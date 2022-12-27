Recent Post
80 comments
Santos committed fraud in Brazil to buy shoes for his boyfriend. He moved to the USA and married a woman only to divorce her 2 weeks before announcing his campaign. He also didn’t clarify how he received money for his campaign either. Green card fraud and campaign money fraud are minimum two things needs investigation
Also he borrowed $5000 from a friend and never paid it back.
Did d boy graduate from High School. He is a certifiable ambitious politician alright.
None of that apparently matters to Republicans. As long as he says he supports Donald Trump, he’s going nowhere. Party over country, all of them.
He doesn’t own any property (lives with his sister) and yet was somehow able to loan $700,000 to his campaign. Something doesn’t smell right.
I think he should be removed. If anyone else lies on their resume they don’t get to keep their job.
Sad part is…. You don’t need a resume to be in congress
@Fordbuilt F. No it the story would be suppressed by the liberal media
@barn owl he’s not a homosexual moron. That was a lie too.
Are you seriously trying to spew hatred at Trump without having THE NERVE TO CHECK OUT THE VERY EVIDENCE THAT’S NOT ONLY IN YOUR FACE.. BUT THE ENTIRE NATION (EVEN WORLD!) TO SEE…???? HOW ARE THERE SOOOOOOO MAAANNYYYYY IDIOTS WHO WANNA BE THESE “FIERCE FIGHTERS”… (for the so called “truth”) and yet… Here yall are… refusing to look at or watch truth…. Just keep burying your head in the perverbial sand….. Does JOE himself have to come knock on your NOGGIN… AND TELL U… I’M SRY… BUT EVERYTHING THEY SAID IS TRUE…. 🙄🤔😕😏🤣🙄🙄
Awww… Can we PLEASE APPLY THAT TO THE CURRENT LIAR SQUATTING IN MY WHITEHOUSE!!!??? 🙏👍👍👍
The party of ‘religious values’ loves breaking the ten commandments on a daily basis. Such a pro-God party! So pro-God I’m tearing up.
@Nancy Chandler “ish”
I hear he stuffed his gigantic dildo with quotes from the new testament, for a penentrating spiritual feeeeeeeeel.
They also totally ignore the Christ’s directives in “The Sermon on the Mount”…caring for poor, sick, elderly, homeless……….
The bible states be weary of false profits this is exactly what they where talking about but for some reason too many people overlook it because they are just as false so it’s fair to say the GOP is the party of false profits.
@Nancy Chandler Don’t you know jesus was a palestinian jew?
Absolutely appalling. Totally lied about everything
Expel Santos for lying on his application for senate candidacy just like everyone else is for lying on employment applications.
Well he’s now qualified to be a republican or perhaps the next president!
Absolutely has all the the credentials. Just give em the nuclear codes now. Nothing to see here at the circus.
@Muddy Water u could have kept your doctor unless he didnt want u. thats what u mean?
He is like Biden in 1987, look it up.😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
@William Feldner total bs. Russian troll alert.
@steveo R President Biden had to drop out of the 1987 Presidential Primary because he lied about the number of acedemic degrees he had and his class position rank….. He has also has been condemned for plagiarism of acedemic work and parts of speeches…. It is all documented and even on you tube as journalists of the time discuss the situation. You are just not bright enough to know your own propaganda.😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
If you lied to get any other job that would be instant grounds for dismissal. As he has now admitted to lying to get this public position then he should be instantly terminated and the position re-advertised
“I’m not a fraud.” Fraud = a person or thing intended to deceive others, typically by unjustifiably claiming or being credited with accomplishments or qualities. … The guy just lied again!!
Where the hell did he even come from? Soon we’ll find out his real name is John Santoro or something!
@Harold Moore Biden claimed that he traveled 17,000 miles with the Chinese president. He claimed that inflation had ended and that the economy is the fastest growing in the world, while economic trends predict a recession. He claimed that he cut the federal debt in half. Actually, he was talking g about the deficit. While the deficit did go down after the rise in spending because of COVID, his actions has doubled it. He claimed that gas was $5 a gallon when he took office. He claimed that the Trump tax cuts benefited the top 1%. He has claimed that unemployment is the lowest in 50 years. He claimed that he raised social security payments for the first time in 10 years. Actually, social security has been rising every year, with the exception of 2016, since 2012. The only reason for the record rise this year, is because of a law, dating from 50 years ago, linking social security payments to inflation. Which is the highest in 40 years. He has said the border is secure.. he said that the withdrawal from Afghanistan was a success, that Congress passed his student loan forgiveness plan, and that the Inflation Reduction Act will bring inflation down. He claimed that he was arrested on his way to see Nelson Mandala and that his son Beau died in Iraq. Need I go on?
@Harold Moore what a ridiculous statement. CNN, MSNBC and others lie so much it’s embarrassing. It’s not the Republicans believing those lies. It’s democrats unaware that they’re being lied to. That’s even worse. Staring at TV or online and just falling for every lie without looking further for some truth. Done even bring up Fox to me. They lie as well. Any media with an agenda towards any political party tells lies and push propaganda on their listeners. Everyone should research any news story they deem questionable.
@johnny nephrite
.
@SCOTT NIERLING All I said was “no law against it”. And now watching people lose their sh*t over it. LOL. The problem is we have ZERO direct control over Congress. WE should be the ones that write their rules of conduct, how they divie up the comities appointments, what pay they receive, pensions, ethics, and critically, TERM LIMITS. This country is the only Western democracy that does not have a system of national referendum. We desperately need one.
You guys are even minimizing this offense! Santos has committed FRAUD! How is that not criminal?
“I’m a liar lying about lying”, should be the new Republican motto. Because, not one GOP stood up against Santos (if that’s his name….).
@bowserlamont2538
So Santos a 100% liar .
Warren has told a few herself.
Only LIAR close to Santos is Trump .
NEWS FLASH DUMMY. JOE BIDEN HAS LIED AND LIES ALL THE TIME.
Trump will be bowing down to that queen. Santos is his new patron saint.
@Jason RJ
FOR EVERY BIDEN LIE, X IT BY 1000 FOR TRUMP
Shame on whomever swears him into office. Voters were deceived. Who can believe him ever again?
@Butch Go After Donald Trump was elected president American politics became a joke. Trump has spawned candidates like George Santos, Marjorie Taylor-Greene, Lauren Boebert, and to a certain extent some on the far left like AOC and Rashida Tlaib. However, there is a difference between the far right and far left candidates. For the most part the far-right candidates thus far have proven themselves to be huge liars about their past, their resumes or simply wackos.
Did you totally forget what the BIDEN EMPRISE WAS ALL ABOUT??? ONCE AGAIN… HERE WE ARE WITH (WHAT TRUMP SOOOOO ADEQUATELY CALLED OUT AS FAKE!) a DISGRACE OF TRUE “NEWS”.. And merely covering up the TRUE NEWS… BIDEN IS A NON STOP LIAR… HAS A TOTALLY CORRUPT FAMILY (AND FAMILY NAME!) AND EVEN THO THESE VERY VIDEOS CONFIRM HE’S THE BIGGEST LIAR/EMBELLISHER OF ANY PUBLIC OFFICE RESUME
….. YOU CHOSE.. LITERALLY… A TOTAL LIAR… OVER A MAN WHO… EVEN THO YOU WANNA DESPERATELY REFUTE HIM.. TOLD THE ABSOLUTE TRUTH (WHO REALLY CARES ABOUT HIS RUTHLESS TEXTS! REALLY??? LOL).. WHO THE HELL CARES! DONALD IS SOOO BEYOND YOUR CAPABILITIES AS THE TRUE LEADER OF THIS GREAT NATION… YOUR NOTHING MORE THAN A LYING FOOTNOTE TO OUR NATION’S BIGGEST DISASTER SINCE 2016…. I’M SO SRY FAKE NEWS CAN’T CHANGE THAT…. IF THEY TRIED… SRY FOLKS… THE NATION HAS SPOKEN…. PACK YOUR BAGS…
Someone should have interviewed his mother.
@David Rothenbach quit watching fox news. hannity admitted under oath he was lying about trump winning.
@Butch Go Joe Biden followers are much much dumber.
“I’m not a fraud” but lied about literally everything on his resume and heritage. 😂🤡
He’s not a fraud he just lies to us about who he really is and apparently doesn’t give a crap.
No, he’s a liar, and a fraud. He lied to intentionally get something (votes, and a seat in Congress) – that is the textbook definition of being a fraud.
Joe Biden lied about the votes
And NY magats don’t care. What losers
Why? Lying profusely is a virtue in the GOP.
The “Jew-ish” line had me rolling 😂. It shouldn’t be funny but my god, it makes total sense he’s in the Republican Party. The voters should be irate. Too bad they won’t because he has an R in front of his name.
Maybe he needs two black eyes, since reason doesn’t work for him. Just suggesting. Or triple his dildo capacities to improve the depth of his reasoning.
I doubt his grandparents are Jewish as Santos claims. Not Jew-ish, but Jewish. He also claimed that his mother had been in the World Trade Center the day of the 9-11 attacks. Another fabrication.
DrJ2002– ” Jew-ish” line is NOT funny !! We are talking about the USA House of Representatives in Congress !! We are not talking about a new sit- com !!
It’s not original. No surprise here: he stole that from a stand up routine. I’m pretty sure it was Bill Maher joking about coming from a split Catholic/Jewish household.
@Faking a Nerve Religion in this country is a mile wide and an inch deep. What’s funny to me is when an atheist has to explain the Bible to an evangelical “Christian.”
To say “everyone” lies on their resume is a falsehood of staggering proportions. If this is the practice among his peer group, then every last one of them should be investigated by their employers.
Dump this zero NOW
Santos is one shady character and should be snubbed by as many fellow congressman as possible.
I would have told this Santos creep no everyone doesn’t do it speak for yourself fraud.
I agree Luann. Lying on your resume may not be punishable in politics but when he leaves Congress, that’s where his troubles WILL start.
the maga pastors are just as bad. jesus would give them the finger.
If he lies so easily about his background and qualifications, how can anyone be sure his business dealings are all legitimate?
I want to see his birth certificate.
I can’t believe he said with a straight face: “I’m not a fraud”, Kevin McCarthy “Welcome to the club George, your background and reputation will just fit right in with us”
“Hunter Biden’s laptop is Russian disinformation””
~letter signed by 50 FBI agents~
Now I’m going to put you on the ethics committee.
John Sun — I like your comments ! We are on the same wavelength !!
“I’m not a criminal, I’m not some mythical being…” At which point the interviewer needs to ask “would you call yourself a liar?”
Lying all the way to the top. Is this the way that the GOP wants to set standards for our young people. Teaching them that unscrupulous behavior is acceptable. What a shame
Every journalist needs to ask Kevin McCarthy how he can, with any semblance of integrity and honesty, seat George Santos!