64 comments
I watched a bunch of different live feeds. These folks are the batch of people that are just not going to do anything if the Government tells them they have to. If they mandated parachutes, these people would be dropping out of the sky.
@unaffiliated043 No, it’s common knowledge.
@Lionsheartification The is a huge rise in the number of cases, so of course there is a rise in the number of vaccinated people hospitalized. Most of those were hospitalized for other problems, and just tested positive. The unvaccinated still make up 99% of deaths, and there is a steep rise in those as well.
@#issuesthatmatter You prove it. Be happy someone was kind enough to give you some proper information. Unlike this garbage channel.
Shut it down, humble yourself, and do the research.
@MuchoEd And the insurance companies won’t give you coverage, if you get this shot.
@Deborah Freedman
So sad that on both sides of the border there are people so willing to trample on others people’s rights and freedoms to indulge their own misguided and misinformed actions. We all want to see the end of these last two years but we need to be alive to do that. Vaccinations and restrictions have worked for my family and kept us safe,thoughts to those who did not fair so well.
It’s a Conservative Convoy.
That’s why they support it.
Videos I have watched the people in Ottawa are from all walks of life and are peaceful.
@K B the riots were in summer 2020 dude
@bgoodfella7413 what’s silly is trusting the government. Wtf happened to you people.
@jimclip yup, time to move on, plenty of arrests were made and maybe if they behaved on jan 6 theyd have a better case
@K B jan 6th 1 death. Antifa/blm looting, burning and rioting in the 2020 summer of love riots 25 deaths and $2+ billion in looting. I know you guys hate mafths.
Let’s all sing freedom convoy: “Oh Canada, I stand on guard for ME!” rather than “WE stand on guard for THEE!”
These illegal, selfish acts won’t affect the Fox commentators’ wages and they will increase the profits of the network. But, they certainly are affecting Canadian jobs, wages, and way of life. Proudly Canadian 🇨🇦 and it is past time for the convoy to go home.
@unaffiliated043 pops?? Lmao my guess you’re probably 16-17.. stay in school kiddo
@unaffiliated043 I’m smoking crack from my free crack pipe. Just like the smartest man joe knows!!
@Shazeela get over it
Sheep
Ironic that they have shown several confederate flags on the Canadian side? WTF? This is like the John Candy movie
” Canadian Bacon ” in reality. Lol 😆🤣
@Harvey Manfredsenjenson (cough cough… destroying and stealing top secret government documents, inciting insurrection, trying to steal voting machines and enter false electors…cough cough gag)!
@kay armstrong just going By the pictures on the news.
@Debbie Polowy Pumpkin there was no insurrection, you’re brainwashed by fake news MSNBC and CNN. 🤣🤣🤣
@David Guelette If it were the Democrat fringe there would be multiple homicides and several rapes along with buildings burning. Just like last summer(of love).
Remember when Democrats would not say a word against any of it and people got murdered?
Democrat crime wave continues across the country.
@kay armstrong No confederate flags at the truckers protests, huh? You mean apart from the one in photographs on worldwide media? The one with a truck emblazoned across a confederate flag? That one?
Nice try….
I did a little survey the other day. I stood on an overpass over the 401 Hwy just west of Cornwall Ontario. For those who don’t know the 401 is the major highway that links Montreal to Toronto and points to the west and south. In 10 minutes, I counted 107 semis going in both directions. That equates to 642 trucks per hour. 417 trucks per hour equates to 10,000 trucks per day. These trucks are out there delivering food and goods to other hardworking Canadians or on to export. Approximately 85% of them are fully vaccinated. These truckers, along with our dead tired health care providers, are the true heroes of the Canadian pandemic.
@Robert Stanford that is until the msm ha no choice to reveal what the vaccine really is.
That’s why we are going to stand with them here in the states and give them the business. Let’s go Brandon 👌
@agf1700 you are a sheep
@Richard Horn ah yes give the government what they want!! Destroy the economy so they can rule over us 🤣
@deitert07 the economy has been destroyed beyond repair and the rich people that have been rich for 6 generations and will be rich for another 6 generations tell us when to bend over
Freedom – what about the freedom of people who want to end the pandemic so we can go back to some sense of normalcy? What about the freedom of those who need to work? What about those who want to reduce the risk of contagion and with it a go at Russian roulette?
There’s too many people with no empathy and too many con artists using them to make a quick buck. It’s sad.
Why are you ignoring the science?
@Louis Tully What overwhelming evidence? There is plenty of evidence, from sequencing wild bat coronaviruses, to demonstrate the virus is more likely to have arisen in the wild, then jumped to humans. Mapping all the primary cases in Wuhan, show they are all clustered around two wet markets, on the opposite of the river from where the coronavirus lab. There are no initial cases anywhere near the lab, or in anyone who worked in the lab. Also, the lab uses rodents as animal models, and Covid-19 does not attach well to mouse or rat ACE-2 receptors, so it is highly unlikely the virus came from the lab. All the evidence points to a wild bat virus making the species jump, not a lab origin.
@Louis Tully what is the evidence it came from a lab which is not circumstantial? And the source ?
@Colin Genge virologist whistleblowers who worked in the lab, one of whom is dead. studies from india & australia proving it’s tampered with. Intellgence agencies in the US dont deny it
@Deborah Freedman whistleblowers who worked in the lab, one of whom is dead. studies from india & australia proving it’s tampered with. Intellgence agencies in the US dont deny it.
as of 2021 lab leak is the most likely case
As a Canadian this is embarrassing especially that unschooled parallel to Nazi Germany
@Randy M they also show him speaking in English. Not that it matters, I speak French and they don’t misrepresent what he says.
@Randy M prove that assertion. Because John’s Hopkins study does not support what you’ve said.
@Paying more will save the planet. Wow, if that didn’t sound like a FOX statement, with the names changed to protect the guilty (truckers).
@Paying more will save the planet. I am wondering if Trudeau is paying for the trolls and bots with tax payer funds?
Less of this has to do with what FOX covers, doesn’t cover, why, etc. They cover whatever will ramp up their viewers and enhance their advertising revenue … and their viewers will ramp up on anything that involves getting to feel righteously outraged … that is their fuel for their lives. They don’t need to be right, just be able to shift their mind set into believing they are right. These people are addicted to their rage and desperate for a feeling of camaraderie. They are lonely, lost with no purpose and too ignorant to repurpose themselves.
@LakePlay That’s not an article. I wrote every bit of that. I guarantee you that you will not find that on website anywhere in this world.
I can’t help it that I’m smarter than you.
About Biden, he’s already created more new jobs than Trump did in his first 3 years. He’s trying to fix inflation but of course the Republicans won’t let him because that would be bad for business. They’re all set. We workers are the ones screwed. His Build Back Better plan was agreed upon by 95% of the world’s best economists that it was almost certainly end inflation AND that it was 100% paid for. While Trump’s tax cuts added 2 trillion to the debt and has absolutely no recourse for being paid for.
What a fool.
✌🏽🤡
@SSJ Phenom what kind of teacher says “Y’all” hahaha you’re nothing but another lying lefty 😂😂😂😂😂
@LakePlay I did dispute what you said. You said Democrats made poor people worse and that’s just not true as evidenced by our economy under Democrat administrations and the job numbers from them. They’ve ALWAYS been worse under a Republican administration for about 60 years now.
You can’t put 2 and 2 together? Do I need to spoon feed you?
@SSJ Phenom history teacher my butt. There’s nothing but video games on your profile. Who pays you to push lies and hate? The dnc?
This situation is largely a product of the market … peoples’ heads are being jerked around for profit.
Stelter is concerned about the donot suppy breaking down — he might have to go to pies
I recommend that people that believe this is really about individual freedom read the first essay in the Federalist Papers. The first warning is about leaders talking about individual rights.
Who started these strange affectations produced by not just but often heard grinding and dipping redundantly through spoken English? It’s a mimicry imitation of who what when?
To every human being who DOES NOT produce such ichy sounds … 👍 Thanks.
The “Tea Party” already was stupid as hell!
But not violent and destructive like BLM.
I would brutally defend our constitutional democracy. Write me in IF there’s an election after November. To the GOP opposition who want to debate me I say “run … now”.
It’s pretty simple: wash your hands; respect personal boundaries like an adult and not a geriatric toddler like _he who shall not be named_
Hello 👋
#TDS
@Kimberly s You made a valid point. It’s just that some people, who “will not be named” can’t handle truths, integrity nor decency.
@Neal Williams
As Joe Biden said on 12/24/21- *”Let’s go Brandon, I Agree”* .
@David Bourne well they can’t cover their recent personnel losses over the past few months….
In Canada, section 83.01 of the Criminal Code defines terrorism as an act committed “in whole or in part for a political, religious or ideological purpose, objective or cause” with the intention of intimidating the public “…with regard to its security, including its economic security, or compelling a person, a government or a domestic or an international organization to do or to refrain from doing any act.” Activities recognized as criminal within this context include death and bodily harm with the use of violence; endangering a person’s life; risks posed to the health and safety of the public; significant property damage; and interference or disruption of essential services, facilities or systems.
If this protest would be such a small minority as some claim, why does it takes so long and a state of emergency to stop it ? if it reassures you to think that this is a minority i can understand but the event suggests otherwise it’s also spreading fast around the world i think some people will wake up a little dazed.
GO TO CANADA 🇨🇦 SUPPORT THE CONVOY.
This is for your freedoms to choose and your kids. Don’t tell them you were silent and didn’t stand up for their rights to choose. Much respect to all those going and supporting them.
‘Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction’.
‘We have to pass the bill to see what’s in it’. Both are words spoken by politicians, both represent a political philosophy. Which one would you rather be governed by?
Solution : announce a specific date as the end to free vaccinations and more importantly the end of free medical services for covid complications/deaths and put all expenses on the patients .
The irony is strong in that studio. From CNN’s “Mostly peaceful protests” while the world is burning behind the reporter just over a year ago, to deriding totally peaceful working people wanting to restore their human rights is amazing. “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned”, hey Gretchen? Want your old job back maybe?
‘