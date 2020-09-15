Trump defends U.S. Postal Service cuts amid growing uproar

TOPICS:

September 15, 2020

 

Critics say cuts to the U.S Postal Service will undermine the upcoming election because ballots may be delayed. Tom Walters has the details.

