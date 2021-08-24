Feeding the Homeless During Lockdown | TVJ News - August 23 2021 1

Feeding the Homeless During Lockdown | TVJ News – August 23 2021

13 comments

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

Tags

13 comments

    1. U can go to the morgue and inquire about the status of those who died from covid while they were living.

      Reply

    1. Yea man too much pastor a theif, dem live in gated communities, drive bmw and their kitchen shelves full.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.