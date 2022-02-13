Recent Post
75 comments
This not being able to recognize the signs of threats is a pattern. It happened with the Afghanistan withdrawal, it happened with law enforcement during the days leading up to the 1/6 insurrection, it’s happening a lot more than it should be. Makes me wonder who is assessing the intelligence and who is communicating it up the chain of command. It’s a systemic problem that’s going to cost a lot more lives as time goes by.
@Jonathan Boullion If you were to live up to your own personally stated opinions and principles…You would agree that CNN is guilty of spreading misinformation regarding this “rioting” issue.
CNN referring to the Capitol riots as “insurrection” and “sedition”…not to be known by any other means…is misinformation…As nobody has been charged with such crimes. But you don’t seem to have an issue with this particular “misinformation”.
Now, you may hold the opinion that these people are “insurrectionists”…That doesn’t make it a fact. I know, that’s a hard pill for people like you to swallow. That is why people don’t trust people like you, or CNN…You speak out of both sides of your mouth and stand for nothing..other than espousing your own virtue as an arbiter of truth…It’s legit laughable😂
Well, yes law enforcement missed signs leading up to 1/6 that a blind man could see, but Biden wasn’t President at the time.
@countdebleauchamp Trump literally said there needed to be national guard on the ground for security…And the DC mayor said that wasn’t necessary.
The lie and incompetence both are revealed themselves… but under covering-up of biased liberal media mobs, it is revealed a bit later than it was supposed to… and cnn brainwashed viewers would never being waken up yet
@Realmatic10 Even assuming the implications of your statement is valid – And yet, did literally nothing 3 hrs into the insurrection.
And now wants to pardon them?
Imagine, the pentagon screwing the pooch. Imagine the policy makers covering up. The industrial military complex laughing all the way to the bank. Pathetic
@Jonathan Boullion That’s about as petty as it gets. Try again
@Mark well then maybe we should be asking Trump why he spent 9months campaigning instead of focusing on what he needed to get done in order to leave a lasting legacy with nothing that a new president would have had to finish. It’s petty, it’s responsibility. Being accountable for your actions and dealing with the consequences of you choices. Not passing on the blame to someone who has to clean up your mess. If that’s petty, then your side is selfish.
@Jonathan Boullion Lol, terms were negotiated in his last year in office, you silly goose.
@Jonathan Boullion it’s funny watching you try and blame someone else for Biden leaving $80B in military equipment, and American citizens, in Afghanistan. Grow up
Higher ups have no inkling ideas of what the true ground situations really is – like always they bungled up then trying to cover up their incompetence.
The people who rose in the ranks from being on the ground (some of whom, like Rear Admiral Peter Vasely, were there during the evacuation and saw firsthand what was going on both on the battlefield and in meetings)? While there is a discrepancy between the generals and service-members’ attitudes toward remaining in Afghanistan, this relies on the notion the latter supported the execution of the withdrawal and it’s just some out-of-touch criticism from non-isolationists. In fact, those who served in uniform, regardless of how they felt about the war’s longevity, overwhelmingly disapproved of the evacuation was handled.
They know exactly what’s happening on the ground, they are just hoping that you believe their lies about it.
Of course the senior command knew what was going on.
What you might not be taking into consideration is that senior command have their own objectives and the boots on the ground are simply the executive arm of government, who are ordered to achieve those objectives.
If they die in the process then it’s just unfortunate. That is their job … to do or die.
As it is Biden has done what he set out to do. US are out of Afghanistan and an end to allied troops being killed in support of protecting Afghans who were a tad shy about fighting for themselves.
Now the Afghans are paying the price for not even attempting to dissuade the Taliban from crossing n their borders.
Chinese will step in eventually and in a decade or three will be be so firmly entrenched the kids will be speaking more Mandarin than Pashto.
Eventually the brighter Afghan kids will be educated in Chinese unis …
and return to positions in the Afghan puppet government as proxies for Chinese advisers.
In time Afghanistan will be an extension of Chinese power smack in the centre of the “Stans” … and the seemingly benign cuddly old panda from Peking will be enlarging his territory.
Without a shot being fired.
Suggest them as interested should be reading up on Sun Tzu …
Perhaps Mao’s “little red book” not quite the thing these days …
There’s always casualties in war … you just hope you won’t be one of them.
Responsibility. You teach toddlers it. Why cant politicians learn it?
@Yoli Lopez what happened to presidents like Kennedy, Roosevelt, Reagan, and truman? Great men with flaws, but they inspired. These days they all are just trying to keep power. Zero inspiration to follow any of these assclowns. Some men demand respect, while some men command respect.
@Luan Nguyen exactly! Now do you support bring Donald J Trump back for a lifetime appointment? He was the best President in human history. He got 90% of the vote. They dont tell you that.
@A Bk President Trump was history… he would probably not be coming back who knows … but Americans need competent democracy coming back instead of sitting incompetent commander in chief and liberal socialist
“What difference does it make?” “That was four or five days ago.” “Don’t look at me. Look at him.”
@psycobleach46 tullis stupid does not have sense
Sounds like most of the presidents that we’ve had over the last 200 years, or so.
@Risky Opinions “Insider sources”….😅🤣😉😁😊 Yeah right…. and, you know, it really doesn’t make your argument any more compelling, when you type it in all capitals, to be honest. 😊😉👌🏾😌
@The Detectorist Proof please…. thank you. 👍🏽
Blame joe biden and the three bick licks that are running the military
Biden is starting to eerily look like Jeff Dunham’s Puppet… “Walter”
don’t insult puppets like that
To misquote Roosevelt: “The buck went that way.”
“War is peace, freedom is slavery, ignorance is strength.” – George Orwell
@Kraang
Hope you go for it, let Orwell be your inspiration.
@Kraang
Yeah, I compliment the person for reading 1984 and she/he calls me a clown. I didn’t get that at all, i guess some people could be offended by a dozen roses.
@Simon Goh
Thank you, I am embarrassed though, I never read Animal Farm, i got the concept of Animals rebelling for equality only to be betrayed I am going to read it now.
@Kraang I just subscribed to you, I am sure if you do write a book you will announce it.
You voted for this, Jake. Go cry moar!
Interesting, I came here to see CNN’s thoughts on the Durham probe, and what do you know? There’s nothing 😂
@MKultraInstinct I certainly know politics more than you do
@MKultraInstinct what do you mean by that “marked”?
Why? That wasn’t the video’s description.
Thanks for the honesty in this report. Keep it up, Jake.
You think that troop had fine in 20 years ago in Afghanistan. Why does he knows this war is a unable win war? Why do many people don’t know that?
He should give troop comeback to continue war, because he don’t deal with Taliban.
Damn finally can’t believe this is CNN. Good reporting
Not good reporting. Desperation.
I wonder why
Just because you hate Biden lol
Worst President ever!
Worst part is biden doesn’t really reject. He literally has no idea what’s going on.
Oh please. At least Biden can find Afghanistan on a map and wouldnt have to draw it in with a black sharpie.
I want to lmao but it’s really not funny
@Derekus Maximus Biden is senile
Biden has a tell. You can always see when he’s lying. The speed of his response to the question and the shape of his mouth. He’d be a terrible poker player.
What was trumps tell? His lips were moving?
So, he should give troop comeback to continue war to save face
Everything he says is a lie
He’s your boy Jake….now you gotta live with it. TRUMP 2024!!!
f’knuckle who started this toadying to the taliban while el Presidente? Who all through 2016-2020 was committed to getting out of ‘forever wars’. FACTS
OMG how bad is it when even CNN has to report the truth 😂😂😂
In Biden’s defense that’s been close to 6 months ago, he probably doesn’t even remember 😂
This gives me hope that CNN will go back to being a real news organization.
But I’m not gonna hold my breath for it.
Probably not