Recent Post
- Hear Pompeo’s ‘veiled jab’ at Trump at CPAC
- Video shows flames erupt after overturned tanker truck catches fire
- Family friend was shocked to see this girl speaking at Putin’s rally
- Video shows teens in stolen vehicle fly off bridge following high-speed chase
- Alex Murdaugh’s son helped solve his own murder, attorney says
64 comments
Good, I am glad they were both captured. I’m glad they weren’t hurt, but at that speed, they could have killed someone else.
@Helzer. Patrick You’re kidding right? People don’t pay attention to police sirens and fire trucks all the time.
And at a high rate of speed? By the time they heard the siren, these reckless teens had already passed them.
Yes, and so could the speed of the police. He was right on their tail.
@Helzer. Patrick Extremely naive.
Ah well, they would just become a statistic. The ruination of two young juveniles is at stake here!
“Stupid is as stupid does.”
Said best by: Forrest Gump
This is beyond stupid, stupid is bumping your toe walking in the dark, this so reckless life threatening public malice. This should be given 10 years each no parole
That’s the exact quote that popped in my head before I even read your comment! ✋
@1MicrosoftCPU and that’s just the reasonable sentence! I read a good comment somewhere. It said they should pay off their (expensive) crime with work. But no. They go to a little “JOOVY” and get consoled about mental health, and are let out free perhaps on curfew or something, after picking up some trash.
It applies equally to the drivers of both vehicles.
@Gonzalo The eventual result….repeat offenders!!
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes 🤷🏽♀️
The prize was not big enough apparently
Wow how original. You certainly won’t be winning any kind of a prize.
props to the people who designed that car’s crash-resistance (airbags, columns and such). that was a pretty high drop right on the roof, and those kids could still run away!
funny how it becomes Nokia
The actual car thieves are adults who recruit underage teens to pick up the vehicles because they get lesser penalties at that age. The kids don’t get much for the vehicle, but they bear all the risk. They are pawns in the organized crime system. It’s the adults luring them in who should suffer most.
If they’re buckleed in it’s fine. Luckily it was a relatively slow skid to a slow drop off, definitely could have been worse
@Noah Gwenson you must be trippin
I remember there was an auto manufacturer that didn’t include seatbelt in there vehicle. The way they built the a pillar. They did a demonstration where drop the car on the roof. And roof didn’t cave in. However due to the extra cost required people didn’t but the cars. The company went out of business. I think the manufacturer was Saab.
This is off topic but you know how people say recycle recycle. But the chip industry started using recycled material for there chip bags and it was flop. So they had to go back to the original packaging. Guest why people didn’t buy the bags of chip. It was due to sound that the bag produced when ur holding it.
Great driving from the trooper!
“If man is fooling around, he’s a fool”. A commander in Finnish armed forces 😁
Amazing passenger protection, going off a structure like that and ending upside down; these youngsters get a second life cuz the first ended right there.
I’m surprised that Kia sportage held up as well as it did
Getting chased by cops vs commuting to work. If I was on my way to work I’m staying in there for sure. 😂
They need to get life- in prison. How would you like a 2,000 lbs car coming down through your sun visor?
Can we give a shout out to the safety standards in car technology today? If this was a decade or two ago they most likely would have been majorly fucked up from that height.
They need to start getting the bill for all damages.
@ChopPvP . . . but someone a couple of people had you . . .
Shout out to George Kirby!
Yes. When my car was stolen, the police found it abandoned, but did nothing to investigate. The thieves had even left their jail release and bond hearing papers, personal effects bag, SNAP benefit statements, and other people’s license plates in my car. There was so much evidence to identify the suspects, but the police ignored it.
If they ever do catch the perp, he’ll just get locked up again, and I’ll never get back the money I spent to fix their damage. We need restorative justice, not just because it’s less cruel, but also because it helps the victims of crime.
@Ems G lol yea
They’re quite fortunate they got away uninjured considering the threat they posed to the hundreds of innocent people they passed on the road. I guess karma’s waiting for a better time to dish out what they deserve.
@True Aussie I’m suggesting to put blame where blame is deserved. Criminals commit a crime and then fly off to avoid consequences. If they slammed into a family van, it’s the CRIMINALS FAULT BECAUSE THEY BROKE THE LAW. Not because police were trying to apprehend them. What kind of skewed logic are you subscribed to? Criminal logical or criminal attorney logic?
@True Aussie Police shouldn’t shoot back if criminals shoot at them right? Because the police may accidentally have a bullet land somewhere it’s not supposed to? Same logic of not chasing someone down who committed a crime. Criminals are criminals.
@True Aussie Did an Aussie just say lay off the alcohol? Sounds like someone is pretending to be something they’re not.
@True Aussie A non-stop supply 😆
Thankfully no innocent motorists were harmed.
More by luck than by any ‘skill and care’ exercised by the police.
Do US police not understand that if one chases offenders, said offenders usually RUN FASTER and less cautiously?!
Yes, absolutely irresponsible of that LEO.
@True Aussie
That is what I thought. Shouldn’t it be enough to keep them in sight rather than right on their tail in traffic?
Play stupid games; win stupid prizes. 🤷🏼♀️
Make their parents pay for all damages to the highway.
Did someone give you the impression that was an intelligent thing to say?
@James JonesWhat? Lock your doors? That’d be racist!! LOL, fool.
Put them in the military and then the front line!
Terrible to see that these fine outstanding teens were able to run away from this crash. I’m assuming that they were late to school/work or something like that..
@Filip dahlberg
That was my thought.
Don’t they have radios and helicopters these days?
😅 I think they were going to volunteer at a soup kitchen!
@Filip dahlberg Yeah . typical. Condemn the police. If none were following and these punks caused an accident. Then you would complain about police did nothing to stop them… Obvious what side of the law you are on.
@Burnard Parker No… That’s just in the movies!
And the beat goes on and on…….give them each 10 years hard labor, maybe they’ll get smarter.
Send them to jail make them an example
Moms: He was just a good and kind kid.
Be creative
We get those comments too, here in UK, these kids are always ‘Good’ kids 😆NOT
😅👍👍
@Legend Campbell for real
I honestly believe we need harsher punishments. Don’t slap them on the wrist “they’re just kids…” a good 5 years will do the community well
Sending them to prison for five years has 0 utilitarian value prison increases criminal behavior not decreases.
@Chandelier
True and the stigma when they get out.
Food for thought: Does unemployment make someone more, or less, likely to engage in.
Crime?
What happened to the idea that paying your debt to society is enough? Why has is now become a life-long punishment?
The company that made the car can now say with confidence that people have a better chance in their car than in someone’s else’s.
The parents of those two kids said:
Our boys are good boys.
Good for nothing!