This last stand will go down in the history books. No matter how you look at it those men are truly warriors.
@Cool Breeze Coward for standing by their principle and fighting for the truth? And says the guy that sit in the couch the whole day? Smh
iupload videos on russo ukrainian conflict from the russian perspective thank u
Give it 10 years no one will remember. Can you name ANY heros from Vietnam? Boer wars? Bosnian War? People fight. People die. Spoils are taken. Its our shared human history.
…don’t forget the human shields….I mean children!
(Men and women)
How Russian forces can put these citizens through all of these horrible things is just sickening. Russia isn’t even CONSIDERING letting the citizens who don’t want to fight get to safety!!
@Sutton Admiral I was suspecting a similar thing. Our news outlets have no credibility. This entire situation is sad and ridiculous.
Civlians cant leave, as in the moment they leave, the site will be leveled with ground and everyone left inside will be gone forever. Defenders know that and thats why evacuation is not possible.
it’s the azov battalion that are holding them hostage. the fighters brought their wives and children down there so they can die as a family.
@Sunday Nomad nope Ukraine will loose, don’t let emotions cloud your judgement.
Those Ukrainians in Mariupol are the bravest humans in this generation. Going on over 60 days with no food/water resupply, no ammo resupply, watching their city get taken block by block while they do their best to buy time for the rest of their country. I suspect the defenders of Mariupol will never surrender. They will probably die where they stand. That’s the type of soldiers I want on my side!!!
@Chris Est ’67 He is from Russia with Russian propaganda.
iupload videos on russo ukrainian conflict from the russian point of view thank u
Unbelievably brave people, and here in North America we have people who cry about wearing a mask in a pandemic……bizarre
💙💛💪🏻🇺🇦My deepest desire in my soul and in my entire being is to see the Ukrainian people and especially the Ukrainian people of Mariupol and specifically of Azovstal firm, strong, secure and victorious.💛💙💪🏻🇺🇦I don’t know how to wield weapons to help them. But I will help you and fight for you in…my prayers. And I won’t rest until victory comes to Ukraine💛💙💪🏻🇺🇦
@гена генов 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣it’s a joke!!!🤣🤣🤣🤣
@Jasmine Bali I prefer to prayer. I’m better praying than crying. I would just get in the way. I decide how I will contribute. You could apply for Russian cannon fodder.
@Jasmine Bali I’m better praying than crying. I would just get in the way. I decide how I will contribute. You could apply for Russian cannon fodder.
God bless Ukraine and her people and may God bless the military who protects her and may God damn Putin and his war criminals may they pay for what they have done
@Swallabat
It is that simple.
The tenacity of those defenders is admirable.
truthhttps://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
@Jay Jay And I am not Latino. Just in case.
No it’s not, they’re deaths will be for nothing, Mariupol is in Russians hands, why stay and die?
God bless all Ukrainian people and volunteers
The Russians have been humiliated in Mariupol no matter what the outcome is.
Remember the Alamo.
Humiliated really when they took the city lol 😂
@JemHadar422 You’re no student of military history, kid. Look up Pyrrhic if you want an education.
Lord God, please help soldiers in Mariupol, send your mighty Angels to help defeat the enemy. I pray that heavy weapons and Drones can reach to them 🙏❤️🇺🇦
@Jasmine Bali Why doesn’t he then?
truthhttps://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
Hope God can save those soldiers and civilians in the steel plant.
@Logical Concept Why shouldn’t I be a snarky punk? I’m an educated man on a planet where half the ape population think existence was caused by an incantation spell. A snarky punk is the only logical thing to be in my situation.
The Azov battalion are god. They have the power to let the children leave.
Wow, this guy Putin is in a different dimension from us all, the kind of heart he has is something else. I’m trying to get my head around why he’s on this level of savagery
because his own SELF and his own EGO had it hidden.
He has no heart…
@Akin Adedeji Y
Slava Ukraini! Glory to the heroes!
I hope they make it out alive ,bless them
Yeah Bless Tneir Cotton Socks! Made In China?
Those soldiers singing their country’s song as they make their last stand against Invading Russians makes you shed a tear.
I shed a tear for all the civilians and children that will get killed because the Azov battalion won’t let them evacuate.
@anonymous Do you mean lie, and also make it a 15 year prison sentence if you say ” war” no thanks
@Hawk of Facts yes iraq has the weapons of mass destruction was a truth right?😂
@anonymous apples and oranges,, apples and ornages
Ukraine will never be defeated because their people are steadfast. Russia may occupy part of Ukraine but the hearts and soul is still Ukraine of the people there
Go UKRAINE 🇺🇦 GOD BLESS YOU
truthhttps://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
May St Jude and St Charbel help the Ukrainian fighters. Courage in action! May civilians be helped.
Dear Lord.. May God Bless all of them In AzovSteel. The Bravest Men snd Women in This Universe
Don’t forget the children that are being used as human shields that are also gonna die because the Azov battalion won’t let them evacuate.
glory to the Ukrainian heroes… we will never forget the sacrifice of the brave Ukrainian men and women who stood side by side for their country against evil… we will stand with you until your victory.. you are an inspiration to all of us in America
What about the human shields in there?
Already forgotten or absolute no interest in it, many people where i life. Why isnt the Ukrainian Government capitulating before an other Nation?
Imagine they would capitulate to USA, that would be a five Head move… . Then russia is attacking US protected soil😂
Amen 🇺🇳🇪🇺
