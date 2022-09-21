Recent Post
53 comments
Prayers and sympathy to the people of Puerto Rico
Prayers will do exactly nothing, nor will any superstitious belief system – and in fact false hopes have the strongest potential to hurt innocent people.
Praying for the family that lost 2 people and praying for everyone else to be safe
@Sebastian Liebmann : Exactly! Two hands working accomplish more than two hands clasped in prayer.
JEEBUS!🤪
God bless you all. Please get Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 help 🙏🏽
My beautiful people of Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 we become stronger !!!❤
Yea. While they drown 😂
Glory to mother nature.
Trolling brainlessness
@Sharon David-Melly Should I care ?
2 things
1. im Puerto Rican but i live in the US and when i saw those pictures i immediately got upset
2. whenever theres a hurricane, those small islands get hit the hardest for obvious reasons
Is Puerto Rico basically all flat or does it have a mountainous or volcanic part that people could go to for high ground refuge like Hawaii does? Knowing some storm coming in like that and being on a all flat island with no where to go to ride out the major storm would be real scary.
Well, at least, Biden will care about Puerto Ricans. Trump sure didn’t. He thought they were Lesser Peoples …
@Poe Lemic Oh Plz, Trump gave Puerto Rico lots of paper towels. I saw it on tv.
My friend has family members there I haven’t heard from them for sometime I don’t know if they are with the family or what would be great to know but I may never know we are not friends irl not because we aren’t good friends but we both feel it was best to just talk and hang where we belong online.
This a beautiful part of the world I hope the rain Forrest ok. I bet roads washed away.
Dominican Republic stays blessed from natural disasters. God bless that country.
Thoughts and prayers and prayers and thoughts and prayers and thoughts🙏🧠
💖🙏🕊
We have some really great people there
And I hope we help them more than Trump did the last time
They are a part of the United States of America
He didn’t even know that
Thank God for the people who went there and helped everyone
They fed them and gave them water and got people who were stuck out
If you have never been there you should
Best people and food
You never have to be alone when you are there
The kindness of the people is above any place I have ever been
I miss everyone
I haven’t been able to get in touch with them
I hope they can call me soon
@Poe Lemic
I remember it all too well
Now that was such a sad day
He was their President too
@Samantha Beasley I emember Democrats saying for 4 years that Trump was illegitimate.
We have lost our power for weeks here in Texas
But they haven’t done anything yet to protect us either
They’re too busy using your state funds to ship legally entered migrants to Martha Vineyard… Which I hear is helpful to their farmers. Texas isn’t concerned about your power grid.
Praying for them and their families!
And what do you hope to accomplish with this handclasping, precisely?
@VesperAegis News & Games sthu
3:08 10 years ago next month Sandy made landfall in New Jersey. The worse hurricane to ever hit the East Coast of the US.
Sandy wasn’t even a hurricane when it made land fall in New Jersey. I’ve seen stronger thunderstorms lol.
True not a hurricane when it made landfall. The storm surge and flooding put my NJ hometown under water. Never had a strong thunderstorm do that in my 50 yrs. There are still empty/abandoned/uninhabitable homes 10 yrs later.
@Karen Giorella it made land fall in New Jersey as a post tropical cyclone. I don’t doubt it rained like crazy but it was no hurricane nor was it any where close to being the worst to hit the east coast.
@Karen Giorella As Dominicans I can tell you from my experience that I live in New Jersey during sandy New Jersey cannot withstand a hurricane like Fiona, many people will die, this has the same behavior as Sandy. A hurricane, the cold weakens it, so I doubt it will follow the trajectory that are forecasts.
@Curvy29 I’ve moved about fifteen minutes inland some because of this. In the north east people frequently watch the tropics for that very reason. Prayers for anyone in Fiona’s path. It does look terribly dangerous.
Just wish it was possible to lift these people out to safety until the danger passes. Hope all do all to keep safe and their loved ones. x
It is coming toward Florida, and I just know that lot of people don’t realize how big it’s gonna be.
It’s pretty far off from the coast. This storm won’t touch much along the US until it hits New England area.
No it’s not. Thank god 🙏🏼
Any chance on F5 tornado over Maralago?🌪
One can only wish. He gets away with everything and so far it seems like the people who have done his dirty work are likely to be his fall guys, to get prosecuted. 🙄
Self determination for Puerto Rico!
We could use like 20 percent of that rain out west I miss the south where I grew up. 😭
