51 comments
If I were Dominion I’d make a go to court ..,. I wouldn’t settle…. Because they’re going to try to settle for a whole lot less, and then tell the audience what they want them to hear not what actually happened.
And one way or another, Fox MUST publicly admit they lied. Not ‘got the story wrong’, LIED.
Please let it go to trial. I want the world to see how FOXNews is all about profit and less about news.
We already found out about CNN-MSNBC though. 😂
remember when cnn settled a couple lawsuits for peddling lies and defamation???? lmao, they think we forgot or something
The headline is incorrect. The question should be “should Dominion settle the lawsuit”? And the answer is NO. For many reasons, too many to list here.
@Brewtr0n so add you to the list of clowns here getting duped?
@Kiss My Axe Faux can only settle if Dominion agrees, genius.
@Kiss My Axe lol do whatever you want man. You’ve already chosen to abandon factual evidence and basic common sense so how could I ever stop you from adding me to your imaginary list?
Free speech is one thing. Peddling false information is quite another. It can lead to destroying the fabric of our democratic republic and violence. Accountability or autocracy. Shall we let others, with vast financial wherewithal, decide for us?
@Tony?????
Fox settling would be better for them, Dominion taking it to trial would be better for the country!
@Tony How do the windows on the short bus taste?
Dominion claim damage to the integrity of their product. Their product counts votes. Therefore, Dominion’s integrity would be damaged by settling early.
Fox should start by apologizing to their viewers for exploiting them
@Randy Watson Joined 1 week ago
@TheBigStink Tony is a bot he post the same thing on every post
@Tony 👈Russian chat bot
Dominion should NOT settle. Fox needs to be publicly shamed and punished for pushing their lies. And…and, they should be required to disclose the fact they knowingly lied to their viewers on air!
Even if they’d be forced to disclose as you say…. Few if any of their viewers will believe it!…I am sure each host will be speaking in veiled terms to their audience about it as a preface; to try to make it into a political attack on them!
If they settle everything will get covered up. I sure hope they don’t settle. We want an open live trial.
From what I know of the people who will make up the jury in Delaware and I’m sure Fox has lawyers who know it too, Fox is going down big time. People in Delaware tend to be very moderate and they don’t like someone breaking the law. I had to turn down jury duty there recently due to medical reasons and Fox wouldn’t want to run across someone like me.
Thank you.
@Ksins1 Huh?
I hope Dominion doesn’t settle. I want to see or hear transcipts of the Fox “personalities'” testimony.
Here is part 2 to clip
https://youtu.be/wW3DMEo8SY0
Fox has been pissing on the floor for decades. Dominion has an unprecedented opportunity to finally rub their nose in it. I hope they take this opportunity for the good of all of us.
@Brewtr0n I’m with you. I guess my joke was a misfire. No wonder I can’t get a gig. Wig wom
Maurice the troll. Best you hang out at Fox.
They should have to announce to their viewers that they have been lying to them. They caused a lot of trouble with friends and families.
@Kiss My Axe You posting some shadow banned comments and hilariously claiming victory in that rattling tin can you call a skull?
@mile_high_topher I don’t need to claim victory lol. If I lose something to you then I’ll make a declaration. But the chances of you solving world hunger before Easter is more likely to happen then you win a debate with me or anyone. Off ramp bro, get off. 🤫
@Kiss My Axe The fact that you think you’re “winning” any of this is… It’s just hilarious. Honestly, I’m like 40% (and climbing) conviced you’re satirizing the right.
If you’d like to be extra specific, they said the machines flipped votes to Biden. Among dozens of others.
I hope they don’t settle. I hope a jury makes them pay in full for the damage that they caused with their lies. What they did was no better than yelling “Fire!” in a crowded theater. They contributed directly to what happened Jan 6. We’re lucky more people didn’t die.
@Ksins1 Libel and slander are not protected by the First Amendment.
@Ksins1 Good to see you don’t understand what freedom of speech is.
Yes, we want media coverage of this trial in NEWs Ethic’s.
The question is, will Dominion want to settle. I have an idea they don’t. They want all that they are asking for, including punitive damages. (Personally, I want to see every one of them who lied on trial. )
Fox News: ‘We’re lying to you.’
Fox News Viewer: ‘No, you’re not.
Fox News: ‘You’re right dummy, we’re not.’
The devil was lying to you all your life 😅
🤣
I’d like the network to have to issue an apology to Dominion and a clarification to the Fox News audience that they lied about many facts resulting in this suit.
I was under the impression that Dominion doesn’t want a settlement.
They would settle, but Fox would want the right to deny any wrongdoing as part of the settlement.
And yes, they need to be taken to a trial and the liars need to be held liable just like Alex Jones