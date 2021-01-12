Face-to-Face Classes Halted at Buff Bay – January 10 2021

TOPICS:
Face-to-Face Classes Halted at Buff Bay - January 10 2021 1

January 12, 2021

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

8 Comments on "Face-to-Face Classes Halted at Buff Bay – January 10 2021"

  1. shelly wilson-willoughby | January 11, 2021 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    Is lazy the principal lazy

  2. Norris d squad | January 11, 2021 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    Big up yuh self mr brown 💯💯💯

  3. Mitchell Nolan | January 11, 2021 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    I’m single 😥😥😥😥😥

  4. Nathanial Roman | January 11, 2021 at 12:45 PM | Reply

    I’m Single 😍😥

  5. Natarine Reid | January 11, 2021 at 12:58 PM | Reply

    Children learn more face to face

  6. Chelecia Clarke | January 11, 2021 at 2:25 PM | Reply

    Mi glad dem know that people ain’t practicing the social distance kmt

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.