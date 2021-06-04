Jamaica's Health Centre Under Water But No Rain | TVJ Midday News - June 4 2021 1

Jamaica’s Health Centre Under Water But No Rain | TVJ Midday News – June 4 2021

36 comments

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews

Tags

36 comments

  2. Parts of Jamaica are like slums! Have mercy on us Lord, pleaseWhy are we being treated like this by the authorities and taxes are being paid?

    Reply

    1. @mike larry i know but the country must be collecting taxes. How do you think prisoners are fed?

      Reply

    4. I am from. Jamaica and it is a fair statement to say that many parts of Jamaica are like a slum.
      No need to get defensive about the truth.
      Unu too damn sensitive with the wrong issues.

      Reply

    5. @Rudy Yorke I would agree that the New planners are still using the colonial design which was horse and buggy and two pedestrians ..New spoilt huge houses and condominium but roads and sidewalks and proper affordable PUBLIC transportation is minimal…But planners SALARYS are North American equivalent…

      Reply

  5. The PM is only 1 person he can’t fix everything. No PM in the past, r future to come, will able to fix everything . It needs everyone. What I need to ask where is the counselors r MP’s for those areas. They r the persons who who should be on top of these problems.

    Reply

    3. But him can gi wey 10 grand to ppl fi tek vaccine tho lol mek him gwaan fool unu bill gates and frenz give whole heap a covid plandemic money him can use some fix jamaica

      Reply

  9. Aren’t these so called leaders embarrassed?!! Going after positions without intentions of doing the jobs

    Reply

  10. Please We Have To Repent And Gives Our Life To JESUS CHRIST He’s Worthy To Be Praise!!!

    Reply

  11. Suh where is the Minister of Health?? Dem only worrying about vaccine, shame on dem all.

    Reply

  12. THAT HEALTH CENTRE COULD SPREAD DENGUE TO PEOPLE WHO WORK THERE AND ALSO WHO TRYING TO GET HEALTH CARE THERE.

    Reply

  14. This principal seems to be very hands on. She can try a gofund to get some serious help

    Reply

  15. They claim coffee is not in high demand so producers can’t get an increase, at the same time, there is a trajectory to increase exports of coffee…who them think they are fooling?
    Give the ppl them the increase for their coffee!

    Reply

  16. The clinic need to relocate are build a new one more state of the heart so the residence can get some tax payers benefits.

    Reply

  17. Jamaicans government as never cared about Black Jamaicans and parishes such as St Thomas , Portland,St Mary ..These Parishes have been forgotten remembered when it’s Election..

    Reply

  18. Someone had said that the condition at the health center had been like that got years and my question is how long as your representative and mayor is in office and why the people keep voting for them and they are doing nothing to help your concerns.

    Reply

  19. ‌Investing in crypto now should be in every wise individuals list, in some months time you’ll be ecstatic with the decision you made today.

    Reply

    1. ‌Really y’all know him? I even thought I’m the only one he has helped walk through the fears and falls of trading crypto curreny,

      Reply

    2. @Queen Elizabeth II Yes I can believe that, I got victory with him, I was so sad after receiving the first payment knowing I invested so low with fear

      Reply

    3. ‌I am happy for taking the bold step in working and investing $2000 with Mr Gary for People to talk this good about
      ‌him

      Reply

    4. @simon peter ‌ Believe me he’s the best when it comes to Cryptocurrency trading, your profit is assured.

      Reply

  20. It is absolutely madness this man Stephen Shaw is talking, a road is road whether it is access or private. It is his responsibly to find who is responsible for maintaining the road, and see to it the work gets done. Why is he always side stepping his responsibilities and still employed in the post. The man is so incompetent it’s crazy.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.