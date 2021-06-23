Fireworks as Embattled MP George Wright Returned to Parliament | TVJ News – June 22 2021

More controversy in the lower house today as the opposition clashed again with government members about the seating arrangement for Westmoreland Central MP George Wright. The opposition remains adamant Mr. Wright is not one of their members and should not sit among them.

