fighter today!!
Ukraine will likely get Typhoons, not F-16’s. Ukrainian pilots are too be trained in Typhoons in the U.K. and this has been announced.
The Arvn used their V-100’s in combat against advisement out of necessity.
The F16 is still in production as is the F18 and F15E
I was a Marine in Desert Storm and we used 113’s. Ain’t ever about the track, it’s about the warriors inside.
Nice to have cannon n TOE missiles
@Marshall Silva the m113? Didn’t have either, just a .50 cal mounted and a 240 bravo .30 cal machine guns.
The Bradley has the 25mm chain gun cannon and the twin TOW 2 launchers. Marine LAV 25’s, also going to Ukraine, have the same cannon but no TOW missiles. It’s also wheeled and good for armored reconnaissance.
I was also a scout sniper, we went on foot or in a helo, didn’t spend much time in 113’s
Thank You For Your Service
Long live the brave Ukrainian fighters!!!
The positive attitude of the Ukrainian soldiers is amazing, they are thankful for our old obsolete hardware I hope they get the things they need like our modern tanks in weeks not months !