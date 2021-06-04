Fake News – Jamaican Gov’t Proposes Penalties for Spreading | TVJ News – June 3 2021

Persons could find themselves in trouble with law for circulating graphic images or fake news online if certain proposals for mending Jamaica's cyber crime act are accepted by Parliament.

