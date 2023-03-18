Recent Post
21 comments
I think you should appreciate him & not ridicule his effort in that dangerous situation!
Heroes. Thank you for saving lives. I’m glad our tax dollars pay for the equipment and people to help us.
when you are dangling from a helicopter on a cable and get involved with harnessing a victim to the rescuer in 20 knot rip currents I would say this fireman did a stupendous job !
THAT TOOK A LOT OF STRENGTH & COURAGE,MADD RESPECT FOR SAVING HIS LIFE 💯💪
A real American Hero right there
Just a few days ago in Sacramento a kayaker had to be saved from his own stupidity. I don’t know how this guy ended up in the LA river but people attempting water sports right now anywhere in California need Darwin Awards.
That is f-ing amazing. That’s incredible skill on all parts.
So thankful for those willing to put their lives at risk to help others.
WOW! So brave!🙏❤️
A huge thanks to all rescue workers who save lives!!!
The firefighters should make more money than NFL , NBA, players! This country needs to take a hard look on the pay scale for all first responders, our daily hero’s 🤔
American Greed.
Amazing people ❤
Unbelievable courage!
Heroes. Real life heroes! Donate to your local fire station. 💙
That’s my man, my main man!!!
Not all heroes wear capes. 🏋🏻
My hat is off to that firefighter he could have lost his life during that rescue.
This comment section gives me hope in humanity, thank you all. Not much else does
God bless every fire fighter and first responders. ❤❤❤
That’s a real superman
Wow!!!!
The rescued guy DIDN’T panic. That’s pretty cool….if he had , fireman would have had to knock him out.
As a child I was in the water when the STOOPID girl panicked. I don’t know HOW she didn’t kill us both.
I never spoke to her again after that.
OBVIOUSLY thanks to the fireman.