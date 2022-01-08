Is public sentiment growing for vaccine mandates? Doctors weigh in 1

Is public sentiment growing for vaccine mandates? Doctors weigh in

63 comments

 

Dr. Christopher Labos and Dr. Amy Tan discuss whether public sentiment is shifting towards vaccine mandates, as COVID-19 cases skyrocket and provincial hospital systems become increasingly stretched.

63 comments

  1. Why not have a constitutional lawyer, economist or ethicist on here? Do doctors now have full control on expertise for all public policy issues?

    Reply

    3. @anne marie andrews How about a Ventilator Assisted Pneumonia (VAP) or a pneumothorax?
      I’m a CCRN. If you feel like discussing the ins and outs of mechanical ventilation, just let me know.

      Reply

    4. On matters of public health/safety they pretty much always have. In 2003 they had my father’s DL pulled because of seizures. Individual rights become secondary when public safety is an issue. Sorry Charlie, the world doesn’t revolve around you and your overinflated ego.

      Reply

    5. @Marcel Charette 🤦🏽‍♂️ you fool, driving is a privilege not a right. Of course it can be taken away.

      Reply

  2. It is against human rights. These rights should not be touched even if 99% agree to do away with them. I’m not interested in MDs opinion on this. This isn’t a medical question.

    Reply

    5. @Yggdrassil Are you aware that the federal government has hid pharmaceutical side effects from canadians?

      Reply

  5. No, it’s because we didn’t blindly get Menticided and did our own research.
    Dr Robert Malone said you cannot vaccinate your way out of a pandemic.

    Reply

  6. I would say this is the fourth or fifth time we’ve heard that system capacity is about to run out. I no longer believe this.

    Reply

    1. @juliette Irene our health care systems are poorly managed and top heavy with too many useless bureaucrats. The rot runs deep

      Reply

  8. Is anybody still wondering about how it came about that the Japanese were interned? Or how Residential Schools happened?

    Reply

    1. Canada stopped being a free/sovereign nation the day that Pierre Trudeau signed over the nationalized bank of Canada (established by Mackenzie King), to the foreign central bankers.
      The rest has just been playing out.

      Reply

  16. No problem. Just show me that liability clause where you’re going to compensate anyone who has their health negatively impacted long-term by the vaccines.

    Reply

