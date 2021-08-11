Fact-Checking Cuomo's Statements As He Announces His Resignation 1

Fact-Checking Cuomo’s Statements As He Announces His Resignation

17 comments

 

NBC's Tom Winter breaks down New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement that he will resign and statements he made to address the allegations of sexual harassment that have been brought against him.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

About: MSNBC is the premier destination for in-depth analysis of daily headlines, insightful political commentary and informed perspectives. Reaching more than 95 million households worldwide, MSNBC offers a full schedule of live news coverage, political opinions and award-winning documentary programming — 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter: MSNBC.com/NewslettersYouTube
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Fact-Checking Cuomo's Statements As He Announces His Resignation

Tags

17 comments

  1. Did he know or met her before she met with him for a job? Or was the meeting not even about a job social and then asked for on his squad? If it was the former how did he end up interviewing two women, what was asked for them to have met with him?

    Reply

  3. Investigation of his staff and who was involved in the harassment of the victims needs to be done. Dig deeper.

    Reply

  11. When did MSNBC fact check Cuomo before? Seemed like the last few years you guys were straight cheer leaders for Cuomo.

    Reply

  14. Bye Felicia, let’s see how many pardons he issues in his last two weeks. They need to impeach him already so he leaves immediately and can’t run again!!!

    Reply

  15. As Governor can’t you date lots of ladies leave the wife.. I don’t understand predictor stuff… Just a sick stupid man..

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.