Family of Canadian girl killed in Beirut blast shares grief

Three-year-old Alexandra Naggear, one of two Canadians killed in the Beirut explosion, has become a symbol of agony. Molly Thomas reports.
Bring back all Canadians.
Why would anyone bring a 3 year child to Beirut Lebanon during the middle of a Pandemic?
I think she was actually born in Lebanon. She automatically gets a Canadian citizenship cuz her parents have one even if she’s born outside of Canada.
@Rana Yassine Jus sanguinis
Heart broken sad 🙏🏻
Has this “Canadian” child ever been in Canada? Not according to her grandfather!
Yes but she has a Canadian citizenship because of her parents which makes her Canadian.
Lebanon problem is foreigners money manipulating, corrupting politics.
Rest In Peace beautiful angel. So sorry for your loss. 🙏❤️
Israel did this
Not our problem
Rest in peace ❤
This is so heartbreaking. I can’t imagine the pain her family must be feeling💔 They’re in my thoughts and prayers, along with everyone else who had their life affected by this tragic event 😔