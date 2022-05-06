44 comments

    1. @Breaking Point first thing tomorrow kid. And will you be there fighting along side of A30B Nazi fighters?

      Btw kid, 27K – Is that propaganda from the Nazi regime in Ukraine?

  4. The reason why this information has gotten so strong is because people like to hear violence or high-caliber crazy things🤔

  8. Where’s the national day of prayer celebration or speech from obiden?
    The wh celebrated end of Ramadan and now today celebrated cinco de mayo, but I can’t find any day of prayer speech?

  9. Hi Carlie! Hi Elisa! How are you two weirdos? Just thought I’d stop by CNN and see if they are still with us. Yup…as of today? Yup.

  10. So ppl are gonna ignore the fact US is involved in the war but US military equipment style?

    2. Why we should ignore that? We should be happy because of that! Finally US helps to defend the attacked nation, and not attack other country itself. Finally US does something really important and something good!

  11. Surely the rulers shall consider. Surely the nations shall fork over my whole one trillion.

  13. I thought y’all didnt like the term “fake news” clowns, every day all day thank you CNN

    1. You were mistaken. There’s no question that fake news exists, the issue is that some people call real news fake news and call fake news real news.

  14. “Only the total capitulation of Western “imperialists” can avert war. If Soviet dictatorship assumes that war is inevitable.”

                             –Nicolai A. Voznesensky

  19. đưa quân đội nato dưới dạng tinh nguyên vào trấn giữ kiv thủ đô ukaina. để quân đội ukaina ra bảo vệ chiến đấu trực tiếp nga sẽ thua trận. nato không phải bàn cãi cư thế mà hành động

