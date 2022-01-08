Feds working to ensure Bearskin Lake First Nation 'has what they need' to fight COVID-19 1

Feds working to ensure Bearskin Lake First Nation ‘has what they need’ to fight COVID-19

16 comments

 

Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu discuses the government's efforts to help with a COVID-19 outbreak at Bearskin Lake First Nation

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

Tags

16 comments

  2. The time is always right to do what is right.
    – Martin Luther King Jr. –
    Governing authorities, just do what is right..🙏🏿♥️

    Reply

  3. that sounds wonderfull we all will go there to live me my 12 children and there children yes yes we coming!!!!

    Reply

  4. I can’t believe it☺️, I just bought a House after I invested $5000 and I now make $31,500 every 21 days. It’s been a life changing experience🤗

    Reply

  10. Wow , is ole peppermint patty looking tough . Of course she stated DONT TAKE VITAMIN D …… the crazy witch 🧙‍♀️

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.