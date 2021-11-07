Federal government promises cap on oil, gas sector emissions

Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault on Canada's plans for hard caps on emissions for the oil and gas sector.
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
14 comments
5:35 wind and solar are cheaper once they are built but the construction and end of life disposal costs are conveniently not mentioned.
Wind and solar cannot provide and maintain baseload…period.
As well, the orange lapel pin……pointless considering his boss decided to skip out on the day to go surfing. His virtue signal is now moot.
No one even talks about the concrete required for wind. Concrete industry is the third largest emitter of GHG globally.
What we really need is a cap on pricing!
No, we need a cap on all the dishonest and corrupt politicians.
PLANET OF HUMANS
What we need is not to have a fool running the country. If the east persists in this then Alberta needs to seperate. Alberta has the most restrictive flaring lawes in the world and companies can be shut in for flaring. No where else in the world. Canada is broke without oil and gas and will freeze in the dark.
I might have agreed with you were it not for the pathetic leadership Kenney has provided Alberta. Your home-grown politicians are no better than those found elsewhere.
Amen, brother!
@Primmakin Sofis Kenny isn’t “home grown” though.
Canada is doomed
How much Middle Eastern Oil is Canada buying?
Is this a picture of stelco/ dofasco?