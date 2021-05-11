Flour Price Increased in Jamaica | How Yallahs High Got It Right on Covid – May 10 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Well done yallahs high this is how we care for our youths
Good afternoon, Anthony!!! So good to see you. Thanks for presenting us with the news.
What about the transportation it’s packing as always
Dumpling an butter a mi fren unu,on a serious note price rising so what happen to d people dem pay weh dem ago use fi all dem increase yah
If I hear one more price increase I am going scream. I cannot deal with the daily price increases. Stressed
Boy o boy…run mi a run lef yah. Chinese dont pay. tax a just we alone as soon as dem ten year up dem just sign over dem business to dem family memba.
Wow never know that
It’s full time now the Government to stop hiking up food items on poor people….unnu no have no heart
cost of living getting higher…less money to buy 😪
And ppl pay not getting higher
Jamaican ppl main Food is wheat flour, However Ja is yet to grow a grain of wheat. They need to start eat more of the basic food that is grown in Ja & stop eating Large Quantities of expensive Food like Flour & Rice.
Can I asked wheat and rice can grow in Jamaica?? If so is there a Farmer/Farmers to take up this Challenge??
Prices went up everywhere. But I can’t compare Canada to Jamaica. Because we not that bad enough. Oh my gosh what going to happen to poor people in Jamaica 🇯🇲😢😫😭
We ago dead!
It’s unfair for food price keep going up smh
From flour increase every thing in Jamaica increase God help us
You can’t expect to raise the flower and don’t expect other price not going to go up too. Flowa a pour people food how dem a go manage
We are having the same issues here in America… We are facing a chicken shortage among other things…
Where in the USA is that shortage of chicken????
@Donna Brown : google it… it’s been in the news
Information and quality up
We are facing the gratuity thing here as well… Businesses are closed stating that they can no longer afford such..Ours is called “frontline workers bonuses.” Under this administration it’s a widespread, that’s cutting into segments of society that some people does not deemed to be appropriate. A large supermarket chain has decided to close their businesses in some areas…
Government a jamaica too wicked how people ago buy food now if pay nuh increase 😭😭😭😭🇯🇲
Hi live in the USA good job yallahs high school this is how we do it here please keep helping the students.
Too much price increase !!!
Jamaican perant affi teach them kids online until there able to send dem fi dem exam tests
Lol perant ago star feel what teacher go true