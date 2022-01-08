Feds working to ensure Bearskin Lake First Nation ‘has what they need’ to fight COVID-19

Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu discuses the government's efforts to help with a COVID-19 outbreak at Bearskin Lake First Nation
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
16 comments
feds working? lol
The time is always right to do what is right.
– Martin Luther King Jr. –
Governing authorities, just do what is right..🙏🏿♥️
that sounds wonderfull we all will go there to live me my 12 children and there children yes yes we coming!!!!
I can’t believe it☺️, I just bought a House after I invested $5000 and I now make $31,500 every 21 days. It’s been a life changing experience🤗
for long term Bitcoin, Ethereum, polkadot and cardano. Expert Jane is the best
Can I start with $5k
Count me in,I’m placing my trades with this Expert ASAP.
$500 to $83,000,000 in 9 days with EXPERT Jane!!!
Liar
Lol
I bet Trudeau’s prolly booking another flight to Tofino so that he don’t have to deal with this
@Rose BC is fine.. It’s winter. Turn off the news.
That’s an awfully colonial attitude to take towards them.
Why is “has what they need” in quotes for the title? Is that a euphemism for something else?
Why does “she” lisp? What’s “she” hiding?
Wow , is ole peppermint patty looking tough . Of course she stated DONT TAKE VITAMIN D …… the crazy witch 🧙♀️