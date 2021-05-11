Flour Price Increased in Jamaica | How Yallahs High Got It Right on Covid – May 10 2021

TOPICS:
Flour Price Increased in Jamaica | How Yallahs High Got It Right on Covid - May 10 2021 1

May 11, 2021

 

27 Comments on "Flour Price Increased in Jamaica | How Yallahs High Got It Right on Covid – May 10 2021"

  1. Malcolm P | May 10, 2021 at 4:04 PM | Reply

    Well done yallahs high this is how we care for our youths

  2. Dawn P | May 10, 2021 at 4:18 PM | Reply

    Good afternoon, Anthony!!! So good to see you. Thanks for presenting us with the news.

  3. Doreen Campbell | May 10, 2021 at 5:24 PM | Reply

    What about the transportation it’s packing as always

  4. NATURALLY HAPPENING | May 10, 2021 at 5:53 PM | Reply

    Dumpling an butter a mi fren unu,on a serious note price rising so what happen to d people dem pay weh dem ago use fi all dem increase yah

  5. Althea Nelson | May 10, 2021 at 7:08 PM | Reply

    If I hear one more price increase I am going scream. I cannot deal with the daily price increases. Stressed

  6. Marvin S | May 10, 2021 at 7:08 PM | Reply

    Boy o boy…run mi a run lef yah. Chinese dont pay. tax a just we alone as soon as dem ten year up dem just sign over dem business to dem family memba.

  7. Catalia Bloom | May 10, 2021 at 7:14 PM | Reply

    It’s full time now the Government to stop hiking up food items on poor people….unnu no have no heart

  8. Shanakay Ross | May 10, 2021 at 7:14 PM | Reply

    cost of living getting higher…less money to buy 😪

  9. A Williams | May 10, 2021 at 7:45 PM | Reply

    Jamaican ppl main Food is wheat flour, However Ja is yet to grow a grain of wheat. They need to start eat more of the basic food that is grown in Ja & stop eating Large Quantities of expensive Food like Flour & Rice.

    • Clarista Maxwell | May 10, 2021 at 11:16 PM | Reply

      Can I asked wheat and rice can grow in Jamaica?? If so is there a Farmer/Farmers to take up this Challenge??

  10. Karen Shepherd | May 10, 2021 at 7:46 PM | Reply

    Prices went up everywhere. But I can’t compare Canada to Jamaica. Because we not that bad enough. Oh my gosh what going to happen to poor people in Jamaica 🇯🇲😢😫😭

  11. Darhenry laugh out loud! funny vids | May 10, 2021 at 7:58 PM | Reply

    It’s unfair for food price keep going up smh

  12. Careen Bundy | May 10, 2021 at 8:06 PM | Reply

    From flour increase every thing in Jamaica increase God help us

  13. Andrea Harris-Watt | May 10, 2021 at 8:13 PM | Reply

    You can’t expect to raise the flower and don’t expect other price not going to go up too. Flowa a pour people food how dem a go manage

  14. Maxine Adderley | May 10, 2021 at 8:47 PM | Reply

    We are having the same issues here in America… We are facing a chicken shortage among other things…

  15. Christopher Genus | May 10, 2021 at 8:48 PM | Reply

    Information and quality up

  16. Maxine Adderley | May 10, 2021 at 8:53 PM | Reply

    We are facing the gratuity thing here as well… Businesses are closed stating that they can no longer afford such..Ours is called “frontline workers bonuses.” Under this administration it’s a widespread, that’s cutting into segments of society that some people does not deemed to be appropriate. A large supermarket chain has decided to close their businesses in some areas…

  17. conscious official | May 10, 2021 at 9:12 PM | Reply

    Government a jamaica too wicked how people ago buy food now if pay nuh increase 😭😭😭😭🇯🇲

  18. Donna Brown | May 10, 2021 at 10:31 PM | Reply

    Hi live in the USA good job yallahs high school this is how we do it here please keep helping the students.

  19. Lucifer Morningstar | May 11, 2021 at 3:50 AM | Reply

    Jamaican perant affi teach them kids online until there able to send dem fi dem exam tests

  20. Lucifer Morningstar | May 11, 2021 at 3:51 AM | Reply

    Lol perant ago star feel what teacher go true

