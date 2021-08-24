Inside Spanish Town Hospital | TVJ News – August 23 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
31 comments
Good Job Jamaica Spanish Town Hospital!! very good idea, could you please put up a link how we can donate funds for the hospital treatments. We need to invest in homeland from overseas!
Wrong thing you want do…you nuh hear wha happen to shaggy donation
Great initiative,contact the Ministry of Health.
Not a good idea
@A & B NATION Why is it not a good idea what this Hospital is doing? they are doing what they can, with limited resources that they have!
My gosh and this was caused by ppl eating
Where have you been for nearly two years mam?
@lando kool
Under the shadow of the almighty
@Akhlia Wilson’s Reading Parrot ok in that case we ain’t sure it originated with bat eating….but it came here to Jamaica by either tourists or returning residents
@lando kool
Thanks for the info but I was just being sarcastic base on what the scientist were selling in the first instance
@Akhlia Wilson’s Reading Parrot dwlz I know…..
Why isn’t there a covid medication?
There is no such thing as Covid medication my dear. The symptoms of Covid are treated.
There is a medication.andrew bann it from coming on the island
@kate m You treat the symptoms my dear , stop making a fool of yourself.
No visitor should be allowed to visit in patients at this time. Jamaicans are too lawless. How come a visitor is seated on a bed in an isolation unit. Now this same visitor will take the virus home and into the community.
That should be rule at the hospital no visitor. How can you blame people for something no one tell them about?
Some of them too disobedient,may God protect those nurses.
Their doing a good job.
Oh Jesus good idea to utilize the space
God bless you nurses. We are praying for you. Thank u so so much.
Unbelievable
Lord Jesus Christ please help your people
My Jamaican people are not taking this virus seriously
they’re still hiding keeping theirs parties .
May the Lord Jesus Christ guide and protect the doctors and nurses daily
Amen
No one don’t talk about the other side much, covid isnt really the main culprit, he has a partner, what they wont carry is persons who are asymptomatic that have it but shows no signs of it, the real culprit with many of these people is not covid but unhealthy lifestyles, and one of my biggest problem is that the vac promise health without lifestyle changes and no repentance needed just a jab; and the majority taking it, so base on many things it cant be good, in the bible the majority never right on earth, the path of life is narrow and few advocates for it, Matthew 7.
My FATHER says I’m not to take the jab bec its deception to lead people to more sickness then enfeebled minds follow, then false worship and practices.
Ephesian 6:12 says satan using principalities/government and people in highplaces of the earth, that satan work through, so why should I trust them? The government and scientists doeant have a good reputation, look at pharmaceutical and vaccine, the world has more sickness after vax and pharmaceutical prevalence, they eradicate one problem and cause another and focus on the eradication but not the bigger problem they cause.
The bible in Revelation 18:4,23-24 says the nations will be decieve and the kings or government of this world and the great businessmen/merchants joining and conspiring through a medication(sorcery in greek) to deceive the world, so if my FATHER warns me then why should I take this jab and disbelieve HIM?
What about persons who dont travel before Corona to places where they have to take any jab and what about those like myself who takes no form of drugs any at all but practice the NEWSTART program of health?
N- NUTRITION, NO MEAT, NO UNHEALTHY FOOD OR JUNK FOOD BUT NUTRITIONS PROPORTIONATE.
E- EXERCISE
W- WATER INTERNALLY AND EXTERNAL, HYDROTHERAPY AND HOT AND COLD BATH.
S- SUNSHINE, OPEN AIR EXPOSURE ON ALL CIRCUMSTANCES.
T- TEMPERANCE, ABSTAIN FROM ALCOHOL, COFFEE ETC ANY SUBSTANCE THAT IS UNHEALTHY FOR THE BODY AND USE THE GOOD THINGS SPARINGLY.
A- AIR THAT IS FRESH, VENTILATED SLEEPING AREA IS IMPORTANT ESPECIALLY WHILE SLEEPING…
REST- 7TH DAY SABBATH WEEKLY SATURDAY REST AND GET GOOD SLEEP AT NIGHTS…
T- TRUST IN GOD FOR REPENTANCE AND HEALING OF SOUL IN ALL ALLY, SO THE SPIRITUAL IS COMBINE WITH THE PHYSICAL.
THESE WERE THE SIMPLE METHOD THAT THE HEALTH REFORMERS IN BATTLES CREEK SANITARIUM IN THE 1918 USE TO SUCCESSFULLY 100% RESULT IN THE SPANISH FLU PATIENTS THEY TREATED IN CALIFORNIA.
For more Info, visit youtube sites like:
Prophesy again (youtube)
midday power surge (Youtube)
(Healthy reform.com)- on google search.
FTB MINISTRY (youtube)
Amazing discoveries / what’s up prof (youtube)
A few questions I want to ask:
Why is there no way you can sue the vaccine company in the recent few decades and now, if the jab bend you up then your on your own?
IF IT SO GOOD THEN WHY HAVE A PROTECTION THAT PROTECT THESE BIG COMPANIES AND NOT THE POOR?
IF IT COMES WITH A LIABILITY ACT THEN THEY KNOW THAT IT WILL AND CAN WARRANTY MULTIMILIION HEALTH DAMAGE TO PEOPLE SO THEY ARE FREE BUT WE BEAR THE COST BY FORCE?
WHY IS IT THAT WHEN THE JAB WAS DISCOVERED THE RICH PHARMACEUTICAL DIDNT SHARE THE PATENT WITH THE WHOLE WORLD SO EACH COUNTRY OULD DEVELOPED THEIR OWN VERSION OR AT A CHEAPER COST OR TO HAVE THEIR VERSION FAST ENOUGH (TO SAVE ALL THOSE LIFES AS THEY CLAIM IT SAFE ) BEFORE THESE PEOPLE DIED IN THE POORER COUNTRY WHO DIDNT HAVE A CHANCE TO HAVE ACCESS TO IT EARLY?
IF THEY LOVE THE POOR WHY KEEP THE PATENT A SECRET? WHYO STAND TO BENIFIT MORE FROM THESE MULTIMILLION VACCINE ROLL OUT? WHO ARE THE SPONSORS AND EHATS THEIR IN IT FOR THEM?
WHY IS THAT A ASYMPTOMATIC PERSON WHOS IMMUNE SYSTEM PUTS THAT PERSON IN A LOW RISK CATEGORY AND THAT SAME PERSON IS TOLD TO TAKE A VACCINE TO PUT him IN a position that he is already in? Those that makes sense when one knows not the long term effects of the jab?
If the Jab is a chemical then isnt it natural that a mutation from a chemical body is more improve and deadlier like antibiotics resistance viruses?
A african family was jab by one jab like we have here from India origin but was denied entry into European country because they didnt receive 2 of another brand name jab, is it about the jab/health or the money and the sponsors of such jab?
Why is it that other country Jab like cuba isnt being promoted or recognized? Is it that no big sponsors stands to gain much?
Why is it that the jab Carrie’s a 2% death rate compare to cancer and heart attack that Carrie’s over 20% but there is no monthly press or lock down for that bigger killer?
Is it because alot of big business and fast food chain stands at a disadvantage or shut down of business bec a monthly press would bring to life these fast food and drinks etc that is the culprit and government stands to loose and big PHARMA if the same attention is given to cancer and heart attack?
Its reported that abortal fetal is in the jab, would that not goes against one’s conscience who disbelieve in abortion?
Why is that the those who take the jab is more stress and worried about those who haven’t jab up, if your safer inst it that the latter group should left in worries?
Why is it that free pizza, money, reduce sentences, free guns(legally), beers and many other incentives is being offered to take the jab? Why no incentive to morals, like a virgin girl in her 20ths going up, people who work hard to take care of their family, persons who dont believe in murdering babies but to shut one legs etc, those who have been faithfully married for years, those who have never visited a hospital for any chronic illness but have been healthy because of their lifestyle? Why is it that this jab is promoting and giving away unhealthy things? Is it that evil recieves more incentives?
If My loving FATHER warns me that your going on a journey and these are the things you will see along the way but at the close end dont take any medication from the government, rich men of the earth, papacy then why should I take it when I was already warn in revelation 18:4,23 that soceries called medication in the greek bible is what the governments/kings, merchant/great business men, her the woman/papacy in prophesy is going to deceive the nations with.
Jesus says its signs of His coming in Mathew 24:4-9 and deceivers will be alot deceiving people and being decieve, 2 Timothy 3:1-13, but Jesus says I’m to take heed to not being decieve.
Jesus says the broad road many travel and the narrow road is few, so whatsoever the majority doing on earth is always wrong.
We are given promises that if we obey God’s commandments, all 10 and obey the laws of health then psalm 91 is our promise from God, Exodus 15:26, 2 Chronicles 7:13-14 says if we walk in sin Gid will allow pestilence to come upon the land but if we humble our selves and pray and repent from our sins then He will hear and heal the land.
This Jab promise going back to NORMALCY or some normalcy, I beg to tell you that its deception bec our NORMALCY was sinful and unhealthy and flying in the face of God, how could God be in it when it doesnt comes with repentance towards God and a healthy lifestyle? Is it Pharoah’s rod of solution to continue in the normal and forget about moses that Rod that calls for repentance and healing? Remember pharmaceutical uses the clepisus rod with a snake on a rod/ pole 1 or 2 which is a satanic/devil symbol of a false pagan greek God of healing.
Which Rod do you want moses NEWSTART rod of repentance or Pharoah’s magician rod of go back to NORMALCY of sin? The 2 cant mix, truth cant remain pure mixing with false.
I choose moses Newstart rod of repentance and natural remedies believe in Gods promises, what do you choose today?
Without Moses Rod then to take Pharoah’s magician rod then Jeremiah 46:11 will fulfil on you to make way for the deception of revelation 13 and 16 too, if you persisting in refusing Moses rod symbolize repentance/Newstart.
God’s divine power be on all. In JAMAICA. Where there is 2 or more in my name Jesus in the midst. Amen
Have mercy on us Jesus.
Happy to see my former place of employment as a RN doing so well on frontline.I am here i USA still on frontline fighting Covid.Hope to come home soon to visit and visit my colleagues at Spanish Town Hospital.
Praying for the nurses and doctors, as some Jamaican not following protocol in this time when the Delta Veriant don’t play games.