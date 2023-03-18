46 comments

  1. they need the children to compensate their own demographic downward spiral, and in a perverted way raising them in an anti-ukraine attitude, probaply even send them to war against their homeland, like they did with the dpr people

    Reply

    2. @Soviet Winter , nearly all ukraines speak russian. dpr borders where accepted by russia, and russia violated these borders. if the people in dpr are so anti ukraine, why they simply didnt move to russia? biggest country with endless ressources

      Reply

    1. @WM If I remember correctly, the Second World War was mainly started by the Japanese and Germans, and these are called the Axis Powers 😅

      Reply

    2. @Bradley Fitzik and only 25% of world people and small territory. Countries likes Estonia is very small my friend 😅😊

      Reply

    4. China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran.

      India is possible, but I would be they lean toward the West if a real conflict arose.

      Reply

    1. highly possible to acheive peace, even in a long term peace for whole Europe. The Chinese leader shows up for sth implies many communication among peace deals are settled among Ukraine , Russia, Germany and France…the uncertainty is from USA and UK and Canada. I am optimistic about it. May god previl to bring peace to all of us.

      Reply

    2. it is Chinese diplomatic tradition, if issue can not be solved with chance over 90%, their diplomats will never send Xi to show up ,

      Reply

  4. If sovereign really means sovereign, it means Mexico is free to allow Iran to open military bases in Mexico. Thousands of Vietnamese babies were brought to the US during world war ll (operation babylift), not to talk about millions of kidnapped blacks from Africa. Where was the ICC when a Saudi journalist disappeared in an embassy? Can someone please help me understand the word “truth”?

    Reply

    1. Operation baby lift was Vietnam, not WWII, and the international World Court was started in 1945,

      Reply

  5. cannot finish the second part of the video… the hypocrisy of a state enforcing something they themselves do not recognize is just overwhelming…

    Reply

    1. Sometimes hypocrisy is called realpolitik or pragmatism. Might accountability makes right? Mentioning the ICC and Xi, CNN authors could have mentioned the situation in Xinjiang called a genocide by the US. But it’s understandable why they didn’t. Suffering is weighted differently, depending on who inflicted it and where in the world it happens, with strong bias towards the powerful, influential and rich.

      Reply

  6. the first thing Xi says to putin is “you are under arrest, anything you say can be used against you in court” because it turns out xi is an undercover cop from ICC 😂

    Reply

    2. ICC Judges was baned😮😮 from entering US and had their assets frozen. When they are trying to investigate US atrocities in Afghanistan😮

      Reply

  7. How can ICC issue Warrant for a Sovereign Leader of a country that doesn’t recognize the Rome Statue? Only if caught in Ukraine or another country that recognizes ICC?

    Reply

  8. Why does main stream media continuously ask hypothetical questions when they never get an answer and always told that they won’t get an answer? Do they not learn?

    Reply

    1. Sometimes they are just asking the questions many people have. Rather than the anchors explaining why things are not so simple, we can have it straight out of the expert’s or prospective executor’s mouth, in much more detail and fuller nuance.

      Reply

  10. he says “it’s important to hold war criminals accountable,” yet when asked if the USA would detain Putin on US soil, he says “well, let’s not speculate on hypotheticals.” and that is exactly why nothing will happen to Putin. everyone wants to talk to a big game, but no one actually wants to be the one to tip over the apple cart.

    Reply

    2. Maybe it has something to do with trying to not cause a nuclear winter that kills 99.5% of the planet.

      Reply

    1. When you’re in the comment section you need to define who “these guy” are. There are 4+ different countries mentioned in this segment

      Reply

  13. Mahatma Gandhi once said “All through history, there have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time they can seem invincible, but in the end they always fall, always.” ❤️ 🇺🇸 🇮🇳 🇺🇦 ❤️

    Reply

  14. Such a great move ..the arrest warrant…..wonder why this great move was not done much earlier and saved so much misery and lives across the globe ?

    Reply

  15. This definitely sounds like the book of Daniel in the Bible. Russia and Chinese 2 million man army. Definitely a cime to Jesus moment for the entire 🌎

    Reply

  16. wow didn’t know this, grabe dinedemand pa pala na tanggalin yung barko ang kakapal talaga 😢 kawawanv pilipinas kung di lang gahaman mga pulitiko at napag tuonan sana development ng bansa may fund sana for defense imbes mas inuuna pag papasikat at kickbacks sa mga useless na infrastructures

    Reply

