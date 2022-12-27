46 comments

    1. This is our E Pluribus un at its finest. Thank you for showing what can be done with love instead of Trumpian hate.

    2. Yes life would be so much happier if everyone would love one another. Happy new year to you and your family!

  7. Wonderful story, wonderful people. But this is the sort of thing that anyone with just a bit of compassion and decency would do. We tend to forget that most people really are kind and caring.

  12. it makes me all misty eyed because this is what humanity should be about,..NOT invading countries and killing innocent people. I have to admit, often I do not give our own countrymen more credit,..but IT is people like this gentleman that makes me feel proud to be an American AND proud member of humanity! As I was safe and warm in Texas,.I am SO thankful to people like this owner of this restaurant being a wonderful person

    2. This story is a reat reminder to us of just who we are when presented with such a situation where we CAN help!!! Remember the 60’s poster, “if it feels good…do it”!

  14. You are the kind of American I remember from my youth. I can’t thank you enough for helping out my fellow Canadians, and restoring my faith in The Good ole US of A, eh

  15. ⛄️ Lovely to see this. These past few days sure have been crazy stuff. If it gets much worse they may have to alter the State names accordingly: could soon be seeing ‘Blew Jersey’, ‘Thawaii’, ‘Georjackfrost’, ‘Pennsylweathervania’, ‘Kansice’, ‘Massachillsetts’, ‘Califognia’, ‘New Hampshiver’, ‘Wicesconsin’, ‘Texice’, ‘Mittensota’, ‘Windiana’, ‘Buryland’, ‘Frozen Riverginia’, ‘Godforsakentucky’, ‘Connecticold’, ‘Flurryda’, ‘Slideaho’, ‘Snowshoe York’, ‘Iowhiteout’, ‘Michighandwarmers’, ‘Tennessleet’, ‘New Mexicool’, ‘Alaskia’, ‘Chillinois’, ‘Rhode Iceland’, ‘Mainedeer’, ‘North/South Dacoata’, ‘Coolorado’, ‘Rawest Virginia’, ‘Wysnowing’, ‘Uthaw’, ‘North/South Barrelina’, ‘Arizsnowa’, ‘Nevada’ – no change needed as already means ‘snowy mountains’, ‘Montanavalanche’, ‘Shivermont’, ‘Missfury’, ‘Delaglare’, ‘Starkansas’, ‘Thawregon’, ‘Oklabomba’, ‘Washingtoboggan’, ‘Squallabama’, ‘Nebbbrrrraska’, ‘Snowhio’, ‘Louicyana’ and ‘Missiceslippy’! 🥶

  17. Brightest blessings to all of the kind folks who helped the stranded. Undeniable proof that Americans can forgo their political leanings and come together as a community, I teared up hearing their stories!

  18. Thank God for these people! What a different story from the 140 ill-clad people and children dropped off in the freezing cold on a DC street. We still have true Americans!!! thank you for reporting this!

