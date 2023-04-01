29 comments

  1. Daily Reminder: “The president is not a king and the plaintiff is not the president.” – D.C. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan

    1. For what. America was a lot better when he was in office. Like him or not he had been the best president ever. Check the facts. Stop believing just one side.

  5. Don’t celebrate to quickly, because like everything else someone with find him a get out of jail free card.

  12. If you see these thug being thrown into the back of a paddy wagon, you just seen him thrown in, rough. ‘Please don’t be too nice,’” or
    When you guys put him in the car and you’re protecting his head you know, the way you put their hand over [his head], ‘You can take the hand away, OK?’

  13. Like Shrek said to Donkey… You have the right to remain silent… What you lack is the capacity 🤣

  14. As an Indian, I am deeply concerned about the fall of Democracy and Human rights in the United States of America.🙄😕😲

