61 comments
This is utterly disgusting. Using children like that !
@Dale Crocker False.
The rusky way of doing things
Zelensky is now sending under 17 years old boys to face Wagner in Bakmut be disgusted at that you hypocrite.
Bo, You woke the wrong side a the bed this morning? You good?
The body language of those children is terrifying and heartbreaking
@James Ryan where are you looking for proof? on CNN?)))
@ЭЮЯ Where do you get your proof? Russian television? 😂
It’s honestly probable they don’t know who’s good or who’s bad, but rather actually like Russia. East Ukraine is full of Russians. The Ukrainians have openly claimed issues holding, after liberating certain areas, due to citizens outing soldier positions. Meaning pro Russian citizens living in ukraine, communicating movement to the Russians, if that wasn’t clear.
It’s like how people though Iraqis would love America after liberating them from Sadam “The Butcher of Bagdad”. Ask an Iraqi how they feel about America and removing the Demon.
It’s civil war in families. I don’t think there are hates between Ukrainian and Russian
Did the crystal ball tell you?
I fought at Moschun…what a horrifying experience. Glory to Ukraine.
@crushnev nikita Have you ever wondered about these:
– Why do ordinary employees of the “Internet Research Agency” in some departments get less pay than in others?
– Is it fair that the leaders, from top to bottom, of the Internet Research Agency are stealing currently 14.000 Rubles of what the salary should be? And the officer in the room, how much is his share?
– The remaining salary for ordinary employees at the Internet Research Agency, will it be enough to finance the bribes needed to avoid eventual mobilization?
– When looking at oneself in a mirror, “is it really worth it” to work at a place promoting major atrocities?
@crushnev nikita Because Russia tells you so. (doesn’t make it true)
In 1991 Donbas voted 83% for Ukrainian independence from Russia… there has never been a separatist movement in Donbas until Putin lost his puppet Yanukovich in Kiev 2014.
There is no glory to be given to a corrupt government or a country that has a serious problem with Nazism. It’s good that you didn’t lose your life, but the cause you fought for is not a good one.
Don’t forget Palestine
My father was fighting at battle of Kyiv as a member of 72 motorized brigade. He was defending his family, his city and he succeeded. Later he was killed in Kharkiv region. I am so proud of him, I am so thankful for his sacrifice. He fought and died so I and so many others could have freedom..
Peaceful skies Eupatorium.
Condolences, and my sincere thanks to all who are defending the civilised world from the Russian Nazi regime.
Cool story bro.shame its horseshite
No he died fighting a senseless proxy war
This is hurtful, heart crushing for those who lost their love ones.
link to the clip they finally released it
https://youtu.be/V0rDj5jYu4k
@marions its come from ukraine, who else
Is it hurtful and heart crushing for the thousands who lost limbs in the donbas due to the petal minds the Ukrainian army dropped indiscriminately throughout? Is it hurtful and heart breaking for the thousands who lost their lives due to shelling from the Ukrainian military?
CNN said she was a YouTube influencer yet the girl they showed is actually south korean, notice CNN didn’t disclose her TikTok name
They killed her mother and now they are exploiting her for their propaganda. I feel sorry for that girl and all those children. I hope Ukraine will save them soon. Slava Ukraini🇺🇦
I hope so too…but they need the Russian peoples help. They can’t do it alone
@Thomas Smith would you give the same advice to iraq,libya and Afghanistan about giving not actually their Land but their Govt only?
She was forced to hug the Russian Commander who was responsible for the destruction of her home, he was also responsible for the death of her mother. This is sick, evil, and demonic. I wouldn’t be surprised if she were being abused too. Her body language made me so uncomfortable. Using children like this is a new low for Russia and I didn’t think they could sink any lower.
Sickening, when she is 15 . She’ll start understanding what really happened
Are you the one who forced her to hug the soldier? Another stupid random comment.
She is 13. At 13, I, like most Americans, was concerned about which boys were cute, schoolwork and “being popular “. Watching your family killed and having to survive at her tender age is unfathomable and anyone giving her sh*t or threatening msgs need to try to put themselves in her shoes for a second. I don’t know if I’d be as brave as her.
She may have been threatened or is just trying to survive while in Russian hands. We have no idea what’s really going on there…
🕊🌿Sing, little bird!💗🌿.༺•
The spring you are waiting for will come💐🌿.⋱‿♡.🕊•
🌿 Slava Ukraini!⋱‿♡.•⁀🌿Glory to the heroes!💐
I can’t watch this not tearing up 😢CNN, please show a story of a girl who drew a picture against war, and now her dad is arrested and she was taken by social services in Russia 😢
She lost her mother, her family was split, the body language and her blank stare say all to me. As an adult I would be scared too and I would do anything they command me to do in order to survive in this Orwellian State.
The poor girl even says I have forgotten what I am supposed to say…
You can tell in her eyes that she is afraid if she doesn’t do what the Russian federations wants her to do or say. She has to do whatever needs to be done to survive. Be strong young lady and never forget where you came from.
@Raj Lowkie wow. Really !!! Gosh !!
She ‘forgot’ what she had to say… It tells everything
Maybe she didn’t forget. Maybe she deliberately pretended to forget, in order to expose how the Russians were staging the event and scripting what she had to say. Very brave of her if so, the Russians might severely punish her for ‘forgetting’ her lines.
@Tim Smith that’s exactly what they meant
She DID NOT want to hug that man in the uniform, that was a forced move. That young lady is not stupid, when you’re captured by the enemy you have to pretend that you love them in order to preserve your life. May she persevere and come out victorious at the end of this nightmare.
@crushnev nikita Very ironic that you talk of Carly Ar’s lies!
@crushnev nikita truth hurts don’t it? When this is all done many Russian men will be crying like the kidnappers accomplishes, because they are monitoring all these comments to file charges on. Hold tight shir storm coming
Youre seeing what you want to see lol, fact most these people still supports Putin
You can tell from the video that this girl does not want to be there when she was asked to hug uncle Yuri you could see how she was repulsed and disgusted. She is a strong willed Ukrainian, and she needs to hold on to her humanity and to the belief that one day that she will be freed, however some of the younger children they’re in mines not fully developed or easily swayed, but not for the older kids the older kids are just playing along for now until they are liberated and brought back to the homeland of Ukraine.
Glory to Ukraine 🇺🇦🇪🇺
Yeah, those eyes tell anyone with a modicum of empathy what she’s actually going though. She’s been kidnapped by a whole freaking invading country. As simple as that.
@TheDrAstrov : Shut up. No one is discussing the USA here.
That poor girl. To lose your Mother, then go into a stranger’s home and then taken into another country and told what to say. I hope somebody saves her and brings her back relatives in Ukraine.
I don’t see a girl that is grateful. I see a girl that is scared.
She’s probably scared of what you’ll do to her if left in a room with you. Everyone now is a behavioral psychologist I’m CNN’s comments
Slava to Ukraine 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦
SLAVA cocaine 🇺🇦
Glory to the heroes!🗽🇺🇲🇺🇦🇬🇷❤🌎
Glory to Russia!
Poor girl….she can’t hide the pain in her eyes…and she can’t hide her disgust for the person she is forced to hug….x
Poor kid. Xx
Love from Liverpool UK ❣ 🇬🇧
What pain would that be ? Are you also another lefty behavioral psychologist in the comments ?
@baron eleve oh and you are any better?
Glory to the very brave little Ukrainians.