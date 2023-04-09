Recent Post
65 comments
Judge should also strike down the FDA’s approval of Viagra and Cialis.
@Verko That’s what the science calls it. The science tells us that life begins at conception. You can deny it all you want but it’s the truth whether you like it or not.
@Verko You should try taking your own advice.
@Jacob Holt A miscarriage is an act of God. An abortion is an act of humans and as such is a homicide. THAT’S the difference.
So if insulin was now to be used for medical abortion, would they ban the use of insulin? It is not about the drug itself but the personal belief system of the judge.
@Jon R
No, the Judge is not.
I second that. This Judge is wrong.
The trust being destroyed is in the judiciary system since unqualified judges have been appointed and them making rulings with their own personal bias, not based on law.
@Rich Po Man Fu Yes it did. For clearing the uterine lining after miscarriage. It was well researched, and proven safe and effective. That was 23 years ago.
@Cosmic K “We’ll I consider legalizing abortion a personal bias as well.
because you don’t think ppl have a right to control their own body?
This ignorant ruling goes even deeper than Abortion, mifepristone is also commonly used to treat hyperglycemia in patients who suffer from Cushing’s syndrome.
@jeff Rodgers
A human
@J lock it will not be available to be prescribed because it will not be available to any. Dr., because it will not be available on the market it will not be allowed to be sold for any condition is my understanding.
@jeff Rodgers No one you will ever need to concern yourself with
@jeff Rodgers so you agree the judge is grossly abusing his power,the ruling is bullsht, and should be promptly overturned.
If it was a state case about usage (the process), why was it in a federal court and over-reaching to the product itself?
Seems like it’s in the wrong jurisdiction and with a decision assigned that doesn’t align with the legal question at-hand.
Because plaintiffs weren’t basing their case on state law, but on challenging a determination by the FDA, a federal authority. They shopped their case directly to this judge who happened to be in Texas, knowing he’d parrot their arguments in his ruling.
@Jay Morf You act if judge shopping is something new, it’s used all the time. Most notably when it comes to firearms the people filing go to the 1st and 9th circuits.
Abortion cases end up in the 5th and 11th most often.
@Steve Stoll Glad you agree with me!
The lesson seems quite clear: ban viagra.
@Herlander Carvalho
@Punch Them so you agree the judge is grossly abusing his power,the ruling is bullsht, and should be promptly overturned.
Only for the judges!
Politicians and judges who rule and or pass laws restricting or denying access to medical procedures and healthcare that harm patients, then patients who are harmed need to be allowed to sue judges and politicians for practicing medicine without a medical license.
@Ya Dig This drug isn’t given to babies.
WHY IS THIS JUDGE ALLOWED TO DO THIS ?!!!
Because you didn’t vote
I think men shouldn’t be allowed to vote or rule on things requiring women’s health. 🙄
@Joel Yates And your opinion is?
How do women get pregnant?
I wish politicians would care as much about insulin and life-saving meds without costing life savings as much as they care about their opinion on abortion.
The religious right isn’t paying of republikan judges for rules on insulin and life saving drugs. It’s that simple.
@Topperman I wish religion didn’t play a part in anything to do with anything except religion.
Someone’s religion or religious beliefs shouldn’t dictate government, and it’s pathetic how the separation of church and state means nothing to lawmakers
@Dustin Platt I agree Freedom from Religion.
Once again I must ask why these judges, who should only have authority over their districts, can issue rulings that affect the whole country
Because he is a federal judge
@Theodore Shulman Which doesn’t make him an expert on medicine. Such decision should be left to experts, like those at the FDA, not some idiot judge, who never even took biochemistry or anatomy. With my degree in microbiology, I’m more of an expert, on drug interactions, and I’m not qualified to make such a decision.
@Deborah Freedman Absolutely! I’m not saying that he _should_ be able to issue the ruling he has issued. He shouldn’t. I’m explaining that he _actually is_ able to make the ruling he has made, because he is a federal judge, and that means he _actually can_ issue rulings like this, which will affect the whole country, unless it gets overturned or modified.
(I was an antibody-chemist until I retired, and I worked for some years in small-pharma, with guys whose job was to design clinical trials and get our inventions through FDA. I agree with you, FDA is/was unpopular, but very competent in real life, and very serious about protecting the consumers.)
The Texas Judge has lost objectivity and has ruled based on his personal beliefs.
@Will
If you’re going the living organisms route then no more meat , no more hunting, no more fish , basically no more anything that would harm an animal or any products made from anything that is made from a living organisms.
A single judge should not make that decision.
It’s all a game, it’s how politics is played.
1. Find a judge that fits narrative and get a favorable ruling.
2. Apposing political party files an emergency injunction and ruling is in limbo.
3. Have an appeal ruling.
3A. A win and rulings stays.
3B. A lose and next step.
4. Supreme court hears case.
No damn judge should be able to make this decision. This is a woman’s choice!!
Why are judges who have absolutely NO medical training , NO scientific training , NO training in medication etc making medical decisions and making any decisions about any medication ? smdh
@Will Shealy if you didn’t like your job you can always quit, it’s not forced upon you
@Ron Data So then it’s forced upon you unless you quit your job. Duh.
@Tina Levan No because you can refuse and find a new employer
How does ONE judge make this ruling for the entire country???
@jeremims everyone in here is accusing abuse of power. Bragg is grossly misusing his power as a DA. So its quite relevant topic
@George Layton I understand……maybe you don’t…… “the personification” of which God?
@Will Shealy ok will. Believe it or not this is not a trump issue, genius.
@Will Shealy 1) is that relevant to the question asked? Is it an equivalent question? Is Bragg a judge who has given a ruling on a product that would affect not just the state he ruled in, but carry over to other states who want to make their own rules? No to all of those questions. If the OP was referring broadly to abuses of power, you could possibly bring up Bragg as your example. Bragg is a DA, he has charged a former president with crimes, he has a grand jury that agreed, and now a jury has to decide, not Bragg. Totally different issues that aren’t remotely close.
@Will Shealy ” So its quite relevant topic”
so you agree the judge is grossly abusing his power,the ruling is bullsht, and should be promptly overturned.
Male judges and politicians shouldn’t even be weighing in on this.
Dr. Ranney has been heroic throughout the pandemic.
I thought conservatives objected to judges legislating from the bench.
Dr Ranney is absolutely correct. Very intelligent and a real authority on Women’s Health issues NOT male judges !
Thank you for being specific about how it is more safe than Viagra and penicillin. Facts.