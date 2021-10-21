Family Feud Over Congregant’s Death at Controversial Church | TVJ News – Oct 20 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
30 comments
Kmt smh the corruption for this one goes right to the top to his hunnable himself thank you for pic sc that’s exposing everybody that been in contact with this man and it don’t look good
No sane jamaican must allow this false prophet to escape.
“My daughter look what they did to me” dam wicked. Don’t show any sympathy to him. He has a camouflage and a deceptive spirit working with.
And dem still blind to it
lol set of fools i bet if God was to take the form of a sick person or Jesus is to take the form of a old man all of them or most of them would just run him away.
long time , cause a so them stay , love man wid bling bling and hype lifestyle , big house and Fat ride !!
A lesson must be made out of this false prophet and his management team.
Also, his followers are stupid people. If a Pastor tells you not to bring Phones into Church and call himself “His Excellency.” You know that is big red flag. Kevin Smith thinks he’s God.
@Brian Smith the first bigger red flags were; signs of crosses and symbols of cults on the church and on his clothing along with the day of worship which is Ra or simply sun worship.
@Simpler Sample On his Facebook page, he loves to mention number 999. I don’t understand how people just stood there with him being brainwashed.
He certainly uses his charm on them…..real ole scammer.
Lie she no what was going on nobody gonna admitted The Truth in a deadly thing like this pastor fi dirt,she guilty
You bow to bishop woman!!!He is not GOD!!! ONLY ONE TRUE GOD WE HAVE.THE BLOOD OF JESUS CHRIST AGAINST EVERY CULT.
Pure fools, how she if bow head to man. Him in jail, he influenced others to kill your family member & yet she showing that kind of worship. She is so fake & knows more than what she saying. Why as she at the jail? If she was outside when all this going on and when the 1st lady run out, why did she hang around to end up at jail? Something don’t sound right.
So she couldn’t see that something was wrong! The protocol was already broken, it was a no movement day!!
She’s lying, her niece she go church with yet no remote in her voice..
This woman is still calling that monster her Bishop
Seems as if she is still brainwashed. Bowing to this man
Wow! Son was wiser than mother.
Sorry about what happen to your mom bro, but she also must bare some of the burden of what happened to her as well cause she should have stopped attending that church!!
This is a real duppy woman she so caught up with this crazy man ,they need to talk up about what went on
The pastor knows how to use psychology the members. The other church in Albion where they do child marriages behave the same way. Their leader was also a psychologist.
Jamaica turn back to God before it’s too late
Worship no man. Stop calling him a pastor he’s not a pastor he’s a cult leader.
What is wrong with you people.
And she’s still calling him her bishop after he murdered her niece..These brainwashed people are something else
smh
From listening to her, she’s still in doubt that her God killed her neice. Unbelievable.
After this church murdered your own relative, why you are having ANY kind of conversation with him? WHY go there, what do you hope to gain? Why keep interacting with them? why is she not asking this right questions Not asking him WHY they killed her? Why don’t you talk to your own relatives and explain to her child what happened? You cant talk to them you hide from them, but you can sit with the BISHOP? Don’t you think the family want some more understanding for closure??? The police need to investigate her too.
Soo the pastor wasn’t concern about the lives lost but about himself bout “look at what they did to me” Kmt