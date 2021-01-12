Shocking Unauthorized Covid Testing in Jamaica – January 10 2021

TOPICS:
Shocking Unauthorized Covid Testing in Jamaica - January 10 2021 1

January 12, 2021

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

15 Comments on "Shocking Unauthorized Covid Testing in Jamaica – January 10 2021"

  1. Roshane Byfield | January 11, 2021 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    Smh I’ve been waiting to get tested since 7am promised a call back, no one called and when I called 6 hours after, and was told sir you have to be patient……

  2. Genchfa Manfunzi | January 11, 2021 at 12:40 PM | Reply

    This under ground testing is only a symptom of a larger problem and that is CORRUPTION.
    If and when the Prime minister gets serious to deal with that beast and go into parliament and get legislation going to deal with corruption, things will drastically change in Jamaica.

  3. Sabrina | January 11, 2021 at 12:51 PM | Reply

    Smh, a wen corruption a go end?!

  4. Asha Olujimi | January 11, 2021 at 1:29 PM | Reply

    they don’t want the truth to be known that the virus isn’t as widespread as they say.

    • roger roger | January 11, 2021 at 7:39 PM | Reply

      Them a used a hoax tactics to make covid look bad and a drive fear in nuff people to make them take them vaccine

  5. phil ash | January 11, 2021 at 2:33 PM | Reply

    All doctors should have the training to test…. I try get test and it’s not available… I was at public hospital and I ask, still one year later still no test.. Walgreens,CVS and more do testing. pharmacy and Doctors should do testing just like USA Canada… Jamaica medical system need 100% up bread… Con’t preform surgery on a child, lady burn. fix the system

    • Empress Jade Simeon Ellis | January 11, 2021 at 3:44 PM | Reply

      Exactly, I go to my Doctor in the UK and they say dem noh know wha agwaan, it is the government in charge of this., ironically the government are not my Doctor.

  6. Iptv Guru | January 11, 2021 at 2:41 PM | Reply

    Babylon your time is running out.

  7. vasco harriott | January 11, 2021 at 2:49 PM | Reply

    A pure confusion a from last Monday mi a try fi get d test ,the hospital tell u one bag a different things ,its not straight forward ,every medical practitioner should be able to do the test

  8. RushMore Fx | January 11, 2021 at 3:12 PM | Reply

    A bunch of Rats.. Ppl live and die to tell on something.

  9. Empress Jade Simeon Ellis | January 11, 2021 at 3:53 PM | Reply

    Where they can be altered in the governments testing facilities! The Truth will always come to Light ca all their motive is to Vaccinate the entire Human Race.

  10. Moneek Baker | January 11, 2021 at 5:16 PM | Reply

    Why would you not have most or all doctors trained. It’s a pandemic so all hands should be on deck. Kmt

  11. Amoy Williams | January 12, 2021 at 2:00 AM | Reply

    The truth is…they dont want the truth to be know that the whole covid thing is a lie is just to have us all control and killed, but hello your time is running out…The creator will expose you all…

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.