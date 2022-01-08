Is public sentiment growing for vaccine mandates? Doctors weigh in

Dr. Christopher Labos and Dr. Amy Tan discuss whether public sentiment is shifting towards vaccine mandates, as COVID-19 cases skyrocket and provincial hospital systems become increasingly stretched.
63 comments
Why not have a constitutional lawyer, economist or ethicist on here? Do doctors now have full control on expertise for all public policy issues?
Doctors are government employees
@juliette Irene how about a ventilator?
@anne marie andrews How about a Ventilator Assisted Pneumonia (VAP) or a pneumothorax?
I’m a CCRN. If you feel like discussing the ins and outs of mechanical ventilation, just let me know.
On matters of public health/safety they pretty much always have. In 2003 they had my father’s DL pulled because of seizures. Individual rights become secondary when public safety is an issue. Sorry Charlie, the world doesn’t revolve around you and your overinflated ego.
@Marcel Charette 🤦🏽♂️ you fool, driving is a privilege not a right. Of course it can be taken away.
It is against human rights. These rights should not be touched even if 99% agree to do away with them. I’m not interested in MDs opinion on this. This isn’t a medical question.
I will happily go to jail defending my sons future
I’ll be right by your side in this fight!
@Yggdrassil checked your profile.
I noticed your employed by CSIS
I’ll be right there next to ya bud. But I ain’t going to prison.
@Yggdrassil GFY
@Yggdrassil Are you aware that the federal government has hid pharmaceutical side effects from canadians?
How about all the doctors who have been silenced? They also have an opinion.
@Yggdrassil
Uneducated Yahoo.
@Jay Beaton not a yahoo, it’s a 🤖
That they do, and why and who is suppressing them?
@rhwf Nah, I’m not a bot.
@Yggdrassil heard you got a promotion.
35 cents a post, congrats
No, it’s because we didn’t blindly get Menticided and did our own research.
Dr Robert Malone said you cannot vaccinate your way out of a pandemic.
Lmao 🤣 I did my “research” and the JRE told me what my opinnion is supposed to be.
I would say this is the fourth or fifth time we’ve heard that system capacity is about to run out. I no longer believe this.
@juliette Irene our health care systems are poorly managed and top heavy with too many useless bureaucrats. The rot runs deep
@Yggdrassil Put the pipe down and quit spending your CERB money on drugs
@Yggdrassil germ theory is a theory. That is reality.
you don’t have to believe you don’t take care of anyone.
@anne marie andrews Huh?
This is a hill I wont think twice about dying on. Bring it on
💯
Standing right by your side!
With you
I’ll be packing my bags for Florida.
@Hulk coward,
enjoy trying to leave
Is anybody still wondering about how it came about that the Japanese were interned? Or how Residential Schools happened?
Or the holocaust, but I bet they were all extremist, woman hating racists though.
Where do they find these clowns?
Clowns laughing all the way to the banks
This is insane. How is this seriously being brought to the table in a country that is supposed to be “free”?
Canada stopped being a free/sovereign nation the day that Pierre Trudeau signed over the nationalized bank of Canada (established by Mackenzie King), to the foreign central bankers.
The rest has just been playing out.
Government education
Free country? Lol
Herd immunity still 70% of the population?
According to Canada herd immunity doesn’t exist anymore. The science has changed.
This only leads to rioting and civil unrest.
Some pundits suggest that is their goal so indefinite martial law can be declared.
@Chris Joseph It is a sound strategy.
So, my own personal medical treatment will now be based on public sentiment?
Maybe they should beg back all the nurses they fired
Covid is never going away we need to learn to live with it
Canada is not a free nation anymore. It’s time for western separation.
It’s only going away when we make it
No problem. Just show me that liability clause where you’re going to compensate anyone who has their health negatively impacted long-term by the vaccines.
Automatic payout of 1 million.
@Travis Ambler after cerb, that’s a case of beer
@Andagger Herc
Lol
@Travis Ambler I would rather have my health than be damaged with a million dollars.
@Ryan
Same here. I really oppose unnecessary medical interventions.
The more I listen to these doctors, the more I question their sanity.
Canada is not a free nation anymore. It’s time for western separation.
Someone want to explain why corporations have zero liability no matter what with their “vaccines”?
ya i remember the six booster that were needed to get rid of polio
Chlorine and water treatment facilities got rid of polio
amy tan had her degree bought by her patents.