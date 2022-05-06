Recent Post
- “We will be resisting until the very end.” – Ukrainian Commander on battle at Azovstal steel plant
- Hear former sailors on Navy aircraft carrier describe working conditions
- The Ukrainian Journalists Fighting Russian ‘Fake News’
- ‘Fierce bloody combat is ongoing’ at Azovstal, says Ukrainian deputy commander
- GOP lawmaker faces scrutiny for massive taxpayer funded travel
Sure does remind you of CNN now doesn’t it
They have CNN in Russia?
Nope, not allowed. They do play Fox news on their state media.
Is this one of the “journalists” that gave us the Ghost of Kyiv?
@Breaking Point first thing tomorrow kid. And will you be there fighting along side of A30B Nazi fighters?
Btw kid, 27K – Is that propaganda from the Nazi regime in Ukraine?
The reason why this information has gotten so strong is because people like to hear violence or high-caliber crazy things🤔
Lie to me once and all of your truths become questionable
Like WMD.
Are you comedians ? 🤣😅🤣😂🤣😂😂
You are working for Prigozhin
hahahahah cnn promote fight against fake news … this evening is magical now
Says a Fox subscriber 😂
Q? Is that you? Or Donnald the Dump?
Trumpanzee
@Ash Berka Maybe it’s Tucker doing undercover work 👶
Where’s the national day of prayer celebration or speech from obiden?
The wh celebrated end of Ramadan and now today celebrated cinco de mayo, but I can’t find any day of prayer speech?
@Dexter Torres no habla espanole
Hi Carlie! Hi Elisa! How are you two weirdos? Just thought I’d stop by CNN and see if they are still with us. Yup…as of today? Yup.
So ppl are gonna ignore the fact US is involved in the war but US military equipment style?
truthhttps://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
Why we should ignore that? We should be happy because of that! Finally US helps to defend the attacked nation, and not attack other country itself. Finally US does something really important and something good!
Surely the rulers shall consider. Surely the nations shall fork over my whole one trillion.
Tsk, tsk, tsk. CNN actually used “the N-word for journalists.”
I thought y’all didnt like the term “fake news” clowns, every day all day thank you CNN
You were mistaken. There’s no question that fake news exists, the issue is that some people call real news fake news and call fake news real news.
@Otis Dylan If you’re trusting CNN for the truth you need help and fast
“Only the total capitulation of Western “imperialists” can avert war. If Soviet dictatorship assumes that war is inevitable.”
–Nicolai A. Voznesensky
CNN can give plenty of advice.
Imagine being responsible for millions of viewers and lying everyday.
Fox ‘news’
@Elisa Gray Good One 👍👍👍
Fake news… 2003 when you said Iraq had weapons of mass destruction… got it 👍
Putin read 1984 and thought it was an instruction manual, not a warning.
đưa quân đội nato dưới dạng tinh nguyên vào trấn giữ kiv thủ đô ukaina. để quân đội ukaina ra bảo vệ chiến đấu trực tiếp nga sẽ thua trận. nato không phải bàn cãi cư thế mà hành động