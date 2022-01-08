President Biden to honor Harry Reid at Las Vegas memorial | USA TODAY

President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and other prominent Democrats will pay tribute to former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid Saturday at a memorial service in Nevada, his home state.

Reid, a lion of the Senate who was long considered one of the most powerful Democrats in Washington, died late last month at the age of 82 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Biden, who served alongside Reid in the upper chamber for 22 years and later worked with him as vice president, is slated to deliver remarks at the service.

"During the two decades we served together in the United States Senate, and the eight years we worked together while I served as Vice president, Harry met the marker for what I’ve always believed is the most important thing by which you can measure a person – their action and their word," Biden said in a statement following Reid's passing.

