IAJ Revolutionizing the Insurance Industry in Jamaica | TVJ Business Day – June 3 2021

Come August, the Insurance Association of Jamaica IAJ, plans to roll out its digital database. The online platform is intended to revolutionize the motor vehicle insurance business in Jamaica IAJ president Adrian Stokes says the system will streamline motor vehicle insurance in Jamaica and make it easier for insurance companies to access and share information.

