NBC's Tom Winter breaks down New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement that he will resign and statements he made to address the allegations of sexual harassment that have been brought against him.
Fact-Checking Cuomo's Statements As He Announces His Resignation
17 comments
Did he know or met her before she met with him for a job? Or was the meeting not even about a job social and then asked for on his squad? If it was the former how did he end up interviewing two women, what was asked for them to have met with him?
scary criminal crow…. he didnt pay for the elderly lives but this time he might get his oj karma
Investigation of his staff and who was involved in the harassment of the victims needs to be done. Dig deeper.
Weird how everyone at MSNBC seems depressed today. The mask is slipping.
Yes not even the media could save their hero Coumo! I see his bro is being protected although.
HA HA . GUILTY AND YOUR LIL BROTHER FREDO TOO !!!
The Democrat Lion is now a Lamb.
Newsom next.
Lmao
he needed more diversity in his security detail, classic Cuomo style
Harris and Cuomo in 2024! Dream ticket for the Dems! LOL
Maybe he’s really off to the guill otine, which is what this crea ture de serves!
When did MSNBC fact check Cuomo before? Seemed like the last few years you guys were straight cheer leaders for Cuomo.
What about Tara Reade?
I really wish the news media would move on and focus on Cuomo’s nursing
scandal.
Bye Felicia, let’s see how many pardons he issues in his last two weeks. They need to impeach him already so he leaves immediately and can’t run again!!!
As Governor can’t you date lots of ladies leave the wife.. I don’t understand predictor stuff… Just a sick stupid man..
The problem is he “loved” parts of New York a little too much