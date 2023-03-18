Recent Post
they need the children to compensate their own demographic downward spiral, and in a perverted way raising them in an anti-ukraine attitude, probaply even send them to war against their homeland, like they did with the dpr people
You are talking rubbish
@Soviet Winter , nearly all ukraines speak russian. dpr borders where accepted by russia, and russia violated these borders. if the people in dpr are so anti ukraine, why they simply didnt move to russia? biggest country with endless ressources
@the3xcessivegamer Better Azov than _AZOL’S_ !
*Tom’s wife Pam*
This is just the beginning for a while of the new Axis powers forming.
@WM If I remember correctly, the Second World War was mainly started by the Japanese and Germans, and these are called the Axis Powers 😅
@Bradley Fitzik and only 25% of world people and small territory. Countries likes Estonia is very small my friend 😅😊
How many terrorists states does it take to screw in a light bulb?
China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran.
India is possible, but I would be they lean toward the West if a real conflict arose.
Peace. The world needs peace.
highly possible to acheive peace, even in a long term peace for whole Europe. The Chinese leader shows up for sth implies many communication among peace deals are settled among Ukraine , Russia, Germany and France…the uncertainty is from USA and UK and Canada. I am optimistic about it. May god previl to bring peace to all of us.
it is Chinese diplomatic tradition, if issue can not be solved with chance over 90%, their diplomats will never send Xi to show up ,
We are way past that.
If sovereign really means sovereign, it means Mexico is free to allow Iran to open military bases in Mexico. Thousands of Vietnamese babies were brought to the US during world war ll (operation babylift), not to talk about millions of kidnapped blacks from Africa. Where was the ICC when a Saudi journalist disappeared in an embassy? Can someone please help me understand the word “truth”?
Operation baby lift was Vietnam, not WWII, and the international World Court was started in 1945,
ICC was asleep.
cannot finish the second part of the video… the hypocrisy of a state enforcing something they themselves do not recognize is just overwhelming…
Sometimes hypocrisy is called realpolitik or pragmatism. Might accountability makes right? Mentioning the ICC and Xi, CNN authors could have mentioned the situation in Xinjiang called a genocide by the US. But it’s understandable why they didn’t. Suffering is weighted differently, depending on who inflicted it and where in the world it happens, with strong bias towards the powerful, influential and rich.
the first thing Xi says to putin is “you are under arrest, anything you say can be used against you in court” because it turns out xi is an undercover cop from ICC 😂
Corny
ICC Judges was baned😮😮 from entering US and had their assets frozen. When they are trying to investigate US atrocities in Afghanistan😮
What’s the name of that Hollywood movie you just explained now 😂
How can ICC issue Warrant for a Sovereign Leader of a country that doesn’t recognize the Rome Statue? Only if caught in Ukraine or another country that recognizes ICC?
Why does main stream media continuously ask hypothetical questions when they never get an answer and always told that they won’t get an answer? Do they not learn?
Sometimes they are just asking the questions many people have. Rather than the anchors explaining why things are not so simple, we can have it straight out of the expert’s or prospective executor’s mouth, in much more detail and fuller nuance.
Because they are hypothetical questions that the general public has
💙💛👍👍👍
he says “it’s important to hold war criminals accountable,” yet when asked if the USA would detain Putin on US soil, he says “well, let’s not speculate on hypotheticals.” and that is exactly why nothing will happen to Putin. everyone wants to talk to a big game, but no one actually wants to be the one to tip over the apple cart.
@Canary Tiger but, but, but that was for freedom and democracy 😂
Maybe it has something to do with trying to not cause a nuclear winter that kills 99.5% of the planet.
Lmao these guys blew the pipe line and trying to change the subject
When you’re in the comment section you need to define who “these guy” are. There are 4+ different countries mentioned in this segment
@De Armas He means US
Boaza Poa is smart 🥴
See origins of WW2. See how little moves led to huge conflict. This is how it happens
Mahatma Gandhi once said “All through history, there have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time they can seem invincible, but in the end they always fall, always.” ❤️ 🇺🇸 🇮🇳 🇺🇦 ❤️
@The Scoop who was the last one to do so?
@Hockss I agree with Ghandi. The majority of Christians hardly follow Christ’s word.
Alot of people say alot of things🤣🤣🤣wasn’t he a perv??
“American empire will fall, just like the British”
– Gandhi
Such a great move ..the arrest warrant…..wonder why this great move was not done much earlier and saved so much misery and lives across the globe ?
This definitely sounds like the book of Daniel in the Bible. Russia and Chinese 2 million man army. Definitely a cime to Jesus moment for the entire 🌎
Lol because that wouldn’t start a nuclear war amazing idea Jake 😢
Jake asking if India would arrest Putin is absurd.
So many comedians are rising in US and even in Hague.