Half of eligible Ontarians refusing Moderna booster: Pharmacists Association

Ont. Pharmacists Association CEO Justin Bates says pharmacists are seeing almost half of eligible Ontarians refuse Moderna booster shots.
56 comments
Ontario’s own data showed P followed by M had unexpectedly higher risk. All pairs did not have equal risk. Recently published study data.
@Venture Ontario Use yer imagination. I misspell words to avoid the sensers dee leeting my phost. We live in a world of ex treem senser ship now.
@mark2073 that’s just dumb.
@mark2073 u zmart guy
@Venture Ontario it’s reality. You wouldn’t experience it since all you peddle is the maynstreem drivle
@Venture Ontario He’s qualified to analyze data.
Do they still call them breakthrough infections?
@Venture Ontario lol when 80% of cases and 70% of hospitalizations are fully vaxed they’re just infections. 🤣🖕
@Am Howard I don’t know what you mean by “just infections”… ??
@Am Howard I quoted a bunch of data that completely destroys your wrong beliefs but YouTube thinks I’ve commented to much I think lol
No. We now call them “burst through”. Like when a dam is breached and the water bursts through, or when a balloon bursts and it collapses back to original size.
Post vax
I’ve been feeling down and heartless lately, so I just went in for my booster, and now my heart is feelin’ three times bigger! Thanks Mo!!
I always knew you got a big 🖤
@Yggdrassil no that was Dr. Theresa Tam
Because of the myocarditis side effect?
What the hell is wrong with you?
👎🏻
Throw them in jail.
Modernas CEO said yesterday in a cnbc article “i would expect that its not going to hold great” in reference to the efficacy of the booster, already saying a fourth will most likely be needed by fall 😂🥴
Missing context. It doesnt hold against Omicron INFECTION as well (Omicron has over 70 mutations), but it DOES significantly improve protection against SEVERE DISEASE. So you dont need hospitalization. He said it re VE against infection. Vaccines dont sterilize a pathogen. No vaccines do.
Just keep the sleeves up
@Rupert Periwinkle Yes but a booster isn’t absolutely necessary to have that severe disease protection, effective omicron cellular immunity is retained for a long duration. SA study results.
Earlier than the fall. The booster might last 8-10 weeks if the axxed are lucky.
@Rupert Periwinkle
Sure, he’ll say anything to booster his bottom line.
I think the government should disclose those got breakthrough infection, what vaccines they got
Keep adding these clowns names to our arrest and jail for life list
I have had 2 shots phizer but enough !
No. You get in there and get a booster or ill come and take you to jail
Amazing my brother wont have me over cause I havent had the shots. I have natural immunity but jokes on him he needs more and more shots.
@Markus Näslund come try it ❄️
@Behind The Line …Matthew 10: 21 “Brothers will turn against brothers and hand them over to be killed. Fathers will hand over their own children to be killed. Children will fight against their own parents and will have them killed.
@Markus Näslund Drama queen!
2:49 Did the CEO of the Ontario Pharmacist’s Association just mispronounce the variant name? 😂😂😂
No freedumbs for them.
Could it be the 1/2 that listened to the Joe Rogan talk with Robert Malone?
Hopefully
When does the emergency act end and we can get full disclosure on these products?
The Federal Emergencies Act, was never evolked.
The government never involked.
Civil rights and Freedoms are being unconstitutionally violated.
@Sandy Stanley judge just ruled 55,000 pages per month must be released
@L M 👍🏽
why would anybody take same old that does not work at all and harm for sure?
“Consumer awareness”. Wow this sounds like an advertisement… Oh wait this whole news station is an advertisement for big pharma !!
And some are refusing boosters regardless of the make
Theres zero trials about the effect of mixing and that goes against the guidelines laid out by the ontario health authorities.
@Hollyweeds look them up. Theyre on NEJM, LANCET, BMJ, MEDvRix. Cant do all the legwork for you
@Rupert Periwinkle I’ve reviewed the primary series mixed trials that exist. They are very small academic trials and some have not reported anything other than preliminary results. It’s not robust trial data. Certainly nowhere near the scale of trials done by pharma to gain regulatory approvals. I’m not aware of any mixed booster trials. Very muddy water at that point.
@Hollyweeds Canada has a mixed primary series trial called “Mosaic”. Last I checked that hadn’t published. The UK has a series of trials called “ComCov”. These are academic trials. The original ComCov trial has still only published preliminary data, despite have started way back in early 2020. Nowhere near full reporting. There’s been some observational studies beyond that. Observational studies are not high quality. That requires a controlled trial. The mixed dose primary series controlled trials are very very small compared to pharma company trials. Booster mixed trials is murky. It’s come on so fast I not sure there’s been time, but I’m happy to be corrected.
@Jim Trainor yes it’s all still in trial, which means it’s wrong to definitively say we know it’s safe and effective. It may be counter-active to keep boosting. We don’t know.
@Hollyweeds yup
The government needs to stop the free marketing campaign of these pharmaceutical drugs. Tv, Radio etc…we have rules against this. Great for the companies bottom line.
will they be –YOU know
Should be more then half!
And sign up for ur forth dose while ur at it