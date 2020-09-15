Family of Canadian girl killed in Beirut blast shares grief

September 15, 2020

 

Three-year-old Alexandra Naggear, one of two Canadians killed in the Beirut explosion, has become a symbol of agony. Molly Thomas reports.

CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

13 Comments on "Family of Canadian girl killed in Beirut blast shares grief"

  1. P I | August 16, 2020 at 1:00 AM | Reply

    Bring back all Canadians.

  2. Shawn | August 16, 2020 at 1:06 AM | Reply

    Why would anyone bring a 3 year child to Beirut Lebanon during the middle of a Pandemic?

  3. Lee | August 16, 2020 at 1:40 AM | Reply

    Heart broken sad 🙏🏻

  4. Rick Mason | August 16, 2020 at 6:02 AM | Reply

    Has this “Canadian” child ever been in Canada? Not according to her grandfather!

  5. Jack Hainings | August 16, 2020 at 7:57 AM | Reply

    Lebanon problem is foreigners money manipulating, corrupting politics.

  6. Just a Viewer | August 16, 2020 at 9:12 AM | Reply

    Rest In Peace beautiful angel. So sorry for your loss. 🙏❤️

  7. denny loverin | August 16, 2020 at 9:33 AM | Reply

    Israel did this

  8. Jon Tron | August 16, 2020 at 10:13 AM | Reply

    Not our problem

  9. D V | August 16, 2020 at 11:52 AM | Reply

    Rest in peace ❤

  10. Nikki Perdiz | August 17, 2020 at 2:21 PM | Reply

    This is so heartbreaking. I can’t imagine the pain her family must be feeling💔 They’re in my thoughts and prayers, along with everyone else who had their life affected by this tragic event 😔

